Where does your balance stand? Take our ‘balance IQ’ tests

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Knowledge is power.

That’s the reasoning behind DIY balance testing. It’s better to get a baseline as to where your balance stands — and strengthen it, as needed — than let an unknown problem fester and progress. Chronic pain, recurring musculoskeletal injuries or motion intolerance, such as car sickness, could all be indicators of a vestibular system (inner ear sensor) weakness. Testing balance can help identify a problem early in the progression so that you can get further screening and treatment.

Good balance is beneficial for living a longer, healthier life — at any age. Check out our series featuring the latest research, a balance IQ test and simple at-home exercises. EXPLORE THE SERIES

“Prevention is always better than rehabilitation,” says Mike Teater, director of balance for Fyzical, a national network of clinics specializing in balance and dizziness.

Younger adults or athletes may also want to test their balance to optimize sports performance.

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And, of course, as we age, our balance becomes compromised — we’re less able to compensate for vestibular system weaknesses as our vision declines and our sense of touch deteriorates. Strengthening balance is critical to help older adults prevent injurious falls. Maintaining a strong, healthy balance system when you’re younger as well reduces the risk of falls later in life.

Balance is important at any age. (Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Typically, balance testing is done by a physical therapist who’s trained in balance and vestibular therapy (start with your primary care doctor who can refer you, if necessary). An audiologist would perform advanced testing related to the inner ear. There’s no single balance test that serves everyone. Some tests evaluate static balance, others test dynamic balance and yet others look at functional strength. Tests are also matched to the individual’s age and particular health challenge.

That said, self-screening for balance has become more popular in recent years as a starting point, Teater says. Keep DIY tests simple and safe, he adds, focusing primarily on static and functional strength exercises as opposed to complicated dynamic ones. (The last thing you want is to fall while testing your balance.)

“Knowing your balance ability is a critical component of self-care,” Teater says, “so you can age gracefully and do the things you want to do — and enjoy the life you built for yourself.”

Here are three easy, at-home balance tests that Teater suggests, demonstrated by Los Angeles Times staffer Jazmin Alvarado Villegas, along with a short questionnaire to help get you started.

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1. Answer these three questions from the CDC’s STEADI initiative.

a) Have you fallen in the last year?

b) Do you feel unsteady when standing or walking?

c) Do you worry about falling?

If you answered “no” to all of them, try the DIY tests below. If you answered “yes” to any of them, that’s an indicator you should talk to your doctor about a balance evaluation.

2. Heel to toe test. This test assesses the general vestibular system. Stand with your back facing a corner and with a solid object, like a chair or railing, in front of you that you can grab onto in case you lose your balance. Now stand heel to toe on a firm surface, with your eyes open, for — ideally — 30 seconds. If you feel steady for at least 10 seconds, then do it again with your eyes closed. Repeat with the opposite heel to toe. How long can you stand steadily without falling into a wall or grabbing onto the surface in front of you?

(Results: If you are ages 20-49, you should be able to do the exercise for 25-30 seconds with your eyes closed. Ages 50-69, for at least 20 seconds with eyes closed. Over age 70, for at least 9-16 seconds with eyes closed.)

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3. Single-leg stance test. This test assesses injurious fall risk. Stand up straight on one leg, on a firm surface, with your hands on your hips and your eyes open. Set a timer. If your raised foot touches down, or if you have to rotate your grounded foot, or lift it to hop, or if you have to lift your hands off your hips at any point, stop the timer.

(Results: If you are ages 18-39, you should be able to do the exercise for at least 43 seconds; 40-49, for at least 40 seconds; 50-59, for at least 37 seconds; 60-69, for at least 27 seconds; 70-79, for at least 17 seconds. Over age 80, for at least 9 seconds. If you cannot do the exercise for more than 5 seconds, consult your doctor for a balance evaluation.)

4. Sit to stand test. This test looks at balance and functional strength for adults over 60. Sit in a chair. Cross your arms over your chest so that your hands rest on opposite shoulders. With your feet flat on the floor and your back straight — and arms still crossed over your chest — stand all the way up and sit back down. Do this as many times as you can in 30 seconds.

(Results: A man, ages 60-64, should be able to do it 14 times or more; a woman, ages 60-64, 12 times or more. A man, ages 65-69, at least 12 times; a woman, 65-69, at least 11 times. A man, 70-74 , at least 12 times; a woman, 70-74, at least 10 times. A man, 75-79, at least 11 times; a woman, 75-79, at least 10 times. A man, 80-84, at least 10 times; a woman, 80-84, at least nine times. A man, 85-89, at least eight times; a woman, 85-89, at least eight times. A man, 90-94, at least seven times; a woman, 90-94, at least four times.)

Now that you know your “balance IQ,” start training your balance with these simple exercises here.