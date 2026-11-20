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He called out to me from his car. He drove a ubiquitous, white Tesla. “Hey. Hey!” he said.

I never expected to be catcalled on Larchmont Boulevard between coffee shops and high-end boutiques. I was trying to get to Rite Aid for potato chips. I ignored him, pretending I couldn’t hear over the audiobook playing in my earbuds.

But I ran into him in front of FedEx. I knew it was him right away; he was striding toward me with such intentional steps.

“Hi. Are you single?” he asked.

“Yeeess …”

“May I have your number?”

Normally, I would gently refuse. However, my full moon reading said I should “Release: closing off emotionally” and “Affirm: it is safe for me to connect with others.”

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“Sure ...”

“I’m Nick.” We shook hands.

“Ann.” I introduced myself out of habit.

“Nice to meet you. What are you up to today?”

“It’s Friday, so I’m working from home.” Nick didn’t need to know I went out for potato chips.

“Yeah? Me too. Had this three-hour block free. I saw you from my car. You’re hot.”

“Thanks.” Also out of habit.

“I’ll text you.”

I got my chips while unable to grasp what just happened. Some rando thought I was hot! I felt flattered, amused and bewildered, but concluded it was all a fluke. I deleted Nick’s number as soon as I got home.

When the texts started arriving the next morning, I was surprised. Was this guy really asking me out? “I can tomorrow, if you’re free?” I offered. We set up a time go for a walk on Sunday.

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“Ok see you tomorrow,” he responded.

I texted my friend, Lauren, about what happened. She asked for details about Nick, but I couldn’t offer any. Tall. White. Wore a blue cap. I’d be a terrible witness during a suspect lineup.

On Sunday afternoon, Nick and I met outside his place for a walk. Very soon afterward, he asked my age.

“Does it matter?”

“No. Not at all,” he said.

“How about we guess each other’s age?” I suggested. I thought Nick was 35. He thought I was 29, which is incredibly generous. “I’m 44,” I said.

Nick. Thirty-eight. Tall. Good-looking. Everything great on a dating profile.

After one lap around the block, he asked me to come upstairs to cool off. As soon as we got into the hallway of his building, he pulled me in close. “Come here.”

“Already?”

“How did I see you the other day? You are so hot,” he said, his mouth descending on me like his favorite sandwich from Clark Street Diner (it’s turkey).

The date turned out to be a hookup.

“You didn’t think I wanted to hit that?” Nick asked afterward.

My optimism offered my reply: “No, I thought we were going for a walk.” I mentally strategized my exit. Perhaps out of guilt, Nick began to vent as we continued to “hang out.”

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“Why is it so hard to date in L.A.? All the girls I meet are fake. Or they want a serial killer. Like they want someone to take charge,” he said. “Guys in jail are getting married. But then I go up to talk to a girl, and you know the first thing they do? They take out their phone and start filming! It pisses me off. I sometimes want to take their phone and toss it.”

As Nick ranted, I heard his frustration tinged with hopelessness. “Like, I know things are scary, but I’m a nice guy,” he said. “People are telling me I sound jaded, and I hate that. I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy.”

He spoke about his desire for children and to build a family. He meant it. He was serious, and I believed him. More precisely, I believed that he believed it.

“Ten years ago, things felt different,” he said. “It was easier to meet people, be given a chance. Don’t you think so?”

The irony of this moment isn’t lost on me. Here’s a man — tall, handsome, mid-30s career professional — claiming to be available and ready for commitment, who just wants to be given a chance. While I — a single, available, hot (apparently), mid-40s career professional — am just a hookup. It didn’t matter if I had desirable qualities he might find in a committed partner like kindness, patience and reliability.

Because chances were, he had already decided my worth. I was just a body to have sex with.

I was certain this wasn’t the response Nick wanted to hear, so I could only agree.

“Yes, dating in L.A. is hard.”

If this were 10 or even 20 years ago, I would have mistaken attraction for compatibility. I would have been in contact constantly, striving for the attention of someone who clearly had no interest in knowing me. I deleted Nick’s number again, as there was nothing more to pursue. There was nothing there to begin with. We didn’t owe each other anything.

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A couple of days later, I was at a girlfriend’s birthday dinner surrounded by girl bosses at least 10 years younger than I was. The birthday star shared her detailed description of “My Person,” a description that read like a prompt for an AI-generated companion.

“At least 5 foot 10, medium-dark skin tone, dark hair. Medium timbre voice. Can’t be too masculine to dominate me, but not too passive that I’m always the one driving the relationship …”

I chuckled, thinking back to Nick’s vents on dating. I watched the nods and affirmations of the young women at the table while I thought, “Where is she going to find this exact person?” But a birthday dinner wasn’t the time for a lecture from a spinster. I was confident my friend would find her “person” in some form or another.

A year later, I was on Larchmont again after finishing my latest Starbucks Rewards mission. Ahead, I saw a white Tesla pull over in front of Bank of America, and I knew immediately who was behind the wheel.

“Hey, are you single?” Nick asked out his window, his expression changing as soon as he recognized me. He got caught.

Looking over, I scoffed, “I already talked to you.”

The author is a producer at a video game company. She lives in Koreatown and enjoys espresso tonics. She’s on Instagram: @annwhatever.

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L.A. Affairs chronicles the search for romantic love in all its glorious expressions in the L.A. area, and we want to hear your true story. We pay $400 for a published essay. Email LAAffairs@latimes.com. You can find submission guidelines here. You can find past columns here.