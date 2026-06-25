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He dreamed of a Midcentury compound on an ‘unbuildable’ L.A. hillside. It took 12 years

Side by side hillside homes, one bright yellow, the other warm wood.
Diego Cano-Lasso, left, and his family have brought new life to a Midcentury post-and-beam ideal, building two neighboring homes on a steep Mt. Washington hillside initially deemed “unbuildable.”
Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
Photography by 
Myung J. Chun
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  • When Madrid-born Diego Cano-Lasso and his family bought two steep Mt. Washington lots in 2012, he imagined a pair of Midcentury-style homes. Instead, a 12-year odyssey of permits, pandemics and DIY construction followed.
  • The finished side-by-side houses float above the hillside, post-and-beam frames wrapped in charred wood, oak and pine interiors, custom Spanish details and indoor-outdoor spaces echoing L.A.’s classic midcentury lifestyle.
  • Now rented to two creative Angelenos, the deeply personal project doubles as an artists’ retreat, even as its designer debates whether to tackle another precarious L.A. hillside.

Diego Cano-Lasso had been looking for an architectural project when he found two hillside lots with spectacular views for sale in Mt. Washington. With work scarce in 2012, the SCI-Arc graduate persuaded his family to invest in the property, and together they bought the two plots for $95,000.

“We are not developers,” he says, “but sometimes you have to jump.”

He didn’t realize the Mt. Washington project would take 12 years to complete, including a shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, or that he, his family and friends would end up doing much of the work themselves.

Diego Cano-Lasso stands in front of the hillside lots in 2012.
Two midcentury-style houses side by side on a hillside.

Diego Cano-Lasso stands in front of the hillside lots in 2012. (Hassan Ismail) The lots today. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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As a fan of Los Angeles’ Midcentury Modern architecture, he imagined designing and building a post-and-beam dream home next-door to a similar home by his aunt Lucia Cano and her husband, José Selgas, of the Madrid architecture firm SelgasCano, stretching over the hillside and connecting to the city below.

Growing up in Madrid, the 41-year-old Cano-Lasso first discovered modernist architecture as a child while visiting his grandfather Julio Cano Lasso’s architecture office. There, he saw architectural photographer Julius Shulman’s famous photo of Pierre Koenig’s glass and steel Case Study House No. 22 in West Hollywood, one of L.A.’s most iconic homes and a lasting symbol of midcentury L.A.

“It’s why I moved here,” Cano-Lasso says. “Midcentury design was like a dream to me, because it’s not just an architectural style; it’s a lifestyle.”

But his dream quickly hit a snag when the geotechnical engineer arrived in Mt. Washington to assess the site.

“He said the plots were unbuildable,” Cano-Lasso recalls. “He told me, ‘It is impossible. We cannot even do the soils report, because a big machine can’t fit up here on these narrow streets.’”

Eventually, Cano-Lasso found someone who visited the site and said, “No problem.”

A brightly colored house with aluminum tubes.
La Canaria House by José Selgas and Lucia Cano features canary yellow aluminum tubes.
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Two people in the living area with warm wood and yellow island.
Cano-Lasso and his wife, Belén Rodero, in the open kitchen and living area of La Canaria House.

Then the city told him that he didn’t have the right to build on the property. To get permission, Cano-Lasso and his family would need to widen the narrow street, put in a sewer system and add a power pole.

Permits were just as difficult. According to Cano-Lasso, neighbors complained about the project, and the city bureaucracy dragged out the process for three years.

Eventually, he and his crew began digging into the hillside and moved more than 120 truckloads of soil through the steep, narrow streets of Mt. Washington. Without a general contractor, they managed construction themselves and hired different crews for each job.

Los Angeles, CA - July 07: Lindsay and Daniel Sheron in their home in Mt. Washington on Monday, July 7, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / For The Times)

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Frustrated with exorbitant home prices, they built this L.A. hillside retreat themselves

Like the simple architecture of Sea Ranch in Northern California, which connects to the landscape, Los Angeles architect Lindsay Sheron designed a two-story house that “blends into the hill.”

When COVID-19 hit, construction on the project stopped, and Cano-Lasso returned to Spain. Construction did not restart until 2022, by which time the construction industry had changed and the project felt even more challenging to complete.

“Everything cost more, and there weren’t enough skilled workers,” Cano-Lasso says. As a result, Juan de Santiago, the master builder Cano-Lasso hired and calls “paramount to the project,” was too busy to finish the houses, which had windows and drywall but still needed finishing.

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MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Architect Diego Cano Lasso and wife Belen Rodero purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. They live in one and rent out the other. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Departo folding chairs at the dining table. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this one and renting the other. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: View from the guest space deck Diego Cano Lasso's house in Mt. Washington. He purchased two contiguous vacant lots and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this house and renting the other to interior designer Hannah Li. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: One of two guest bedrooms downstairs in Diego Cano Lasso's house in Mt. Washington. He purchased two contiguous vacant lots and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this house and renting the other to interior designer Hannah Li. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: The inside-outside space upstairs in the main living area at Diego Cano Lasso's house in Mt. Washington. He purchased two contiguous vacant lots in and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this house and renting the other to interior designer Hannah Li. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Construction workers walk down a steep hillside
(Diego Cano-Lasso)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: A painting by artist Avery Wheless hangs in the rear patio of the house rented by interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in one and renting this one. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in the other and renting this one. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Architect Diego Cano Lasso is renting this second house in Mt. Washington to interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. He bought two contiguous lots and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second house. He's living in the other one. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: An Avery Wheless painting hangs on the wall of interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez's house in Mt. Washington. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in one and renting this one. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: The kitchen in the second of two homes built by architect Diego Cano Lasso in Mt. Washington. He bought two contiguous lots and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second house. He's living in one and renting this to interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Interior designer Hanna Li with an ngoni made by artist Layv in her music room. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in one and renting this to interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: One of the bathrooms at Diego Cano Lasso's house in Mt. Washington. He purchased two contiguous vacant lots in and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this house and renting the other to interior designer Hannah Li. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Exposed I-beam in the guest bedroom at Diego Cano Lasso's house in Mt. Washington. He purchased two contiguous vacant lots and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this house and renting the other to interior designer Hannah Li. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Spiral staircase at Diego Cano Lasso's second house. The architect purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in one and renting this one to interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: An ngoni made by artist Layv decorates the music room at interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez's house. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in one and renting this one. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: A figure eight-shaped window in the shower at Diego Cano Lasso's house in Mt. Washington. He purchased two contiguous vacant lots and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on the second of the two homes. He's living in this house and renting the other to interior designer Hannah Li. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: A hammered chrome bathtub, an art piece in collaboration with Joachim Castaneda, sits outside a bedroom at the second house rented by interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He lives in one and rents this out. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
MT. WASHINGTON, CA - MAY 20, 2026: Desk and chair by New York-based woodworker Luke Malaney decorates the alternate listening room in the house rented by interior designer Hanna Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez. Architect Diego Cano Lasso purchased two contiguous vacant lots in Mt. Washington and recently completed construction, as an owner-builder, on this second of the two homes. He's living in one and renting this one. Photographed in Mt. Washington, CA on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Sam's Club 4-4

“The only way we could do it was by doing most of the work ourselves and with friends,” Cano-Lasso says.

With help from his brother Alejandro Cano, who is also known as Cato, and his wife, Belén Rodero, they handled everything from carpentry and metal work to lighting, wall finishes, flooring, painting, furniture, custom garage doors and landscaping.

“What I didn’t realize at the time — not even when hundreds of boxes of Moroccan tiles showed up at our door in Madrid — was that I was signing up for both a crash course and a career in tiling,” Cato says of designing murals for three of the Cano Home’s four walls. “I wasn’t expecting to lay a single tile, let alone take on the filing, sanding, rearrangement and all the care and attention required when most tiles come in odd sizes.”

SOUTH PASADENA, CA - MARCH 21: Tina LaMonica and Warren Wellen's 230-square-foot ADU seen from the entrance on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in South Pasadena, CA. (Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)

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She couldn’t afford L.A. rent after law school. Her parents’ ADU came to the rescue

A 230-square-foot ADU was meant to be a music studio. It’s now a “lifeline” for this South Pasadena family.

Seven years and plenty of mishaps later, including the time a truck got stuck on the narrow, winding streets of Mt. Washington hauling 42-foot wooden beams, Cano-Lasso finally has a finished home that feels peaceful and warm.

With eye-catching details everywhere, the 2,250-square-foot homes feel relaxed and reflect the style of a Spanish designer inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Rudolph Schindler. (Cano-Lasso once lived in Schindler’s Sachs apartment in Silver Lake.) The open floor plan, designed by his father, Spanish architect Diego Cano Pintos, features warm oak floors, inexpensive radiata pine walls and ribbed wood ceilings.

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Two couples stand on their decks in side-by-side hillside homes
“I am enjoying witnessing the house being lived in,” Cano-Lasso says of renting his house to music producer Jennifer Jimenez and interior designer Hanna Li, pictured right.

The rooms of the Cano House are filled with colorful art, accessories and custom furniture by Andrew Riiska and Cato. “Although we were working toward a deadline on a project that had already been under construction for several years, most pieces of furniture were designed and fabricated on site, with the conviction that we were building something special,” Cato says of setting up a furniture workshop in the garage.

Ceramic rain gutters from Ceramiques Est in Spain have been repurposed as wall-mounted light fixtures for indoor use. Door handles are made from stones found on the beach, and glass light fixtures by Luz Mixtura in Spain echo Robert Irwin’s disc installations. Large boulders from the excavation were brought inside to serve as furniture. Built-ins were made in Spain and shipped to Los Angeles in three containers. Outside, the house is covered in shou sugi ban charred-wood siding, which they installed themselves.

Both homes have similar structures and layouts with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, but La Canaria House features canary yellow powder-coated aluminum tubes inspired by California sunsets, while the Cano House is minimal and warm. “The homes are all about the beams,” Cano-Lasso says, which makes them look like they are floating above the city.

The neutral rooms feel warm and simple, with striking pops of yellow that reflect Southern California’s sunshine and decks that allow a smooth flow from indoors to outdoors.

Hanna Li, left, and Jennifer Jimenez in their music room.
Li, left, and Jimenez in their music room. The custom DJ workstation, designed by Li, is clad in ceramic tiles designed to look like plywood.
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Behind the Cano House, Cano-Lasso created a narrow outdoor space with built-in banquette seating, a raised-bed herb garden and a water fountain. Now the house opens up to the outdoors, making it easy to entertain. “The garden is the coolest feature,” he says. “It really makes the house feel special.”

In some ways, the modern design has revived the midcentury ideal by using post-and-beam construction, an open floor plan, simple materials and easy indoor-outdoor access, all with Cano Lasso’s artistic touch.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 21, 2026: In this drone view, architect Andri (cq) Luescher is trying to develop a house on this lot in Mt. Washington while navigating a quagmire of permits and quirky zoning rules. He bought the property after the previous house burned down. Photographed on Quail Drive in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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‘Kafkaesque’: One man’s struggle to build a hillside home in L.A.

Andri Luescher just wants to build a 1,400-square-foot home for his family in Mount Washington. But four years and $73,000 in permit costs later, he still hasn’t broken ground.

But finishing the project also left Cano-Lasso with the large debt he took on — he estimates the project cost about $1 million, although he saved around 40% by acting as his own contractor.

Cano-Lasso and his wife divide their time between La Canaria House and a project in Venice, so he is renting out his dream house to interior designer Hannah Li and music producer Jennifer Jimenez, who grew up together in Pasadena.

Hanna Li descends the spiral staircase to the music room
Li descends the spiral staircase to the music room on the first floor.

Renting such a personal project might seem overwhelming for the tenants, since the rental included some of Cano-Lasso’s custom furnishings, but the two have made the house their own. They added a striking listening room on the first floor, with a turntable lined with ceramic tiles designed by Li to resemble plywood.

“We’re all artists in this house,” Jimenez says. “We’re always creating here, and other music producers often come over to make music and jam with us. It’s such an inspiring, creative space.”

“It’s a very comfortable house,” adds Li, who enjoys practicing archery on the terrace deck.

The friends’ rental is filled with treasures from their travels, along with pieces Li designed specifically for the home. Li turned one of the first-floor bedrooms into a cozy study by paneling the walls with wood and adding textiles she collected on her trips.

Recently, they hosted a birthday party with art-making stations, candle-making and even goats and they invited their landlord. “Mt. Washington has so many artists, so it’s wonderful to bring everyone together,” Li says.

Diego Cano-Lasso says hello to Jennifer Jimenez, center, and Hanna Li.
Cano-Lasso, greets Jimenez, center, and Li on their side-by-side terraces.
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When asked if he might consider tackling another hillside project, Cano-Lasso laughs.

“When I finished, I said, ‘I will never do that again,’” he says. “Now I’m starting to think there’s a plot of land for sale nearby. We installed a sewer line, so why not take advantage of it?”

Despite his debt, he isn’t planning to sell the house. “In a way, the project doesn’t finish with construction; I am enjoying witnessing the house being lived in,” he says. Even if he’s not the one living in it.

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Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

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