How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Vanna White

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

When Vanna White drove into Los Angeles in 1980, she had a dream. “I wanted to be on TV,” says White, co-host of the syndicated game show, “Wheel of Fortune.” Growing up in the small town of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., that dream led her to a career in modeling before she and a friend headed to Hollywood, driving a 20-foot U-Haul truck.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

“Just driving into Burbank, seeing Warner Bros., the studios, the Hollywood sign, the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” she recalls. “Oh my goodness, I thought. I’m here, in Los Angeles. It felt like I was exactly where I needed to be. It gave me inspiration to follow my dream of becoming a star.”

Two years later, White auditioned for “Wheel of Fortune” and made her television debut on Dec. 13, 1982. She went on to star in more than 8,000 episodes of various iterations of the show, turning letters on the puzzle board, cheering on contestants and modeling outfits every night.

Advertisement

Her passion for crocheting and helping children led to launching her own yarn line, called Vanna’s Choice. Half of White’s personal sales proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where $2 million has been donated to date.

Today, White lives in Beverly Hills with her husband, John Donaldson, and calls weekends “a time to chill out.”

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

5 a.m.: Wake up and exercise

Usually, I wake up around 5 a.m., have my coffee and work out.

7:30 a.m.: Get on the trails

I love hiking. There are great hiking places in Los Angeles because we’re in this big city, and suddenly you’re in nature. There are beautiful trails to go to, just to calm down and get away from all the craziness. One of my favorite hiking places is Fryman Canyon in Studio City. The views are great. I love being among nature with lots of trees. There’s a trail, so I’m not going to get lost. It’s beautiful and peaceful, so I’ll go for a long hike.

9 a.m.: French toast for a treat

For breakfast, I like going to Blu Jam. They have several locations, but after Fryman Canyon, I’d go to the one in Sherman Oaks. I get their Crunchy French Toast, which is French brioche, battered and rolled in cornflakes. It’s so good. I don’t do this stuff at home. I only do it as a treat after my big hike.

Advertisement

If not Blu Jam, I’d go to Jinky’s in Sherman Oaks where I get the Flaky French Toast.

10:30 a.m.: Time for some shopping

After breakfast, I would either go back home, or go to the mall and see what’s going on. On the Valley side, you have Fashion Square. Topanga Canyon has a huge mall. Sometimes I’ll go there. If I’m on the city side, Beverly Hills has Neiman Marcus. It’s fun also to walk down Rodeo Drive and window shop.

Noon: Lunch in Beverly Hills

I love going out to eat. There are so many incredible restaurants in Los Angeles.

One of my favorite places is the Polo Lounge, which is iconic. They have the McCarthy Salad, which I get every time I go there. It’s finely chopped lettuce, cheese, smoked bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, beets and egg. I’ve been having that salad for 40 years.

2 p.m.: Rest, or hang out with the kids

I can always just sit back, watch a show on TV and crochet to relax. If it’s the golf season, I like watching golf on TV, as well as playing golf. Sometimes, though, my kids come over on Sundays, and we play games and hang out for a few hours. Or, my son, Nikko Santo Pietro, my daughter, Gigi Santo Pietro, husband and I might go to Venice or the Santa Monica Pier. It’s fun to walk along the boardwalk in Venice. It’s relaxing to just stop, sit down, listen to the ocean, and take in the fresh air. The beach has a different vibe. There, just being by the ocean, you can turn around and see the mountains. You can’t do that everywhere.

6:30 p.m.: Family dinner night

We all love Italian. I love old-school places that have been here forever, like Peppone in Brentwood. I would order chicken piccata, one of my favorites. Dessert is a group decision. We often get the tiramisu. My all-time favorite dessert is banana pudding, which you can’t get at Peppone , so sometimes I’ll run into Magnolia Bakery to get their banana pudding to take home.

Travel & Experiences For Subscribers This must be Beverly Hills Though the city looms large in the pop-culture psyche as the capital of conspicuous consumption, you can explore the famed patch of real estate without breaking the bank.

If not Peppone, we might go to the Smoke House Restaurant in Burbank. When I first moved to Los Angeles, I lived in the Oakwood apartments, which is right in the neighborhood of the Smoke House. It was one of the first restaurants I ever saw in Los Angeles. I usually order the barbecued baby back ribs with BBQ beans and creamed spinach. They have a large menu. You can get a little bit of everything there.

8 p.m.: Early to bed

After dinner, we’d go home, take a shower and go to bed. We put the TV on, but once I get horizontal, give me five minutes and I’m out. Sometimes if I’m watching a show and I want to stay awake, I’ll crochet while I watch TV. Otherwise, I’ll fall asleep. Sunday is like medicine before Monday morning starts.