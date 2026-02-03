Advertisement
16 moments that bring back 2016 L.A.

The pink wall, a mural on the Paul Smith flagship store on Melrose Avenue, was an Instagram phenomenon in 2016.
The pink wall, a mural on the Paul Smith flagship store on Melrose Avenue, was an Instagram phenomenon in 2016.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Kailyn Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Kailyn Brown
Staff Writer Follow
1

Though we’re solidly into 2026, a trend has emerged on social media: Reminiscing on the year 2016.

Through throwback posts, people have been traveling back to the year when dog and flower crown Snapchat filters, Instagram eyebrows, the mannequin challenge and the Chainsmokers were everywhere.

But why, you may ask? On social media, 2016 is remembered as the last carefree era, a time when people posted whatever they wanted without overthinking it, when folks actually danced at parties instead of pointing their phones at the DJ booth to “capture content.”

2016 also brought many cultural milestones to L.A., from Kobe’s final game to the rise of selfie culture to all things Issa Rae. In the spirit of nostalgia, we’ve rounded up 16 moments that bring us back to that time. So let’s crank up Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” album and take a ride down memory lane, shall we?

2

1. The pink wall helped launch L.A.’s selfie spot craze.

Two men pose in front of the pink wall at the Paul Smith store.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

If you were on Instagram in 2016, the odds of you spotting this bubble gum pink wall on your timeline was extremely high. Around this time, the bright wall, a mural on the Paul Smith flagship store on Melrose Avenue, became a top tourist attraction for visitors and it topped several lists as one of L.A.’s most Instagram-worthy walls.

Visiting the wall today feels like stepping into a time capsule when posting on social media felt fun and low-stakes. Another popular Instagram photo spot from that time is Colette Miller’s angel wings mural in the Arts District.

3

2. Shake Shack finally arrived in L.A. and Angelenos could properly engage in the Shake Shack vs. In-N-Out debate.

A tray with Shake Shack burgers, fries and beverages
(Shake Shack)

After hearing our New York friends rave about Shake Shack for years, sometimes arguing that it was better than Baldwin Park-founded In-N-Out Burger, we could finally do our own taste test. Shake Shack opened its first California location in West Hollywood in March 2016, making a sizzling debut with several exclusive L.A. menu items such as the Roadside Double and Brownie Points. Patrons could also order wine and beer from an array of California-based companies (Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Angel City Brewing, etc.) at the eatery — one distinct difference from In-N-Out, food columnist and critic Jenn Harris wrote at the time. Fast forward a decade later, the debate of which spot is better still continues, but at least we can now enjoy both.

4

3. Kobe Bryant wrapped up his NBA career with a fairy tale ending.

Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant's last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

On April, 13, 2016, Kobe Bryant played his final NBA game at Staples Center (renamed Crypto.com Arena in 2021), ending his 20-year career. In the epic showdown against the Utah Jazz, the former Lakers star scored 60 points, helping his team take home the W in true Mamba fashion.

Looking back on the historic night, it’s beautiful to see Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in 2020, smiling from ear to ear as he dominates the court and receiving his flowers in front of an admiring crowd. Now, Angelenos can meditate on his importance to the sport through the numerous murals of him and his late daughter, Gianna, around the city.

5

4. The Metro Expo Line extended to Santa Monica, connecting downtown L.A. to the shore.

Beachgoers enjoying the scene near the Santa Monica Pier.
(David Butow / For The Times)

2016 was the year that non-Westsiders declared they would start going to the beach more often. (Whether that actually happened is beside the point.) The $1.5-billion Metro Expo Line expansion allowed for passengers to be able to to make the 15-mile commute from downtown L.A. to Santa Monica within 50 minutes and avoid the hassle of beach parking. Now called the E Line, the rail line continues to be one of Metro’s most popular.

Travel & Experiences

6

5. Smorgasburg debuted, filling our Sunday afternoons with tasty samples.

Food at Smorgasburg
(Silvia Razgova)

Not long after Smoragasburg L.A. made its debut in June 2016 at the Alameda Produce Market, it became the largest weekly outdoor food market in the city. Founded in Brooklyn, the L.A. version caught on because it was a place where Angelenos could go each week for the ultimate Sunday fun day, indulging in delicious bites from dozens of vendors, shop local brands and enjoy high energy DJ sets.

7

6. “Insecure” premiered, highlighting the beauty and culture that exists south of the 10 Freeway.

Issa Rae in a scene from the show "Insecure" shot outside the Eso Won bookstore.
(Photograph by Merie W. Wallace/HBO)

In October 2016, actor and writer Issa Rae premiered her critically acclaimed dramedy “Insecure,” which follows the lives of Issa Dee and her best friend Molly Carter as they navigate work, love and the ups and downs of life. With South L.A. as the backdrop, “Insecure” showed viewers a different side of an area that Hollywood had long depicted in a negative light. Through highlighting local businesses like the Miracle Theater, Worldwide Tacos, Alta and Simply Wholesome, Rae was able to help reframe the narrative and introduce people to some of her favorite spots.

8

7. Fans rejoiced as the Rams returned to L.A., filling the professional-football-size hole in the city.

Fans rallied at Hollywood Park to celebrate the NFL's decision to allow the Rams to relocate to Inglewood from St. Louis.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

After a 22-year stint in St. Louis, the Rams returned to Los Angeles in January 2016. Upon arrival, the team played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum for four seasons before moving to their permanent home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, in 2020. Then-Mayor Eric Garcetti said at the time that the team’s relocation cemented Los Angeles as “the epicenter of the sports world.”

9

8. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter cast its spell at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Guests ride the "Flight of the Hippogriff" inside "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios.
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

For years, Harry Potter stans had to travel to Orlando in order to experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida. That was until April 2016, when Universal Studios Hollywood unveiled its own 200-foot-tall Hogwarts castle inspired by the beloved wizard. To this day, it is considered a must-visit attraction at the theme park.

10

9. From the Row DTLA to Hauser & Wirth, the Arts District exploded in growth.

People shopping at an outdoor market
A renaissance in the Arts District set the stage for future events such as Maum Market at ROW DTLA.
(Maum Market)

Once known as the Warehouse District, the Arts District saw an influx in businesses in 2016. The trendy neighborhood became home to places like international art gallery Hauser & Wirth (along with its restaurant Manuela), parts of the Row DTLA and Portland, Ore.-based ice cream company Salt & Straw. That year, developers also began converting old buildings into offices and high-rise towers in anticipation of the revitalized neighborhood becoming a hub for entertainment and technology companies.

11

10. Sound bath experiences reverberated around L.A.

Alison Ungaro conducts the sound bath during the Natural Equine Interactive Growth and Healing class in Agoura Hills.
(Jennifer McCord / For The Times)

Although sound healing can be traced back thousands of years, 2016 was the year that contemporary sound baths began to find their rhythm in L.A. with pioneering practitioners like Jamie Bechtold holding events around the city. The sound bath scene, which was once seen as obscure, has since blossomed. Nowadays, you can find all kinds of sound bath experiences throughout the city, including one in the Santa Monica Mountains to another at the Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens in Jefferson Park.

Lifestyle

12

11. Heavily edited videos and photos of palm-tree-lined streets dominated our feeds.

Type in “2016 in Los Angeles” on TikTok and you’re bound to see at least a dozen aesthetically pleasing videos of palm-tree-lined streets, especially in Beverly Hills, that have been edited with an over-saturated warm filter or pinkish-purple tint. Bonus points if a song from that year — “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber, “This is What You For” by Calvin Harris and Rihanna or “Cranes in the Sky” by Solange — is playing in the background.

Why are palm trees associated with this era? There’s no singular explanation, but one could argue that like the Paul Smith pink wall, photos and videos of palm-tree-lined streets call back to a time when posting on social media felt lighthearted and breezy.

13

12. In 2016, L.A. settled into its place on the map as a world-class coffee city.

Guests visit enjoying coffee at the Maru Coffee shop in the Arts District neighborhood in downtown L.A.
A cream-top coffee at Maru Coffee.
(Silvia Razgova)

For years, Portland and Seattle were known for having some of the best coffee shops in the country. But in 2016, all eyes were on L.A., which was slowly emerging as a world-class coffee destination.

Among the popular openings at the time was Maru, the stylish coffee shop known for its meticulously crafted espresso drinks and signature Cream Top. The first location debuted in Loz Feliz, and before long it became normal to see a lengthy line of fashionable people along Hillhurst Avenue, waiting to satisfy their caffeine fix.

14

13. Long live Low End Theory. In 2016, rooftops and day parties were all the rave.

Club goers a the weekly club night The Low End Theory at the Airliner.
A night at the Low End Theory at the Airliner.
(Los Angeles Times)

With lively parties at places like the Association in downtown L.A. and Los Globos in Echo Park, the nightlife scene was alive and well in L.A. in 2016. However, it was the functions that started at brunch time and ended before 10 p.m. that were truly having a moment at this time. Among the go-to events were #IceCreamSundays at Lock & Key in Koreatown, the Low End Theory at the Airliner in Lincoln Heights and Everyday People at Le Jardin in Hollywood. Also, rooftop parties at the now defunct Standard and Ace hotels in downtown L.A. were popular stomping grounds for young Angelenos.

15

14. The rise of hip open-air shopping malls continued with the debut of the Platform in Culver City and the Bloc in DTLA.

The Platform in Culver City.
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

For years, the Fox Hills Mall (now Westfield Culver City) was the anchor for shopping in Culver City. But when the Platform, an open-air plaza on Washington Boulevard, opened during the spring of 2016, it offered residents and visitors an alternative shopping experience with a hipster bent. The Platform is home to curated shops, office spaces and eateries such as Juliet, Blue Bottle, Reformation and Tia women’s health clinic. Meanwhile in downtown L.A., the Bloc opened in the former Macy’s Plaza, eventually signing buzzworthy tenants like Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

16

15. The Museum of Broken Relationships debuted, turning emotional baggage into a curated exhibit.

Assistant director Amanda Vandenberg, left, and director Alexis Hyde with submissions to the Museum of Broken Relationships.
(Christina House / For The Times)

After experiencing the Museum of Broken Relationships — an art installation that exhibits donated objects from failed relationship along with the donor’s story — in Croatia during a family vacation, art collector John B. Quinn decided that it needed a home in L.A. The crowd-sourced exhibition opened in Hollywood in May and hundreds of people from around the world submitted items, which included a wedding dress stuffed in a pickle jar, an ex-boyfriend’s belly button lint and a toaster with a note that red “When you left I took the toaster. How are you going to toast anything now?”

The museum was open for only a few months, but its existence helped visitors “find solace and beauty in the company of stranger’s stories,” and remember that heartbreak is a universal human experience that they don’t have to go through alone.

Vin Scully during the final days of his 67-year career covering Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games.
Vin Scully waved to fans in the final days of his 67-year career with the Dodgers.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

17

16. Vin Scully called his final Dodgers game, ending his legendary 67-year career with the team.

Known for his signature greeting, “Hi everybody, and a very pleasant good evening to you,” Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers — and of baseball.

After six decades, the renowned broadcaster, who died in 2022, called his final Dodger Stadium game in September 2016, signing off with a heartfelt tribute to the fans sitting in the stands.
Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

