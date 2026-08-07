How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Hannah Simone

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Hannah Simone’s seven-season run as Cece Parekh in the Fox sitcom “New Girl” (2011-2018) continues to pay dividends in ways expected and unexpected. In the first category is the show’s rewatch podcast “The Mess Around” (co-hosted with former co-star Larmorne Morris), which streams new episodes every Sunday on Hulu.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

In the second category is her next big-screen project, Searchlight Pictures’ “Super Troopers 3,” hitting theaters Friday. It’s the latest installment of the Vermont-set, cop-and-caper comedy franchise in which she plays the sister of state trooper Thorny (co-star, director and member of comedy troupe Broken Lizard’s writing team Jay Chandrasekhar) and love interest of Farva (fellow Broken Lizard co-star Kevin Heffernan), headed to the altar complete with Indian wedding shenanigans.

“We first met when Jay directed a couple of episodes of ‘New Girl,’” Simone explained. “And then last summer I got a text from him asking me to play his sister. I was like ‘Enough with the texting’ and I called him immediately.”

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As for her perfect L.A. Sunday, it starts with a lemon, ends with puzzles and has a whole lot of family, phone calls and fusion food in between.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

8 a.m.: Grab one of life’s lemons

The first thing I do when I wake up is go get a lemon from the little lemon tree we have and squeeze it into some room-temperature water and drink it. It’s an Ayurvedic thing and it’s supposed to be very good for your system. Then I follow that with two very strong cups of coffee.

10 a.m.: A walk-and-talk with the sister-in-law

I’ve become really close with my sister-in-law, and almost every Sunday, we meet for what we call “tea time.” No tea is consumed. We just go for a long walk and spill the tea. I love walking in L.A., and there are a lot of really quiet neighborhoods in Studio City. So we kind of just walk and wander the neighborhoods or go to a park.

Noon: Post up at Pijja Palace

I’m not a classic eggs-and-bacon brunch person. I lean more toward early lunch, and one of my favorite spots to do that is Pijja Palace . It’s an incredible sports bar [with] fusion Indian food so there are things like masala wings, chicken tikka pizza and dosa-style onion rings on the menu. And it’s a sports bar. So if it’s a Sunday and there’s an afternoon Dodgers game or a Kings game [in town], that’s where I’m going. But if not, I’m going to Pijja to eat and watch the game.

And I always call my mom when I’m driving because she lives in Scotland and I have to take into account the big time difference. It’s the most L.A. thing in the entire world that we only talk to our family members when we’re driving because the drives are so long. I’ll talk to her for about an hour on the way to Pijja.

2:30 p.m.: Put the bro in Broad

Then, since I’m over on the Eastside, I’d probably go downtown. Especially if I’m with my brother [Zach Simone] — he’s my plus-one forever — we’d go to the Broad . I love it there and could go every day. I like going to see [ Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room — the Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” (2013) ]. It’s always the most profound experience because you only get one minute and it’s really weird how it centers in you when you know you have a minute.

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3:30 p.m.: Celebrate the Central Library’s Centennial

Then I’d walk down to [Los Angeles Public Library’s] Central Library , which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Right now they have an incredible installation [on] the history of the library told in these 20-foot-high books, which is so beautiful and cool. And I will say they have probably one of the best gift shops in all of L.A. I can’t even call it a gift shop because I just buy things for myself.

4:30 p.m.: Drive and dial dad

If this was my dream Sunday, I would probably drive to the Westside and call my dad in Canada and talk to him for an hour while I drive. I can usually catch him at home watching cricket.

5:30 p.m. Kick it on Abbot Kinney

I’d wander around Abbot Kinney [Boulevard] for a while. One of the stores I like to wander into is Burro ; because I’m a gift giver, and it’s a really good store for that. It’s very curated and stocked with all of the kinds of things I love.

6 p.m.: Fusion food at Badmaash

I’d probably grab an early dinner. And my favorite restaurant for that is Badmaash , and they just opened one in Venice. They just put the most amazing thing on their menu; a steak frites with masala au poivre . The peppercorn sauce is done with all Indian spices. My dad used to do fusion cooking before it was a thing. He used to make spaghetti Bolognese with cumin and coriander in it, so Western and Italian cuisine with Indian influences is comforting to me.

7 p.m.: Catch a sunset in the rearview mirror

I’d start to head back home around 7 [p.m.]-ish because that’s when the sun’s about to set. It’s the most L.A. thing in the entire world, because you have this beautiful sunset happening at the beach and you’re right there. But you don’t want to be in traffic, so you’re heading the opposite direction. I’ve probably seen thousands of the world’s most beautiful sunsets in my rearview driving down the 101 [Freeway].

8:30 p.m.: Prep, puzzles and popcorn TV

On Tuesdays, we have the Tuesday Night Supper Club, which is really just our Tuesday night version of a Friday family dinner. So, once I’m home, I’ll prep a chicken curry so it can sit in the marinade for a day.

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I have a very loud addiction to puzzles — I don’t do them casually — so then I’ll open a puzzle. If it’s a 500-piece puzzle, it’ll be done before I go to bed. If it’s got 1,000 pieces, it’ll be finished the next day. I’ll work on a puzzle and watch some trash popcorn TV that I love — reality TV: “Love Island,” “Temptation Island,” “Survivor,” anything like that.

11 p.m.: Sweat some old “New Girl” episodes

I have a HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket , and at the end of the evening, I’ll use that for about an hour while I watch two episodes of “New Girl,” to prepare because we usually record “The Mess Around” [rewatch podcast] on Mondays.

12:01 a.m.: Wind down with Wordle