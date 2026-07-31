Stretch your body, not your wallet: 5 free yoga and Pilates events in August

We get it: we also fantasize about flowing to sunrise yoga on a Saturday morning, or strengthening our core, seaside, during a rejuvenating Pilates session. (Followed, of course, by a device-free catch-up over green juice with friends. Or, better yet: an organic facial.)

But wellness and fitness classes are unnecessarily expensive! So we’re excited to share these five, free yoga and Pilates events — all very different, but equally inclusive — coming up in August. The rest is up to you.