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Walk around Los Angeles with your cat? We want to hear from you

A black cat on a red leash stands on a ledge in a park near their owner.
Marina the cat explores Griffith Park with her owner.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Emily Tarinelli
By Emily Tarinelli
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Everyone walks their dog. Who says cats can’t join the fun?

Not many indoor cats like leashes or traversing the great outdoors with their person. But for cats that genuinely do enjoy it, researchers suggest in a small 2025 study, the practice of cat-walking may offer positive health and social experiences for cats and owners alike.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 1: Jill Pain and Aaron Rodgers walk Pain's dog, Louie, down Hilldale Avenue on Friday, May 1, 2026 in West Hollywood, CA. (Scott Strazzante / For The Times)

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What it’s like to walk around California’s most walkable city

West Hollywood has earned a 91 out of 100 on Walk Score’s walkability index that looks at distance to amenities, pedestrian friendliness, population density and road metrics.

If you love taking your cat for walks or hikes around L.A., we want to hear all about it — what inspired you to start, your favorite walking places, your most memorable moments.

Fill out the form below by Aug. 13 and you may be selected to be included in a future story.

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Emily Tarinelli

Emily Tarinelli is a features intern at the Los Angeles Times. She earned her master’s degree in data journalism from Stanford University in 2026, and her bachelor’s degree in English from Mount Holyoke College in 2025. Her byline has appeared in LAist, Pleasanton Weekly, Peninsula Press and more. Previously, she worked as a news anchor for Amherst Media and worked in the communications field. She takes special interest in stories about gender, art and joy.

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