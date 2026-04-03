How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Drew Michael Scott (a.k.a. Lone Fox)

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To his millions of YouTube, Instagram and TikTok followers, 30-year-old designer and content creator Drew Michael Scott (a.k.a Lone Fox) is best known for his easy-to-follow DIY transformations, from updating his 1929 Spanish duplex and offering rental tips to surprising his mom with a living room makeover.

Now, Scott has taken on a new project that isn’t online. This week, he opened Lone Fox Los Angeles, a 7,000-square-foot bricks-and-mortar home store on La Brea Avenue in Mid-City that will have about 2,500 square feet of retail space across two floors.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

“I source every single item,” Scott said, as he gave a tour of the elegant showroom filled with vintage furniture and modern accessories including glassware, pillows, lighting and small gifts.

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Scott started selling vintage furniture online about 2½ years ago after his viewers kept asking him about the pieces he used. “I would always use thrifted finds and flea market things in my makeovers, and people would always ask me, ‘Can you sell what you’re using?’” he said.

Fans can now get a taste of his impeccable style in person. Curious about where he finds his vintage pieces? On a typical Sunday in L.A., Scott visits one or two flea markets. Want to know which ones? Keep reading.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

8 a.m.: Avoid anxiety by posting content

I am a workaholic. But I do that to myself. In the past, I was an anxious person, and that stemmed from having too much free time. So I like filling my day. I have been doing social media for 15 years, and Sundays are my primary day for posting content. I wake up around 8 or 9 a.m. and am excited to post my content, which I always have ready to go. Over time, I noticed it felt like a nice day for people to look at social media because they had more free time, and I found that my views did better on Sunday.

9 a.m.: Coffee and croissants at a minimalist coffee shop

I love the coffee shop Laveta Coffee near downtown [L.A.] on Glendale Boulevard, which is only 16 minutes from my house. It’s a chill coffee shop where croissants are made to order. They also have cinnamon-sugar croissant doughnuts that are really good. I always get the Andante, a cold brew with maple syrup, salted sweet cream foam, cacao powder and pink salt. It is the best coffee I’ve ever had in my life. It’s my go-to, and I love that place.

10 a.m.: Flea market shopping in Long Beach or Pasadena

Sundays are for flea markets, and I take advantage of that. I personally source all my vintage pieces, so I try to visit flea markets every week. I bring a wagon to carry all my finds and really enjoy hunting for treasures. I try to go early and can always find art or furniture to rework and give new life. My favorite spot is the Long Beach Flea Market.

Another great option is the Pasadena City College Flea Market. It’s especially nice on hot days because about 70% of it is in a shaded parking garage. Sometimes I’ll find a large piece of furniture. When that happens, I use Lugg, which works like Uber. It’s perfect for things like sideboards and usually costs about $100.

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Noon: Hunt for treasures at a sprawling antique mart

I also spend a lot of time at the Mart Collective in Venice, where I have a booth. I love finding new pieces there and checking out the different vendors. The selection is so interesting. It feels more like a museum than a typical antique mall, and I always discover something new. Two booths I really like are West End Vintage, which has unique furniture that looks like it’s from a mountain home, and a French booth near the checkout stand that has amazing French oil paintings.

1:30 p.m.: Stop by Lone Fox Los Angeles

After shopping, I’ll drop off my vintage finds from the flea market and check in at Lone Fox Los Angeles. I don’t plan to be there all the time, but I want to be around the first few weeks it’s open to spot any issues.

2 p.m.: Walk the dog over to Thai lunch

After visiting the shop, I’ll walk my dog over to Her Thai in Mid-City to pick up lunch. I love their pad Thai and Thai iced tea, and I usually get my order to go and bring it home. The Thai tea is especially good. Her Thai is run by the same people who own Met Her at a Bar and Met Him at a Bar, and they are all great.

4 p.m.: Indulge in an afternoon bath

I love taking a bath during the day, even though it feels a bit unusual. I only get the chance on Sundays. I don’t really use bath time to relax, but I do find it sparks my creativity. When I’m in the bath, I come up with ideas for scripts or plan out my work for the week. It might not be the typical way people use their bath time, but it’s something I’ve always enjoyed. My mind is usually focused on work, so that’s where my thoughts go. While I’m in the tub, I like using Cyklar products. Their vitamin C body oils smell great, and adding them to my bath makes me feel productive.

7 p.m.: Enjoy some homemade pasta at a cozy neighborhood cafe

Then I’d have dinner at Met Him at a Bar, my favorite spot. I really like the restaurant’s vibe. They offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and it reminds me of a New York street corner. The restaurant serves Italian food and makes its pasta from scratch. Their Brussels sprout appetizer with balsamic glaze is amazing. The cocktails are great too. Since it’s just a few blocks from my house, I can walk there if I want to have a drink.

10 p.m.: Content planning while watching true crime documentaries

I love watching TV from bed. On Sunday nights, I usually plan content for the week and check what’s trending. I try to relax and come up with new ideas. I’m really into crime documentaries, which are very different from the content I make at home. I like how real they are, even if they aren’t uplifting. I can work on my phone and look up when something interesting happens. I also enjoy YouTube videos about home content, Mr. Kate, how things are made and soothing ASMR reels. It’s my guilty pleasure and helps me unwind.