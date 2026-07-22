‘For a few days the world stopped’: L.A. fans share their favorite World Cup memories

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The 2026 World Cup came to an end on Sunday with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0, but the tournament is still top of mind for many Angelenos.

More than 560,000 fans filled the seats at SoFi Stadium over the eight matches played in Los Angeles, attracting fans from all around the world who were lucky enough to get a highly sought-after ticket for upwards of $1,400 on resale. Outside the stadium, bars, beaches and Metro stations became theaters of drama and triumph, culminating in hours-long revelry all throughout the city at after-parties and postgame celebrations.

For some, L.A. felt temporarily transformed. Although different neighborhoods backed different teams, there was an air of unity in the stadium and at watch-parties that hadn’t been felt for a while. For others, this World Cup only reinforced the values they always associated with Los Angeles: cultural acceptance, intense pride and charming grit.

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Since the tournament likely won’t be back in the U.S. for a while — host countries have to wait two tournament cycles, or eight years, to host again, according to a FIFA rule — we asked local residents to share their most cherished memories of this year’s World Cup. Here’s what they will remember forever from 39 days and 104 World Cup matches.

These responses have been lightly edited for clarity.

Evelin Juarez, Reseda

“Watching whole communities get together to watch and celebrate Mexico in the World Cup, from attending watch parties at parks across Los Angeles to FIFA Fan Fest at different locations to the bars, restaurants and family homes. The love and culture that was exposed through the Mexico games were amazing to watch and experience.”

Mexico fans dance and celebrate on June 11 after Mexico wins the first game during the World Cup. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Eric Deutsch, Los Angeles

Eric Deutsch

“For a few days the world stopped. Stopped fighting. Stopped hating. Stopped bickering. We heard stories of how great America really is. Great food. Great people. Great country. We even enjoyed ranch dressing and ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’ again. We were reminded of how beautiful our country is and that the world is small and we can all get along. I hope that emotional feeling remains after the final kick.”

Christian Arana, Los Angeles

“My favorite moment of the 2026 World Cup came on Saturday, June 20. Despite my family’s country of origin, Guatemala, not making the tournament, I have been happy to join my friends and watch their countries compete for national glory. That afternoon, I was invited to an Ecuadorian watch party hosted at Boomtown Brewery in the Arts District. Ecuador was facing off against the small island nation of Curaçao, and tensions were high. Ecuador had previously lost in a heartbreaking late goal against the Ivory Coast, and this match needed to produce at least a point for the team, so that they could continue advancing in the tournament.

Christian Arana

“Amidst a sea of yellow jerseys, blaring sound from the broadcast and the smell of empanadas, every shot on goal brought groans, screams and the occasional use of profanity. The match ended in a tie, yet that did not preclude the hundreds of Ecuadorians assembled to wave their flags, dance and continue the festivities.

“Following the game, my friends and I went to a Little Tokyo bar to watch Japan play against Tunisia in a nightcap match. In a span of minutes, we transitioned from empanadas to Japanese highballs and joined Japan’s supporters to see their nation dominate with a 4-0 win.

“Though it may have been a trivial change of locations and games, it was a poignant and gentle reminder of the power of this sport and the beauty of Los Angeles. The World Cup gives each of us an opportunity to affirm our identities with pride, and Los Angeles throughout history has been the place that has welcomed these noble acts. Our nations of origin may be separated by distance, language and even culture, but on this night, Los Angeles was a city where we all came together as one.”

Lenore Lowen, La Brea

Olumide Alemoru, left, and Lenore Lowen (Lenore Lowen)

“My husband got two tickets to watch the U.S.-Australia game at a fan zone in the Original Farmers Market. Nothing like spending a few hours on a Friday with a few hundred people in a parking lot, watching soccer on a jumbo screen.”

Barbara Haney, Palos Verdes Estates

“It was our annual July vacation at our Lake Arrowhead home, coinciding with the World Cup soccer matches, and our cable TV broadcasted beautifully. My husband and I settled into our comfortable leather couches, put snacks from Trader Joe’s on the coffee table and watched and became total fans of the Norwegian gentle giant Erling Haaland with the blond pony tail and the strongest left-footed kick. Can we adopt him and his stuffed raccoon as our official mascot of the mountains and our cul-de-sac with a view? He would enjoy the four seasons and altitude like the rest of us.”

Erling Haaland of Norway gestures toward fans after scoring his team’s second goal against Brazil during the World Cup. (Al Bello / Getty Images)

Drew Luetjen, Palms

“Being in the L.A. Stadium for all eight games as a fan and a catering server! I loved every minute of watching the games and experiencing the fan support from all over the map. And then to top it off, I got to experience every locker room at the end of each game to see each team finish the day. It was sports at its best!”

Alexandra Rasic, Glendale

Alexandra Rasic

“I have loved all of the energy and advertising for the World Cup in our local Mexican markets. I had to look up an unfamiliar saying on a bucket of chicharrónes that translated to “Here, only my pork rinds thunder.” The saying means the speaker sees themselves as the top dog in a given situation, just as you’d expect in a game with such high stakes.”

Lynne Winner, Castaic

Lynne Winner

“Watching all the international fans have such a great time lifted my heart. America has stepped up and away from politics to share the joy these visitors bring to our table. Thank you, fellow Americans, for bringing unexpected joy and laughter to my world.”