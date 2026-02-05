Have a dating story to tell about starting fresh? Share it at L.A. Affairs Live
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
On April 3, the Los Angeles Times will bring its popular dating and romance column L.A. Affairs to the stage with L.A. Affairs Live, a competition show featuring real dating stories from people living in the Greater Los Angeles area.
The theme for the night is “Starting Fresh.” Are you getting back into the L.A. dating scene after a breakup or divorce? Are you figuring out how to forgive your partner? Are you redefining what dating means to you? Are you reinventing yourself and finding new people to date along the way?
We want to hear about it! Stories should have an arc and be rooted in the Greater L.A. area. They can be funny, sad, heartwarming, reflective, thought-provoking or surprising. Just don’t be boring.
The evening event will feature seven to 10 local storytellers sharing their experiences before an audience at the Cinegrill Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles.
I appeared in my future partner’s suggested profiles on Instagram. Little did I know, I would be on an adventure filled with questions, lies and good times.
Apply via the audition form below by Feb. 19 to be considered. The winner, as chosen by the audience, will get their dating story published in L.A. Affairs and receive $400 once it publishes. (Note: The event will be recorded for media coverage.)
Tickets for L.A. Affairs Live will go on sale soon.