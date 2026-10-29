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Show us your most L.A. Halloween costumes

Angelenos Jason Radovan and Hannah Webb reigned as "The Mother & Father of the 110" on Halloween 2023.
Angelenos Jason Radovan and Hannah Webb reigned as “The Mother & Father of the 110” on Halloween 2023.
(Jason Radovan and Hannah Webb)
Michelle Woo.
By Michelle Woo
West Coast Experiences Editor Follow
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Halloween costume inspiration can arise from anywhere but one spectacular, often-overlooked source is right here in our trusty home of Los Angeles. This city is a hotbed of festive ideas, as witnessed in the IYKYK costumes of yore: the Sweet James billboard, the Oceanwide Plaza graffiti tower, Bob’s Big Boy, Angelyne and Stuart the Minion over Universal Studios.

And no Angeleno with an L.A.-centric social media algorithm could forget Jason Radovan and Hannah Webb, who reigned as “The Mother & Father of the 110” on Halloween 2023. Radovan, an artist and actor, said the idea came to him after driving past the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra mural countless times on his commute, and then Webb, also an artist, suggested adding a freeway and cars, which “really cemented the concept.” Finding inspiration while in traffic? Now that feels like L.A.

This Halloween, if you’ll be debuting a costume inspired by weird and wonderful Los Angeles, we’d love to see it. Upload a photo below, along with a few words about it, and we may feature it in an upcoming story.

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Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

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