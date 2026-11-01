The L.A. Times 2026 Gift Guide

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Whether you find holiday shopping daunting or exciting, our team of journalists is here to help.

For this year’s L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide, we selected, tested and explored gift ideas for everyone on your list. We feature 167 recommendations, ranging from locally made items for L.A. lovers to fun stocking stuffers for kids and adults. We also highlight memorable L.A. experiences, top kitchen goods for home chefs and much more.

If you want to shop locally and cut back on Amazon orders, check out our expanded guide to L.A. County gift shops. As always, may the season be good to you. Happy shopping!

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— Marques Harper, deputy features editor