L.A. Times Concierge: I want to take my girlfriend on an unforgettable date. Where should we go?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

I would love to take my girlfriend out on a romantic date in L.A. There is no special occasion but instead “just because.” She loves movies, food and new experiences. She is very adventurous. She’s a horror fan but also a hopeless romantic. I want to give her a date she will never forget.— Daisy Vargas

Looking for things to do in L.A.? Ask us your questions and our expert guides will share highly specific recommendations. Ask a question here

Here’s what we suggest:

Daisy, this is so sweet. It sounds like you love your girlfriend a lot. Lucky for you, there are several places around L.A. where you can give her an unforgettable experience.

Since she’s into horror films, she’d probably love Horror Row, the stretch of Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank that is densely populated with spooky, spine crawling horror-themed shops and attractions you can enjoy year round. You’ll find the terror-themed coffee shop Horror Vibes Coffee, a convenience store known as the Horror Boodega, a year-round Halloween store called Halloween Town and the Mystic Museum, which Times contributor Jess Joho calls “a perfect date spot for oddity-inclined couples” in a guide about nightmare inducing spots in L.A. The museum sells occult essentials, cursed antiques and movie merchandise. In the back of the shop, there’s an interactive maze that changes seasonally.

For movie screenings, check out the VHS (Variety Horror Screenings) Society, which hosts monthly events. The next screening, happening on Feb. 22 at Benny Boy Brewing, will be a double feature of horror romance films, “Warm Bodies” and “Lisa Frankenstein.” (Goth fashion and ‘80s-themed outfits are encouraged.) After the event, if you’re hungry, Times food writer Stephanie Breijo suggests the nearby Macheen, which sells “amazing tacos” and was featured in our 101 best restaurants list or OG taco shop Guisados.

Advertisement

Brain Dead Studios in the Fairfax District also hosts film screenings throughout the month, and don’t sleep on the concession stand, Breijo tells me. It’s stocked with “some of the best snacks in all of L.A.” including Burritos La Palma and La Morra Pizzeria, she says. The independent theater and retail shop is also down the street from “all the hits on Fairfax” including the new location of Genghis Cohen, Lucia, Canter’s and Badmaash,” she adds.

Chances are that at least a few of your girlfriend’s favorite movies were filmed in L.A. so here’s a date idea you can steal from my colleague Jaclyn Cosgrove. For Valentine’s Day in 2020, they took their wife to different locations around the city where scenes from films she loves were shot. “I had the shots on my phone,” Cosgrove tells me. “It was both movie-focused and romantic, and a nice adventure before the shutdown.” You can also check out this list of 12 iconic L.A. film and TV horror homes to add to your tour.

For a thrill-inducing date, consider taking your girlfriend to a rock climbing gym. In this guide, Dakota Kim writes about seven gyms, including Sender One, which has three locations around the city, all of which “make indoor climbing feel luxurious.” Or if soaring across the sky is more your jam, go on a zip lining adventure. Cosgrove recently visited Highline Adventures near Solvang, which boasts the fastest and longest zip line in the state. The third zip line on the course, which is about 2,650 feet long, can reach up to 60 mph. Make it a weekend trip.

Advertisement

Times entertainment and features editor Brittany Levine Beckman suggests the Santa Monica Trapeze School, which is where her husband/then boyfriend took her on a birthday date years ago. “We had a good time and it was adventurous,” she tells me. Afterward, you can take a walk along the Santa Monica Pier or the beach, then grab what food columnist and critic Jenn Harris calls “the best grilled cheese in the universe” at Pasjoli.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, so I hope these recommendations help you plan the perfect, memorable date for you and your girlfriend. The beautiful thing about love is that anything can feel romantic when you’re with the right person, so I’m sure whatever you end up doing will be amazing. Sending love. <3 <3 <3