Why the secret to a longer life might start with training your balance

Better balance can help you live longer. Here’s why it matters, how to test your ‘balance IQ’ at home and 3 different modalities to train your balance — no special equipment needed.
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Good balance is beneficial for living a longer, healthier life — at any age. Check out our series featuring the latest research, a balance IQ test and simple at-home exercises.
Move over strength and cardio, researchers reveal why balance is the missing piece in healthy aging — and how simple daily movements can lower your risk of injury.
Good balance is a marker for longevity. Discover your “balance IQ” with three simple DIY balance tests you can do at home to assess fall risk, mobility and vestibular health.
You don’t need special equipment to train your balance. Try these four simple moves from a UCLA Health expert to build stability in just 5 minutes a day.
Explosive plyometric exercises build the quick reactivity needed to safeguard your body as you age and help you with your balance. Here are 4 to try at home.
Research shows tai chi can lower fall risk by 24%. Discover why this gentle, low-impact practice is often called a ‘gold standard’ for building lifelong balance and stability.