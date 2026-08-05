Walk around Los Angeles with your cat? We want to hear from you

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Everyone walks their dog. Who says cats can’t join the fun?

Not many indoor cats like leashes or traversing the great outdoors with their person. But for cats that genuinely do enjoy it, researchers suggest in a small 2025 study, the practice of cat-walking may offer positive health and social experiences for cats and owners alike.

If you love taking your cat for walks or hikes around L.A., we want to hear all about it — what inspired you to start, your favorite walking places, your most memorable moments.

Fill out the form below by Aug. 13 and you may be selected to be included in a future story.