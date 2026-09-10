11 ways to memorialize a beloved pet

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How do you cope when a beloved pet dies?

Saying goodbye is a heart-wrenching experience for many, no matter if the passing was expected or sudden. And the accompanying pain can be long-lasting.

A clowder of stories celebrating cats and the L.A. people who love them. Read More

“[Losing a pet] is the same as losing a cherished human being in your life,” says Kathleen Ayl , clinical psychologist, certified veterinary support and pet loss recovery specialist and author of “ When Helping Hurts .”

In her decades of experience working with grieving pet parents and animal care professionals, Ayl has seen the intense impact of pet loss. She stresses the importance of finding ways to address this “difficult pain within,” whether it be talking with a therapist or doing something creative, like making a memorial.

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“You have to allow yourself to have the time then to sit with your feelings and know that it’s normal. It’s natural to grieve, and don’t cut yourself off from that time,” she says.

From artwork and tattoos to lifelike casts and preservation, here are some unique ways to memorialize a once-in-a-lifetime pet.

Handmade keepsakes placed on a Memory Tree at Little Whiskers Sanctuary. (Shea Cox)

1. Get a handmade keepsake placed on a ‘Memory Tree’

Resting on a gentle hilltop in Temecula is an oak tree that overlooks 10 acres of private, protected land known as Little Whiskers sanctuary. Its branches hold remembrances of beloved pets, each including a photo and details about their life.

Dr. Shea Cox, end-of-life veterinarian and caretaker of Little Whiskers, designs each weatherproof, laminated keepsake, which she then ties to a special spot on a branch.

Cox purchased the land to preserve the surrounding wildlife, but the so-called “Memory Tree” has also made it a cherished site “where little lives are remembered,” according to the sanctuary’s website. Pets’ ashes can also be scattered near the tree.

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“Most crematoriums are vague about where (and how) ashes are scattered … ‘in the mountains,’ ‘in a memorial garden,’” Cox wrote in an email. Instead, she wanted to offer a specific anchor for grieving families, even if they can only visit virtually.

To learn more about a Memory Tree keepsake, which costs $27, visit the Little Whiskers website .

The Beloved Pets offend at the L.A. Zoo. (Los Angeles Zoo)

2. Add your pet’s picture to the L.A. Zoo’s Beloved Pets Ofrenda

L.A. Zoo guests can contribute photos, drawings and mementos to honor their dearly departed companions to the Beloved Pets Ofrenda for Día de los Muertos. Some families leave an “ofrenda,” or offering, on the altar with dog food, collars and fresh flowers to remember their pet, says Coral Barreiro, manager of community programs at the L.A. Zoo.

The Beloved Pets Ofrenda had nearly 2,000 pictures of pets on display last year, Barreiro says. She considers it to be “almost ceremonial” for those who participate and are navigating the mourning process, including children.

While grieving the loss of her beloved Yorkshire terrier, Vegas, in 2019, the idea for the pet ofrenda was born.

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“That fall, I put up a little [ofrenda] in the office, and I noticed how — I’m going to use this word a lot — ‘universal’ the loss was. It wasn’t about most of the people in the office not being part of my culture… It was about all of us having a pet that we had lost, and we had created a little space for them. We had to make that space bigger and bigger because so many people wanted to participate.”

The following year, the zoo collaborated with Plaza de la Raza , an arts and cultural center, to make the ofrenda available to the public.

“It’s creating that space for those of us who have loved so deeply and want to commemorate a family member,” Barreiro says.

The Beloved Pets Ofrenda is on display typically from early October through Nov. 2. Visit the L.A. Zoo’s website for updates.

A portrait of Kitty by Mandi Pratt. (Greyboy Pet Prints)

3. Commission custom pet artwork

For artist Mandi Pratt , the passing of her Russian Blue, Jake (nicknamed “Greyboy”), prompted her to offer grieving families the option of incorporating their pet’s ashes into her black-and-white pet portrait etchings.

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“I feel so deeply about people being able to celebrate and remember their pets forever because we all know they don’t live as long as we’d like,” she says.

In addition to etchings and pet nose art, Pratt makes complete keepsake etchings consisting of a pet portrait etching, a pet’s personal item, their paw print and other mementos.

“I feel like sometimes people get back, like a paw print, or they’ll get back an urn with their ashes, but to have something showing their face and showing what you want to remember is really important,” she says.

Below are a few Southern California-based artists to check out for pet portraits, depending on your preferred medium. Prices range from $22 to $380.

Pets sit in a freeze-drier at Bischoff’s Pet Preservation in North Hollywood. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

4. Have your pet preserved

Since 1922, Bischoff’s Animals has been making taxidermied prop animals for the film and television industry. While the company has always preserved pets — one of those being Roy Rogers’ horse, Trigger, in 1965 — owners Ace Alexander and Rey Macias say they’ve noticed an uptick in those orders over the last 10 to 15 years.

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“[Pets] are more significantly appreciated than generations before,” Macias says. “So, that definitely has a lot to do with the way people mourn and deal with the loss of their friends.”

Unlike traditional taxidermy, preservation uses freeze-drying to capture a moment in time and maintains your pet primarily in their organic form. This method “leaves a pet looking identical to the way your pet comes in, except positioned and looking beautiful,” Alexander says. Clients often get emotional when they pick up their preserved pets, Macias says. “They feel they’re reuniting with a friend, and they’re so happy to have them back.”

Preservation is an option for just about every animal. The process generally takes six to 12 months depending on several factors, such as size and body composition as well as the permanent pose.

Bischoff’s Pets is located at 10835 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood; open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, call (818) 843-7561 or visit its website . Full preservation for a dog or cat starts around $2,500.

5. Dedicate a bench in your pet’s memory

If you’re looking for a special spot to sit and reminisce, a memorial bench at a park, along your walking route, or near a treasured site may be an option. Some shelters also offer memorial bench tributes.

To learn more about dedicating a bench to memorialize your pet, contact your city’s parks and recreation department or local shelter. The Los Angeles Pet Memorial Park also has benches available to honor your pet. Prices vary.

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A plaque memorializing a beloved pet made by My Forever Memories. (Yvonne Villasenor)

6. Make burial arrangements at a pet cemetery

Laying your loved one to rest at a pet cemetery gives you a dedicated space to visit.

Pet cemeteries throughout Southern California offer many burial service arrangement options so you can choose what feels right for you. Knowing that your pet’s permanent resting place will be cared for on protected land can also provide some peace of mind.

Pet cemeteries located in Southern California, where prices vary, include:

A pet memorial diamond ring from EverDear. (EverDear)

7. Create diamond jewelry from ashes or fur

Companies like EverDear transform your cherished pet’s ashes or hair into a lab-grown cremation diamond incorporated into customized jewelry. You can opt for a standalone diamond, have multiple diamonds made, or incorporate the jewels into rings, pendants, earrings and bracelets.

A viable option for essentially all pets, 50 to 100 grams of ashes or 1 to 2 grams of fur are required to create each certified memorial diamond. Diamonds are available in seven colors and 12 cuts, typically ranging from 0.1 to 2.0 carats.

The process of metamorphosing ashes into a diamond generally takes seven to 11 months once EverDear receives the material. Diamonds start at $995.

EverDear is located at 28516 Constellation Road, Valencia; open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, call (888) 441-1148 or visit its website .

A cast of a beloved pet by Lauren Kane of Precious Creature in Redlands. (Lauren Kane)

8. Get a lifelike cast

If taxidermy isn’t for you but you want to remember exactly what your pet’s paw, nose, face or complete self looked like, a cast uses various materials to create a replica.

“These are objects that can be seen and held, and they do really reflect the body as it was in life,” says Lauren Kane, taxidermist, memorial artist and owner at Precious Creature. “To me, taxidermy and casting is kind of the ultimate celebration of life. I don’t see it as something that’s morbid, but it’s really celebrating that creature in life and the bond that they have with their family.”

Kane has been immortalizing pets full-time since 2015. She offers casts as an option for those uncomfortable with traditional taxidermy practices.

To create an anatomically correct cast, Kane needs the pet’s body to record them in the mold. Short-haired or hairless animals tend to cast well, like chihuahuas, Sphynx cats, or iguanas. Animals with extra fluffy hair, like Burmese cats, can get lost in translation in the casting, Kane says.

Kane made a cast to remember her precious whippet, Laika. Her own loss drives her desire to add a sense of elegance and peacefulness to her creations.

“Your grief is your love and nobody else’s; I think there’s a lot of beauty in that too,” she says.

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Precious Creature is located at 125 Cajon St., Redlands; open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call (909) 553-1999 or visit their website . Prices vary.

A tattoo of a cat named Walrus. (Sara Lou Tattoo)

9. Get a pet portrait tattoo

Pets have a special place in our hearts. Tattoos give them a permanent place on our skin.

Longtime tattoo artist Sara Bowyer, known as “ Sara Lou ,” noticed a shift in more people wanting to commemorate their pets with a pet portrait tattoo about 20 years ago.

“A tattoo is going to be with that person for the rest of their life, right?” she says. “So, it almost is continuing the life of that pet and that they were real and they existed.”

Since then, Bowyer has tattooed pet portraits of cats, dogs, and even jumping spiders. She has also done paw print tattoos.

“An appreciation of our bond and our definition of ‘companion animal’ has just expanded a lot,” she says.

Working with a tattoo artist whose portfolio best matches how you’d like your pet portrayed is important.Below are just a few of many local tattoo artists who offer pet portraits in the following styles:

Not sure what style you’re looking for? Check out Art Collector Tattoo Studio for inspiration. Prices vary.

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Santa Clarita Pet Cremation and Parting Stones provide keepsakes made from your pets ashes. (Santa Clarita Pet Cremation & Parting Stones)

10. Transform ashes into memorial stones

Solidification is a newer alternative to traditional cremation that transforms a beloved pet’s remains into ash memorial stones. The stones can provide something tangible to hold and carry, or be placed in an outdoor zen garden or indoor display. The smooth, unique stones naturally vary in shape, color and texture.

Santa Clarita Pet Cremation offers this service in partnership with Parting Stone both pre- and post-cremation. One-quarter cup of cremated remains are solidified typically within 10 to 12 weeks.

Santa Clarita Pet Cremation is located at 28015 Smyth Drive, Suite 114, Santa Clarita; open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., except Tuesdays (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Sundays (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Call (800) 257-1098 or visit its website to learn more. Memorial stones for pets cost $1,195.

A plaque memorializing a beloved pet made by My Forever Memories. (My Furever Memories)

11. Place a memorial plaque or marker stone in your yard

An outdoor memorial plaque or marker can be a source of solace, especially if your pet loved romping in the yard, basking in the sun or accompanying you while gardening.

“A lot of times, pet owners tell me that they will normally put the plaque or the rock wherever the pet spent the most time at,” says Vidal Franco Alvarez, owner and operator of the Los Angeles-based small business, My Furever Memories.

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Alvarez and his wife, Adda, have made memorial plaques for animals of all types, from dogs, cats and horses to bees, wolves and crawfish. These are custom-made with a photo of your pet and various fonts, phrases, shapes and materials. You can also include more than one pet on a single plaque.

Marker stones are a simpler, natural option made with river rocks. These can be personalized with a pet’s name, date and other symbols.

The couple started making pet memorial plaques and marker stones after their schnauzer, Noah, died. They wanted to give others experiencing pet loss a way to grieve using the same sand-carving techniques as cemetery tombstones and headstones, Alvarez says.

He says some requests come in to honor people’s pets who died decades ago. “I believe that as long as they’re in your memory, they will always live on forever.”