Advertisement
Lifestyle

Have a dating story to tell about starting fresh? Share it at L.A. Affairs Live

An illustration made up of rectangles filled with various people speaking into microphones and romantic scene snapshots.
(Danie Drankwalter / For The Times)
Marques Harper, is photographed in the L.A. Times photo studio, in El Segundo, Oct 10, 2019.
By Marques Harper
Deputy Features Editor Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

On April 3, the Los Angeles Times will bring its popular dating and romance column L.A. Affairs to the stage with L.A. Affairs Live, a competition show featuring real dating stories from people living in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The theme for the night is “Starting Fresh.” Are you getting back into the L.A. dating scene after a breakup or divorce? Are you figuring out how to forgive your partner? Are you redefining what dating means to you? Are you reinventing yourself and finding new people to date along the way?

We want to hear about it! Stories should have an arc and be rooted in the Greater L.A. area. They can be funny, sad, heartwarming, reflective, thought-provoking or surprising. Just don’t be boring.

Advertisement

The evening event will feature seven to 10 local storytellers sharing their experiences before an audience at the Cinegrill Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.

Illustration by Dajah Callen / For the Times for Margaret Keane essay

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: Should I believe my partner or an anonymous tipster on Facebook?

I appeared in my future partner’s suggested profiles on Instagram. Little did I know, I would be on an adventure filled with questions, lies and good times.

Apply via the audition form below by Feb. 19 to be considered. The winner, as chosen by the audience, will get their dating story published in L.A. Affairs and receive $400 once it publishes. (Note: The event will be recorded for media coverage.)

Tickets for L.A. Affairs Live will go on sale soon.

Advertisement

More to Read

LifestyleL.A. AffairsRelationships

Sign up for The Wild

We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy features editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered fashion for the Austin American-Statesman and media and culture for the Roanoke Times. A native of New Jersey, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from Rutgers University and a master’s in digital media management from USC.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertisement