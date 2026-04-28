What to snag at the ‘And Just Like That...’ auction, from Carrie’s manuscript to Charlotte’s heels

If you’ve ever daydreamed about owning an item from Carrie Bradshaw’s closet or the writing desk where she penned her famous memoir, this L.A. event may be your golden ticket.

Julien’s is hosting an auction for “And Just Like That...,” the sequel to HBO’s groundbreaking series “Sex and the City” that took its final bow last year after three seasons. The auction features more than 500 lots of designer clothing, shoes, furnishings, kitschy keepsakes and props straight from the beloved show. Online bidding kicked off earlier this month and will conclude with a live, two-day event at the auction house’s Gardena location on Thursday and Friday. Participants can place bids both online and in person.

Given the popularity of the show, particularly the fashion, style expert George Kotsiopoulos says being able to own an item that your favorite character wore or had in their home is a rare opportunity.

Advertisement

“Even if you love something design wise, there’s an extra layer of ‘Well, that came from “And Just Like That…”’ or ‘That’s Carrie’s’ or ‘That’s Charlotte’s’ or ‘That’s Miranda‘s,’” adds Kotsiopoulos, a former co-host of “Fashion Police” and a style expert working with Julien’s on this sale.

While you won’t be able to snag a pair of Manolo Blahniks worn by Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) — Carrie’s clothing is sadly not for sale at this auction — you can purchase other items from her closet, including the round, vintage suitcases that held her elaborate hats, custom wooden hangers inscribed with her initials or even empty designer shoe and jewelry boxes .

Many items from Carrie’s collection are from the luxurious apartment she shared with her husband, Mr. Big. There’s the front door intercom panel, a pair of embossed leather club chairs and, fatefully, Mr Big’s Peloton water bottle. The memoir “ Loved & Lost ” that Carrie wrote about Mr. Big’s sudden death is also for sale, as is the manuscript. A small but poignant item: the condolence card sent to Carrie by Samantha Jones, her estranged friend played by Kim Cattrall, who made a brief but impactful appearance in the reboot.

1 2 3 1. Shoes from Lisa Todd Wexley’s collection. 2. Carrie Bradshaw’s globetrotter luggage set, a vintage stool and steel writing desk. 3. Midcentury modern chairs and an upholstered cat pillow from Carrie Bradshaw’s Gramercy townhouse.

Fashion lovers will likely find satisfaction raiding the closets of OG characters Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), along with newcomers Seema Patel (Sarita Choudhury) and Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker). Notable items from their collections include Charlotte’s Prada coat from the Spring 2023 Menswear collection and Miranda’s vintage Issey Miyake coat . There’s also an authentic woven Intrecciato Bottega Veneta clutch that Miranda wore, Seema’s silk Fendi dress , the showstopping Balmain cape Lisa wore while trekking through the snow in New York City and an array of glamorous heels .

Catherine Williamson, managing director of Hollywood memorabilia for Julien’s, says it was important for the company to price items conservatively so many people, particularly fans who may have never bid before, would have a chance to buy something.

Advertisement

As of late last week, several items had highest bids under $100. Meanwhile, bigger ticket items like Marantino’s Louis Vuitton bags were bidding for $4,000, and the engraved Rolex watch — it’s a prop not a genuine Rolex — that Bradshaw gifted Mr. Big for their anniversary was going for $5,000.

How to participate in the auction The “And Just Like That...” auction will take place over two days on April 30 and May 1 at the Julien’s location in Gardena. Participants can place bids both online and in person.



Visit juliensauctions.com to register and bid online or be in the room and participate live. Email info@juliensauctions.com for the location and more details.