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Lifestyle

Do you rent in L.A. but own elsewhere? We want to hear from you

A wooden home in the forest with a hammock in the front.
A home in Idyllwild.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Michelle Vartan
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For many Angelenos, buying a home in Los Angeles is out of reach. With housing costs near historic highs, homeownership can feel like a distant dream. But some are embracing another option — rent where you live and buy where you can. Purchasing a second home in a more affordable market while renting your primary home can offer a chance to build equity, experience homeownership or simply have a place to escape. Could this strategy be the best of both worlds? Or is it a financial and logistical headache?

An apartment for rent sign is posted in South Pasadena, California on October 19, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Business

How to save $2,000 a month in L.A.: Rent

Buying a home costs more than $2,000 a month more than renting in the L.A. area

If you currently rent in L.A. but own a home elsewhere, we’d love to hear why you chose this path and how it’s going. Your response may be included in an upcoming Los Angeles Times story or lead to a phone interview. Please only respond if you’re comfortable sharing high-level financial details about your situation. The form will close on Oct. 22.

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