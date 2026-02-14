Estranged husband suspected in wife’s killing in San Juan Capistrano

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A woman was found stabbed to death in her San Juan Capistrano home early Saturday, and her estranged partner has been identified as the suspect, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the 26000 block of Laurelwood Lane on a domestic incident call. Upon entering the home’s garage, they discovered a woman in her 60s who appeared to have died from stab wounds, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities said they found a man, also in his 60s, at the house with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was taken to the hospital. After his injuries are treated, deputies intend to book the man in jail on suspicion of homicide, the agency said.

Authorities said the two are believed to be an estranged couple who both lived at the home.

The woman’s name will be released after she is identified by the coroner, and the suspect’s name after he is booked into jail, the department said.

Carrie Braun, public affairs director at the Sheriff’s Department, said that as of Saturday evening, the suspect hadn’t completed the booking process and that his name is expected to be released Sunday.