Feeling stressed and overheated? Try these 5 free L.A. yoga and fitness classes

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OK, so it’s all “hot yoga” right now as we navigate ongoing, relentless heat waves in Los Angeles. And while stretching in downward dog won’t necessarily cool your body, doing yoga might cool your mind, bringing a semblance of calm amid the heat storms.

Even more soothing? “Free.”

Here are five free yoga events in the L.A. area coming up in September. Pro tip: take a cold shower afterward.

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Gentle Yoga & Restorative Stretch in Mid-City

Building Futures Inc., a nonprofit that is dedicated to serving communities with mental health and wellness opportunities — among other support — is offering inclusive, no-cost yoga featuring gentle stretching and deep movement at t its Mid-City headquarters. Aimed to melt away stress, the class focuses on releasing tightness in the shoulders, back and hips. Beginners are welcome. Each session will be held every Tuesday at 5 p.m. starting on the first of the month. 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 5569 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

Community yoga at L.A. State Historic Park in DTLA

Los Angeles State Historic Park is a lush respite in the heart of the city, a vast expanse of lawn and open air on the edge of Chinatown, just northeast of downtown L.A. — a patch of calm amid the urban bustle. Now the park — in collaboration with Parks California and the nonprofit Active San Gabriel Valley (ActiveSGV) — is hosting “Wellness Yoga Wednesdays” on the first and third Wednesday of every month. The free evening yoga class is beginner friendly and all levels are welcome. Participants should bring their own yoga mats, or reserve one in advance. 5-6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2 & Sept.16; Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1315 N. Spring St., downtown L.A. (Meet on the lawn north of the Welcome Pavilion.)

Free Yoga Day at Isha Yoga Center LA in Canoga Park

The Isha Foundation is a nonprofit volunteer-run organization offering yoga and meditation programs internationally (among other wellness initiatives). Its L.A. outpost, in Canoga Park, offers yoga and self-empowerment workshops for a fee. But once a month it offers a “Free Yoga Day,” with multiple classes “dedicated to educating and empowering each individual to take charge of their wellbeing.” In September, the open-to-all event includes two morning classes, Yoga for Success and Yoga for Mental Wellbeing. Both sessions offer a series of simple yoga postures to bring “stability and balance” — benefiting both mind and body. Participants should be over 12 years old and bring their own yoga mats. 9:30-10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 5; Isha Yoga Center LA, 7045 Farralone Ave., Canoga Park.

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Vinyasa Flow at Veterans Memorial Park in Culver City

Catch a vinyasa yoga class outside at the tree-shaded Veterans Memorial Park. The free event is hosted by the spiritual group Serenity Sangha LA. The exercises start with breath work and grounding before gradually moving into a full-body workout and finishing with a deep stretch and meditation. Each session will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. starting Sept. 6 . 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, Veterans Memorial Park, 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City

Run and stretch at the Santa Monica Pier