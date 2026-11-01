The L.A. Times 2026 Gift Guide

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Whether you find holiday shopping daunting or exciting, our team of journalists is here to help.
For this year’s L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide, we selected, tested and explored gift ideas for everyone on your list. We feature 167 recommendations, ranging from locally made items for L.A. lovers to fun stocking stuffers for kids and adults. We also highlight memorable L.A. experiences, top kitchen goods for home chefs and much more.
If you want to shop locally and cut back on Amazon orders, check out our expanded guide to L.A. County gift shops. As always, may the season be good to you. Happy shopping!
— Marques Harper, deputy features editor
More to Read
Credits
Creative Director: Amy King
Entertainment and Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Gift Guide editor: Marques Harper
Food list editor: Betty Hallock
Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Christopher Buchanan, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Danielle Dorsey, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Todd Martens, Cody Reiss, Christopher Reynolds, Emily Tarinelli, Deborah Vankin
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Gift Guide art director: Avery Fox
Illustrations: Kaitlin Brito
Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editor: Taylor Arthur
Photographers: Jason Armond, Rebecca Peloquin
Copy editors: Blake Hennon, Jason Sanchez
Digital production: Avery Fox
Fact-checker: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Riya Chopra, Defne Karabatur, David Viramontes
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, The Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.
Entertainment and Features Editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Gift Guide editor: Marques Harper
Food list editor: Betty Hallock
Writers: Lisa Boone, Stephanie Breijo, Kailyn Brown, Christopher Buchanan, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Danielle Dorsey, Betty Hallock, Jenn Harris, Todd Martens, Cody Reiss, Christopher Reynolds, Emily Tarinelli, Deborah Vankin
Senior deputy design director: Faith Stafford
Gift Guide art director: Avery Fox
Illustrations: Kaitlin Brito
Executive director of photography: Kim Chapin
Photo editor: Taylor Arthur
Photographers: Jason Armond, Rebecca Peloquin
Copy editors: Blake Hennon, Jason Sanchez
Digital production: Avery Fox
Fact-checker: Michael Darling
Audience engagement: Riya Chopra, Defne Karabatur, David Viramontes
Editor’s note: If you make a purchase using some of our links, The Times may be compensated. Prices and availability are subject to change. In some cases, listed websites may use location-based pricing.