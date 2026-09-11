Want to foster a cat? Here’s how to prepare your home, according to L.A. rescues

Cats need your help in Los Angeles, and fostering may be one answer.

Local animal rescues are increasingly strained for space. As more cats arrive at overwhelmed shelters — from the streets or surrendered by owners in crisis — some shelters resort to euthanasia: a practice that’s on the rise.

A clowder of stories celebrating cats and the L.A. people who love them. Read More

Fostering — temporarily caring for an animal, usually on their route to adoption — alleviates stress on shelters, providing care when they can’t. In doing so, it saves cats and sets them on a path to a loving home.

“It’s important for fosters to get involved so that we have somewhere to keep the cats until they get adopted,” said Mibbby Butler, the adoption coordinator at the no-kill shelter Kitten Rescue Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Fostering comes down to a simple premise: “Just being their temporary parent while they look for their forever parent,” said Amy Dresser, a part-time staff member and trap-neuter-return lead at the no-kill adoption center Santé D’Or Foundation.

Amy Dresser, a volunteer with the Santé D’Or Foundation cat shelter and a veteran cat foster, holds Ura. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Wondering where to start? Here are 10 tips, from Butler and Dresser, on how to best prepare your home for a foster cat: the nitty-gritty must-haves, affordability hacks, the best ways to build a relationship with your furry friend and more.