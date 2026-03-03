L.A. Affairs Live will bring our dating column to a Hollywood stage. Get your tickets now

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

L.A. Affairs, The Times’ popular dating and romance column about the complications and happily-ever-afters of dating and relationships in L.A., is jumping from the printed word to a Hollywood stage with a live audience.

On April 3, The Times will present L.A. Affairs Live at the Cinegrill Theater at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. Ten storytellers will have an opportunity to compete against one another and tell their true love and dating stories focused on the night’s theme: “Starting Fresh.” The Times is hosting the event with the Next Fun Thing, which runs L.A. social events from speed dating to kickball tournaments.

Tickets for L.A. Affairs Live are on sale now and can be purchased via the Next Fun Thing’s website for $35 and $50 plus fees.

During the live show, audience members will be able to cast their votes for the night’s best story. The story that gets the highest score will be published as a future L.A. Affairs column. Also, the winning storyteller will receive $400 upon publication of their story.

Here’s what to expect:

7 p.m.: Doors open. Guests can order food and special event drinks, find their seats and enjoy music from Kailyn Hype (a.k.a. Times staff writer Kailyn Brown). Attendees can also visit the L.A. Affairs Confessional Booth to share their own stories or pick up event stickers.

8 p.m.: Storytelling begins.

Storytelling begins. 9:30 p.m.: The winner will be announced, followed by a post-show party. The confessional booth will reopen.



Also, we are featuring matchmaking technology from the Next Fun Thing for singles in attendance. (And, yes, we’ll want to hear all about your potential meet-cutes or first dates resulting from the event in a future L.A. Affairs submission.)

Note: This event will be photographed and recorded for use in our media coverage.