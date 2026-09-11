Want to foster a cat? Here’s how to prepare your home, according to L.A. rescues

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Emily Tarinelli was a summer 2026 features intern at the Los Angeles Times. She earned her master’s degree in data journalism from Stanford University in 2026, and her bachelor’s degree in English from Mount Holyoke College in 2025. Her byline has appeared in LAist, Pleasanton Weekly, Peninsula Press and more. Previously, she worked as a news anchor for Amherst Media and worked in the communications field. She takes special interest in stories about gender, art and joy.