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How a Hollywood showrunner transformed an ‘ugly’ stucco box into the ADU of her dreams

A wood-clad ADU rests behind a blue swimming pool.
Several years after converting her Studio City garage into an ADU, Mercantile and Merchant builder and “America’s Got Talent” showrunner Sam Donnelly gave it a new look with a simple upgrade.
Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow
Photography by 
Kayla Bartkowski
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  • In Studio City, “America’s Got Talent” executive producer Sam Donnelly loved her new home but hated the look of her 700-square-foot ADU, likening its stucco exterior to an “ugly modern garage.”
  • Rising construction costs forced Donnelly and architect Ryan Perella to keep the backyard guesthouse simple, using budget-conscious finishes such as polished concrete floors and wood countertops.
  • Cedar shingles, a brick-colored door and vintage L.A. finds transformed the once-“ugly” box into a warm, flexible retreat that doubles as an office, rental venue and hangout.

Several years ago, while dropping her son off at a friend’s house in Studio City, Sam Donnelly fell in love with the charming neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

“I thought, ‘This is magical,’” says Donnelly, an executive producer on “America’s Got Talent.” “I felt like I had gone back in time. It was like those American suburban neighborhoods you see in movies — white picket fences, people walking their dogs. I knew we had to live there.”

Thirteen years ago her family, which includes her husband and their son, Joe, now 18, moved here from England. They landed in a Laurel Canyon house with views, but she felt isolated in the hills. “I wanted to be able to walk the dog and walk over to my best friend’s house around the corner,” says Donnelly, 54.

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Sam Donnelly and her son, Joe, in the kitchen of ADU.
Donnelly and her son, Joe, in the kitchen of the ADU.

Eventually, they found a small house on an 11,000-square-foot lot at the end of a cul-de-sac in Woodbridge Park, a family-friendly neighborhood in Studio City filled with tree-lined streets.

As an accomplished designer and builder of new single-family homes through her side job with Mercantile and Merchant, she teamed up with longtime collaborator architect Ryan Perella of Perella Architecture to create a 3,000-square-foot contemporary home that doesn’t feel out of place in the neighborhood.

In Los Angeles, a city where so many neighborhoods have been overwhelmed by bland modern box houses and black-and-white developer-built farmhouses, Donnelly instead aimed for her new home to feel like it had always been there.

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An aerial view of a person lying on a couch outside the family's pool and ADU.
An aerial view of the Studio City compound, with the main house at right.

Just before finishing construction, Donnelly and Perella revisited an idea they had considered from the start.

“We thought we should build an ADU,” says Donnelly, who often hosts family members from the United Kingdom for weeks at a time.

The backyard was big enough for another house, and their two-car garage could be turned into a guesthouse. But there was still one problem. “We didn’t have much money left,” she says, explaining that construction costs to rebuild the house were about $1.3 million.

Sam Donnelly's accessory dwelling unit and the family's pool.
And after.
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In the end, they went ahead with the ADU, building a simple stucco box that Donnelly says cost around $250,000.

“To be able to keep the ADU feasible, we built it using pared-back finishes and fixtures,” says Perella, “but it was still invaluable to Sam for both housing extended family visits and providing a quiet refuge for work.”

SOUTH PASADENA, CA - MARCH 21: Tina LaMonica and Warren Wellen's 230-square-foot ADU seen from the entrance on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in South Pasadena, CA. (Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)

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She couldn’t afford L.A. rent after law school. Her parents’ ADU came to the rescue

A 230-square-foot ADU was meant to be a music studio. It’s now a “lifeline” for this South Pasadena family.

Once the main house was complete, Donnelly loved how it opened out onto the backyard, an expansive space featuring a swimming pool, a cozy firepit with seating, a barbecue and dining area, and a drought-tolerant garden. She was also pleased with the landscaping. “It’s exactly what I wanted and had dreamed it would be,” she says as she walks through the garden. “In England, we’re big on the idea of outdoor rooms. The various areas make it seem as if it’s more than just a large open space.”

One thing she disliked was the ADU, which was visible from most rooms in the front house. “The only thing I could see was this ugly modern garage at the back,” she says. “It was awful.”

A four-poster bed in a bedroom, seen from the outside of an ADU.
The bedroom of the ADU opens out onto the pool and backyard.

Luckily, just a small upgrade changed her mind. A few years after turning the garage into an ADU, she removed the stucco and installed cedar shingles in panels from Ganahl Lumber to add character and a natural feel. She chose panels, which cost about $6,000, instead of applying single shingles because they were faster and easier to install. Since the building sits next to hedges on two sides, she didn’t cover the whole thing. She also painted the doors a warm brick color, saying it “made it prettier.” Installed over three days, Donnelly says she pulled off the glow-up for roughly $9,000.

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The ADU measures 700 square feet and includes a large bedroom, a bathroom that has an opening to the outside for easy access to the pool, and a large closet.

“Don’t look inside,” Donnelly says jokingly as she passes the closet door. “It’s a metaphor for my life.”

The kitchen inside Sam Donnelly's accessory dwelling unit.
Due to her limited budget, Donnelly installed wood countertops in the kitchen.
The kitchen inside Sam Donnelly's accessory dwelling unit.
The kitchen window of the ADU overlooks the outdoor dining area in the garden.

The kitchen is open and bright, with a large window overlooking the garden, a retro-style Smeg refrigerator, vertical white wood paneling from Delta Millworks and wood countertops. “It was a budget choice,” she says of the countertops. “If I had a bit more money, I wouldn’t have gone that way, since they’re a lot of work,” she adds, noting that the stains and water damage on the wood have to be sanded.

Polishing the concrete floors of the garage also saved money, which made sense since the ADU is often used as a pool house. “I couldn’t afford to remove the floors or have them repainted, but I did want the ADU to be easy to use,” she says. “No matter if it’s a teenager or my parents, I don’t want them to have to worry about anything.”

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A white vanity with a marble top in a bathroom.
The bathroom inside the ADU.
The living room inside Sam Donnelly's Accessory Dwelling Unit.
To give the interiors a soulful look, Donnelly mixes new furnishings with vintage estate sale finds.

To give the interiors a soulful look, Donnelly mixes new furnishings with vintage estate sale finds.

Like the main house, the ADU’s interiors mix new pieces with vintage accessories, including a Room & Board four-poster bed in the bedroom and midcentury ceramic lamps, textiles and artworks that Donnelly found at Los Angeles estate sales. “I’m a huge estate sale person,” she says. “Old Beverly Hills estates are my favorite.”

The ADU is a comfortable, flexible space that can be used as a pool house and a place for Joe and his friends to hang out. In addition to using it as an office and hosting family for long visits, Donnelly has also rented the ADU out for commercials and photo shoots.

“I’m a hustler,” says Donnelly, who works on one new home at a time while working as a showrunner for “America’s Got Talent.” “I’ve never met a paycheck I didn’t like.”

Decorations in the bedroom inside Sam Donnelly's accessory dwelling unit.
A bedside table is filled with art and vintage accessories.
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In the living room, a vintage lamp and artworks rest on a dresser.
A vintage midcentury lamp and artworks add warmth to the living room of the ADU.

Admitting she felt the ADU “looked like a garage to me” when it was a stucco box, Donnelly now enjoys the views of the backyard from the large accordion kitchen door she keeps open all day. The cedar shingles have transformed the space into something completely different, giving it a relaxed and warm rustic feel.

Donnelly says her interest in architecture and interior design began during childhood. “I was that kid who was always rearranging my mum’s furniture and painting my bedroom,” she says.

Cover recently completed a 1-bed, 1-bath ADU in Los Angeles for Jay Alcazar and Andy Campbell that was built in just 3.5 months from contract to certificate of occupancy, including permitting, demo, and install. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)

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Retired, they moved from 6 bedrooms to a tiny L.A. ADU built in 3.5 months

Al and Nenette Alcazar lived in their New Orleans home for 54 years. Now, they’ve downsized to a one-bedroom ADU in their son’s backyard in Los Angeles. “We love it,” says Nenette.

When Donnelly started her television career in England, she got into the habit of buying homes, living in them and then fixing them up.

“As soon as I renovated it, I would sell it and move into another disastrous property. I couldn’t stop myself, and it’s always been like that,” she says with a laugh. “Poor Joe, until we moved to L.A., my kid never really lived in a finished house. His friends all had nice British homes, and he never knew what it was like to live in something that wasn’t a building site.”

Now it looks like they’ve finally settled into a finished home. Actually, they have two.

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Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

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