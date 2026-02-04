Advertisement
Lifestyle

Thank you for hiking with us!

Photo of a group of people hiking with text "Thank You!"
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photo by Nick Yang)
Jaclyn Cosgrove.
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

On Saturday morning, about 35 hikers and at least three dogs joined Times and Zócalo Public Square staffers for a history lesson and trek through Placerita Canyon State Park near Santa Clarita.

We gathered on a beautiful winter day outside the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, starting our adventure with gentle stretches led by Times wellness writer Deborah Vankin, who has written extensively on how to stay limber long into adulthood. We were soon greeted by Jack Levenberg, a docent and naturalist, with Sierra, a great horned owl, perched on his gloved hand. The raptor serves as an animal ambassador at the center.

A man in a green polo shirt and hat wearing a thick leather glove holds a large brown-featured owl with intense yellow eyes.
Docent-naturalist Jack Levenberg introduces visitors at Placerita Canyon Nature Center to Sierra, an animal ambassador who lives at the center and provides education about raptors.
(Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

We started our hike by heading to the Oak of the Golden Dream, where gold was first discovered by colonizers in 1842.

Tataviam Land Conservancy board member and Cultural Bearer Kevin Nuñez led a historical discussion, explaining that his people of the village Japchibit are the original Indigenous people of the San Gabriel Mountains, and his family has a traceable lineage with Japchibit traceable through 1765.

“In the 1770s, the Spanish-made presence made land and began to build missions in the Los Angeles County area,” said Nuñez, the captain of Japchibit. “My family was impacted heavily because Japchibit was the political center of the Vanyume or Serrano people of the Antelope Valley and the San Gabriel Mountains.”

Advertisement
A man with a beaded necklace in the colors of a California red-sided garter snake speaks to a group near a large oak tree.
Tataviam Land Conservancy board member Kevin Nuñez shares about how Spanish colonizers discovering gold harmed Indigenous people in the L.A. County area. He also spoke about the broader harm and violence that came to Indigenous people with colonization and the construction of missions.
(Brittany Levine Beckman / Los Angeles Times)

Afterward, our group headed to the Canyon Trail, a 3.6-mile out-and-back hike through a lush oak woodland alongside Placerita Creek.

We paused to smell the zesty aroma of California sagebrush, which grows all along the Canyon Trail. We also passed dense stands of thick-leaved yerba santa, California buckwheat, sugar bush and chilicothe vines and we were treated to the squawks of California scrub jays and a red-tail hawk flying overhead. A variety of hawks call Placerita Canyon their home.

Our group deftly made it over multiple water crossings and shared trekking poles and shoulders to ensure we all could make it safely through the creek. None of us left the canyon with dry feet, but we did end up with new friends.

VIDEO | 01:02
Hiking at Placertia Canyon

About 1½ miles in, we started to smell a sulfur-like aroma and knew we were close to one of the most interesting features of this hike. We trekked up a steep incline to quickly discover signs for white oil bubbling out of the ground.

“This very rare geologic feature of translucent petroleum has been filtered by nature,” the sign read. “This special resource originates from deep within the earth in the Placerita Schist basement complex of rocks.”

Soon after, we gathered under the shade of old oak trees at a large clearing with several picnic tables.

Just under two miles in, we rested at a large picnic area under the shade of old tall oak trees. A stone fireplace and concrete foundation were nearby, the last remains of a house that Frank Walker started to build but never finished. The Walker family lived on the land starting in the 1920s. We sat together for about 20 minutes, sharing our favorite local hikes, including the Gabrielino Trail that runs through the San Gabriel Mountains.

The hike was part of California 175 — What Connects California?, a suite of free Zócalo events and essays, bringing together leaders and thinkers from all walks of life to envision California’s next 175 years.

Please keep an eye out for the next Times subscriber hike, which will be sometime in the spring. In the meantime, want to learn more about the L.A. outdoors? Subscribe to The Wild, our (free!) weekly outdoors newsletter, where I provide you with the best places to hike around L.A. County. See you out there!

More to Read

Lifestyle

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove covers the (great!) outdoors at the Los Angeles Times. They started at The Times in 2017 and have written about wildfires, culture, protests, crime and county government. In 2022, they managed For Your Mind, a yearlong mental health project. Cosgrove is originally from rural Oklahoma and is a proud Oklahoma State University graduate.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertisement