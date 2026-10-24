Mt. Waterman ski resort near L.A. relisted for $3.3 million after deal falls through

The chairs at Ski Life Two are idle at the Mt. Waterman Ski Resort in the Angeles National Forest in 2024.

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As California braces for a historic “super” El Niño after years of drought, many die-hard skiers are looking to the mountains and hoping for snow.

Mammoth Lakes received three to six inches of snow in the past three days and plans to open the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area on Nov. 13, according to spokesperson Mike Imes.

Nevada’s Mt. Rose ski resort, with the area’s highest base elevation at 8,260 feet, plans to open early, according to SFGate. It was supposed to open on Nov. 20, but now it will be the first resort in the California-Nevada region to open for the 2026-27 winter season.

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Closer to home, the historic Mt. Waterman Ski Resort, known for its steep slopes and black diamond runs, was listed for sale on Wednesday for $3,275,000.

Make that relisted.

“The previous buyers had big dreams,” said listing agent Marc Ramirez of Pacific West Business Properties. But in the end, too many obstacles got in the way, including the government shutdown and the Pineapple Express storm in December 2025 that damaged one of the ski lifts.

In 2024, an investment group called Angeles Mountain Partners LLC (“AMP”) announced in a press release that it had acquired the historic property. The group planned to upgrade the resort by offering ‘country-club style’ memberships, including “helipad access” when the Angeles Crest Highway is closed during prime skiing conditions.

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Ramirez, born and raised in LaCañada and worked at the resort in the 90s, said the press release was premature.

“No one called to check if escrow had closed,” he said. “Because we’re on national forest land, they would need approval for a special use permit from the Forest Service. They didn’t get it. After the press release, the Forest Service called me and asked, ‘What is going on?’”

He added that the investment group also didn’t have the money to make the improvements they wanted for their vision of a private club with special privileges. These included updating the warming hut and clubhouse and adding a mountain bike park.

“I’m pretty confident we would not allow … any kind of exclusive use,” Justin Seastrand of the U.S. Forest Service told The Times in 2024 regarding their plans for an exclusive ski resort.

Yesterday, however, Seastrand, who oversees public services in the Angeles National Forest, told SFGATE that the Forest Service is committed to the ski area. “Our 2023 permit was issued for 20 years and we are always standing by more than willing to work with potential buyers as well as current owners to efficiently process a sale and meet our requirements for a new permit,” he said in an email.

Now that the 20-year special use permit to operate an all-season resort is in place, Ramirez is optimistic about selling the 390-acre resort, which is located an hour from the city in the Angeles National Forest.

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“We have the steepest skiing in Southern California,” Ramirez says, referring to the black diamond slopes. “We offer advanced skiing you can’t find unless you drive to Mammoth.” He says he’s received about 25 calls a day since the listing went live and is in serious talks with two interested buyers.

Ramirez, who once taught snowboarding at the resort and held other jobs there, admits he feels emotionally attached to the property. “It’s important to find the right buyer because it’s a special place. You can ski and still be home for dinner,” he adds. “You can’t get that at Mammoth.”

Travel & Experiences Mt. Waterman ski resort After being closed for five years, the chairlifts are running and back in business.

The new listing, which is $1 million higher than when it first went on the market in 2024, highlights the new transferable 20-year permit to operate, three fully insured and certified chair lifts (Chair 1 was damaged during the Pineapple Express storm in January) and two cabins.

The listing also mentions the helipad, but this time it’s for emergencies, not for exclusive country club access.

