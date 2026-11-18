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Before Trader Joe’s became a beloved Los Angeles institution, it was a small neighborhood market in Pasadena. With stores dotting L.A. County, we set out to rank every location in the city of L.A. and some locations in nearby communities.

In total, The Times sent 11 reporters to 46 locations. They were tasked with reporting on each market from a shopper’s perspective, examining everything from those pesky parking lots to product variety. Then a group of our grocery experts convened to order them, starting with our pick for the best location.

Lifestyle For Subscribers Every Trader Joe’s in L.A., ranked We visited every Trader Joe’s location in the city of Los Angeles from the beach to the valley, plus locations in Pasadena, Santa Monica, West Hollywood and more. Here is the definitive list of the best Trader Joe’s grocery stores in L.A.

Do you agree with our ranking? What’s your favorite location? Let us know below.