Los Angeles is a cat town for these feline fanatics

(Cosmo Danchin-Hamard / For The Times)
L.A. is often called a dog town, but for these cat fanciers, felines rule. In this clowder of stories, we explore all things cat in the Southland.
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Catnip Coalition in Burbank is a vintage shop with cat-themed decor, two shop cats named Franklin and Nigel and a rotating crew of adoptable cats.
Luxe Paws founder Jacquie Navratil has helped trap and release 19,000 cats since 2012. She’s passionate about feral cats because there are too many in Los Angeles and hopes one day every neighborhood could have a cohort of volunteer cat rescuers.
Tail Town, a cat rescue in Pasadena, has become a community hub. It offered a unique experience recently: a slumber party with cats.