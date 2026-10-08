Do you rent in L.A. but own elsewhere? We want to hear from you

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For many Angelenos, buying a home in Los Angeles is out of reach. With housing costs near historic highs , homeownership can feel like a distant dream. But some are embracing another option — rent where you live and buy where you can. Purchasing a second home in a more affordable market while renting your primary home can offer a chance to build equity, experience homeownership or simply have a place to escape. Could this strategy be the best of both worlds? Or is it a financial and logistical headache?

If you currently rent in L.A. but own a home elsewhere, we’d love to hear why you chose this path and how it’s going. Your response may be included in an upcoming Los Angeles Times story or lead to a phone interview. Please only respond if you’re comfortable sharing high-level financial details about your situation. The form will close on Oct. 22.