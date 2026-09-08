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Los Angeles is a cat town for these feline fanatics

Illustration of two cats sitting next to California poppies.
(Cosmo Danchin-Hamard / For The Times)

L.A. is often called a dog town, but for these cat fanciers, felines rule. In this clowder of stories, we explore all things cat in the Southland.

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Illustration of two human hands and two sets of cat paws clinking iced matcha lattes.

8 spots to cuddle with cats while sipping matcha, reading or just chilling in greater L.A.

Burbank, CA - August 09: Meghan "Cass" Cassady's shop cat, Franklin, inside her shop at the Catnip Coalition Vintage Mall on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026 in Burbank, CA. Catnip Coalition, the cat-themed vintage mall in Burbank, has vintage finds, items for cats & cat lovers, cat artwork, shop cats, and adoptable cats. They also donate a portion of their proceeds to helping cats. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Catnip Coalition is a thrift and cat lover’s paradise

Catnip Coalition in Burbank is a vintage shop with cat-themed decor, two shop cats named Franklin and Nigel and a rotating crew of adoptable cats.

Los Angeles , CA - August 11: David Atrakchi walks his four year old bengal cat Taita near Hollywood Reservoir on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026 in Los Angeles , CA. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

‘It’s a cat on a leash!’ Why so many L.A. people walk their feline friends

Los Angeles, CA - June 28, 2026 : Jacquie Navratil, founder of Luxe Paws and leader of a community collective of cat advocates, teams up with volunteers Nathan Kehn, Madeline Paterson, and Angelica Luna to rescue cats from a lumber yard in downtown LA on Sunday, June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

She helps trap 50 feral cats a week. Her dream? Cat rescuers in every L.A. neighborhood

Luxe Paws founder Jacquie Navratil has helped trap and release 19,000 cats since 2012. She’s passionate about feral cats because there are too many in Los Angeles and hopes one day every neighborhood could have a cohort of volunteer cat rescuers.

A woman lies amongst a group of cats.

Sleepover party with 39 cats? You read that right

Tail Town, a cat rescue in Pasadena, has become a community hub. It offered a unique experience recently: a slumber party with cats.

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