How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Kylie Cantrall

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Kylie Cantrall loves having a day off in the Valley.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

Born and raised in the L.A. area, Cantrall has been working in entertainment since launching a YouTube channel at 7 years old. At 21, she’s been rising through Hollywood’s ranks, doing everything from animated voices to toplining live-action series, all while garnering millions of social media followers. These days, she’s best known to the teen, tween and under set for her starmaking turn as “Red” in Disney’s “Descendants” franchise, with “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” which dropped last week. Ever the multi-hyphenate, Cantrall is also hoping her new eight-song EP — the aptly-titled “ Valley Girl Problems ,” which she’s been promoting with “Life o f a Valley Girl ” travelogs on TikTok — will help further her career in mainstream pop music.

Because of all that ambition, Cantrall is busy nearly all of the time. Except Sundays. “Sunday is my favorite day of the week,” she says, “and that’s because of all the things I get to do.”

Here’s everything Cantrall would do on a sunny Sunday.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

9 a.m.: Sleep, then hike

I’ll grab a yogurt for breakfast and then head out the door, on my way to Fryman Canyon for a little morning hike. That’s my go-to spot because I like that you can actually control how hard you want the workout to be. It’s not the craziest hike — it’s actually pretty calm — but there are a couple of incline points. It really is the perfect place for when you want to meet up with a friend and get some steps in, but you also don’t want to be dying while you’re trying to have a conversation.

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Noon: Empanadas at the farmers market

After a hike, I’ll usually go to the Studio City Farmers Market. I’ll get a little vanilla latte with oat milk, and I’ll stop at this stand, King’s Empanadas , because they make my favorite empanada in L.A. I get the shredded chicken one, which is cute and tiny but really filling.

There’s another vendor there [ Bautista Family Organic Ranch ] that sells dates and they’re literally the best dates I’ve ever had in my life. They’re desserts, essentially. They’re so caramelly and sweet.

I always get berries at the market, too, like raspberries and blueberries. There’s another vendor [ Thyme f or Honey ] who makes different flavors of granola and their coffee-flavored granola is so bomb that I’ll always get that too.

2 p.m.: Flea market finds

I’d probably meet up with a friend and go to the Silverlake Flea Market , which I’ve been really liking recently. It’s a bit of a drive for me since I’m in the Valley, though, like a cute 25 to 30 minutes.

At the Silverlake Flea Market, I’ve had a lot of luck with jewelry, like I’ve found a lot of really great rings, necklaces, and earrings, or little random other things. I always end up picking up a crystal too. It’s like an energy that just takes over me.

I might also luck out and find a cute baby tee. They have really good vintage artist T-shirts and I got a cute Janet Jackson Rhythm Nation tour shirt last time I was there.

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4 p.m.: Matcha stop

After the Silverlake Flea [which is held in Atwater Village], I’ll go to a coffee shop that I’m obsessed with. It’s called Laveta , and they have the best matcha I’ve ever had. It’s got a good cream top, and the shop has a cool vibe and ambience.

6 p.m.: Fighting traffic with the top down

I like to go and frolic every now and then just to get out of my Valley bubble, but after Laveta I’d probably head home. I’m thinking I’d hit some 6 p.m. traffic, but I’d be listening to music with the top down in my Mini Cooper. Maybe some Sade, maybe some Brandy. I might throw in a little Kim Petras if traffic is clear, and I’m speeding down the freeway.

7 p.m.: Laundry and “The Morning Show”

I’d probably try to be home by 7 to do laundry. I’d watch “The Morning Show,” which is my favorite show right now. Maybe I’d do a face mask too.

For dinner, I’ll go pick up some Katsuya if I’m feeling crazy. Their spot in the Valley has my favorite sushi, and I’m a big sushi gal. I’ll get the Robert roll and maybe even a miso soup if I’m feeling crazy. I’ve got to add crispy rice with spicy tuna too.

After that, probably just more “Morning Show” and then I usually try to be in bed by 11 p.m.