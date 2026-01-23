‘Waiting to Exhale’ to ‘Set It Off’: At these Black film screenings, the soundtrack reigns

Some films linger in our minds because of their sharp plots, quotable one-liners and unforgettable characters. Others stay with us because of the music.

That distinction was unmistakable at a recent screening of Forest Whitaker’s 1995 romantic dramedy “Waiting to Exhale” as part of a Cult Classics Cinema event at Inglewood’s Miracle Theater. As the film played, roughly 80 attendees swayed their bodies and sang along to songs from the Grammy-winning soundtrack, including “ Sittin’ Up in my Room ” by Brandy, Mary J. Blige’s “ Not Gon’ Cry ,” and Toni Braxton’s “Let It Flow.”

When Whitney Houston’s title track, “ Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” played during a scene in which her character, Savannah, reconnects with a man with whom she’s been having an on-and-off again affair, the audience crooned the lyrics in unison like a choir: “Everyone falls in love sometime / Sometimes it’s wrong, and sometimes it’s right.”

“It’s really a time capsule of ‘90s R&B,” says attendee Deonna Tillman, 33, of Miracle Mile, who listened to the Babyface-produced album during her drive to the event as a way to prepare herself for the screening. “It also has our greats on there, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin. ... It’s iconic.”

Each month Cult Classics Cinema screens a movie event, hosted by Diamora Hunt, then theatergoers can attend a casual listening party, where the film soundtrack is played from start to finish.

Part movie screening, part listening party, Cult Classics Cinema is an event series that celebrates beloved Black films and the music that helps bring them to life. Each month, founder Diamora Hunt, who also goes by DJ Rosegawd, screens a movie — titles have included “The Wiz,” “The Wood,” “Set It Off” and “Love Jones” — and then invites attendees to stick around for a more casual listening party, where the soundtrack is played from start to finish. The recent screening of “Waiting to Exhale,” the film adaptation of Terry McMillian’s 1992 novel starring Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon and Loretta Devine, celebrated the film’s 30th anniversary.

In Los Angeles, where screenings happen just about every night of the week at venues like Quentin Tarantino’s Vista Theater and the New Beverly, and the TCL Chinese Theatre as well as at special events like Rooftop Cinema and Cinespia, Cult Classics Cinema stands out because of its communal atmosphere that gives people the space to not only geek out on films and their soundtracks, but also commemorate Black stories.

“I want it to feel like when I’m in the living room with my friends,” says Hunt, 36, adding that its become a ritual for her to watch music videos from the soundtrack after finishing a movie. “I feel like they go hand in hand in world building.”

For Hunt, who’s been DJing for nearly a decade, everything always comes back to the music.

As a lover of film soundtracks, Cult Classics Cinema founder Diamora Hunt (a.k.a. DJ Rosegawd) wanted to create an experience where people could enjoy the film and the music.

During the COVID lockdown, she spent her only day off from her insurance and call center jobs doing hourslong live DJ sets on Twitch from her bedroom. Each Saturday, she would pick a different artist, primarily female performers, and run through their entire discography and share interesting facts about them. Among the artists she spotlighted were Missy Elliott, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and Drake.

In 2022, Hunt began hosting Club Renaissance, a dance party where she’d play Beyoncé’s seminal “Renaissance” album in order from top to bottom at various venues in L.A. The function immediately took off, and she had to upgrade to a larger venue to accommodate a 1,200-person crowd. At one party, Grammy-winning rapper Doechii performed “Heated” with her DJ Miss Milan. Also, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, posted about the event on Instagram, saying that Jay Z sent her a recap video.

After hosting the event for several months in L.A. and taking it to New York, Hunt wondered whether she could do the same thing with other beloved albums. To test out that theory, she debuted the Cult Classics party under her event company Ladera Hearts in February 2023. The first album she highlighted was Brandy’s third studio album, “Full Moon,” on the night of a full moon at the Blind Barber in Highland Park.

She kept it up, throwing dedication nights in honor of Usher’s “Confessions,” Janet Jackson’s “The Velvet Rope,” 50 Cent’s “Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ ” “One in a Million” by Aaliyah and Mariah Carey’s “The Emancipation of Mimi.” After seeing a lively fan recap video from the party, Carey commented “invite me next time” with two kissy face emojis.

Hunt says she thinks people were receptive to the party, even if they weren’t familiar with the album, because you are “surrounded by people who love it and they’re going to tell you why they love it.” She adds, “It helps people connect with [the music] in a different way.”

She wondered whether she could create that same feeling with her favorite movies and their soundtracks.

Hunt hosted the first Cult Classics Cinema event in November 2024 and screened the 1992 film “Boomerang” starring Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, Chris Rock and Robin Givens at a local bar. During the function, she shared trivia about the soundtrack such as the fact that Toni Braxton’s song “Love Shoulda Brought You Home” was her introduction into the music industry.

Singer Tyger Lily and producer Knoqlist debuted a trailer for their “Waiting to Exhale”-inspired music video at the Miracle Theater.

Since January 2025, she’s been hosting her movie nights at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood. Just days before Thanksgiving, Hunt showed “Soul Food” and invited stars Vivica A. Fox, Brandon Hammond and Morgan Méchelle to participate in a panel discussion hosted by Randy C. Bonds. Afterward, attendees were welcomed to attend a family-style dinner with the cast members.

At the recent “Waiting to Exhale” screening, patrons walked down a red carpet to get to the theater entrance. After picking a customized button that depicted popular scenes from the movie, many guests grabbed a themed cocktail (named after the four main characters) and a snack (popcorn, empanadas or box candy) at the bar. As people waited to order, they could read fun facts about the film and soundtrack.

During the film, attendees laughed out loud, shouted at the characters on the screen as if they could hear them (“Don’t do it!”) and recited their lines back to them (“Get yo s— and get out!”).

As someone who attends movie screenings regularly, Tillman says it’s hard to find ones dedicated Black storytellers, which is why she appreciates Cult Classics Cinema.

“I feel like we have a lot of Black cinephiles in L.A., but we don’t have a lot of access to watch our classics,” says Tillman, adding that many of these films aren’t available on streaming platforms — “which is really frustrating.”

Felisha Fowlkes, 34, has attended multiple Cult Classics Cinema events solo. “When you hear these songs, you’re thinking about the scenes in the movie,” she says. “You’re thinking about what happened emotionally and I feel like [the music] allows you to really sit in that place.”

When the two-hour movie ended, one attendee won the big raffle prize, which included “Waiting to Exhale” on DVD — and a DVD player to play it.

“Waiting to Exhale” attendees react during a screening. “I want it to feel like when I’m in the living room with my friends,” says Cult Classics Cinema founder and host Diamora Hunt.

As the music video for Houston’s “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” played on the big screen with the song lyrics running along the bottom, Hunt moved the mic to the center of the stage in case anyone felt called to sing.

No one took her up on the offer. Who would want to compete with a powerful songstress like Houston? Still, the energy in the room remained high as the crowd sang, bobbed their heads and grooved to the music from the comfort of their plush seats.

It felt, just as Hunt envisioned, like being in a living room with all your friends.

Cult Classics Cinema will screen “Boomerang” on Saturday, “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” on Feb. 15 and “B.A.P.S.” on March 14 at the Miracle Theater in Inglewood. Tickets start at $15 (not including taxes and fees).