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Why the secret to a longer life might start with training your balance

Illustration of a female figure balancing on one leg with arms outstretched below a blue cloudy sky. A gray cat looks on.
(Ryan Gillett / For The Times)

Better balance can help you live longer. Here’s why it matters, how to test your ‘balance IQ’ at home and 3 different modalities to train your balance — no special equipment needed.

Deborah Vankin.
By Deborah Vankin
Staff Writer Follow

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Good balance is beneficial for living a longer, healthier life — at any age. Check out our series featuring the latest research, a balance IQ test and simple at-home exercises.

Cartoon illustration of three figures balancing on a board that is balancing on a cylinder.

This powerful predictor of longevity isn’t what you think

Move over strength and cardio, researchers reveal why balance is the missing piece in healthy aging — and how simple daily movements can lower your risk of injury.

cartoon illustration of a figure balancing on one leg, waving arms, and has a pocketwatch for a head

Where does your balance stand? Take our ‘balance IQ’ tests

Good balance is a marker for longevity. Discover your “balance IQ” with three simple DIY balance tests you can do at home to assess fall risk, mobility and vestibular health.

cartoon illustration of an old-timey pilot with a mustache balancing on one leg with arms out in an airplane pose

4 simple balance exercises you can do at home — no equipment needed

You don’t need special equipment to train your balance. Try these four simple moves from a UCLA Health expert to build stability in just 5 minutes a day.

illustration of a figure hopping behind three rabbits

Hop! Skip! Jump! How fast exercises prevent falls and improve your balance

Explosive plyometric exercises build the quick reactivity needed to safeguard your body as you age and help you with your balance. Here are 4 to try at home.

cartoon illustration of a figure doing a Tai Chi pose with four legs

Why the ancient art of tai chi is modern science’s gold standard for balance training

Research shows tai chi can lower fall risk by 24%. Discover why this gentle, low-impact practice is often called a ‘gold standard’ for building lifelong balance and stability.

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Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

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