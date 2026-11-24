Parents and students in the Lackawanna City School District, located in New York state, watch a video explaining that district’s policy requiring students to lock their cellphones in pouches during the school day.

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Schools can lock cellphones away in pouches or banish them to backpacks, but they can’t shut out the digital world.

A large-scale study published this month found strict cellphone restrictions — ones that require students to put phones in locked pouches for the entire school day — result in small academic gains. But, the researchers said, the gains can add up if schools continue banning phones.

The study, led by Harvard’s Center for Education Policy Research, found the schools with strict phone restrictions saw “modest” improvements in academic growth, compared with students in similar schools without those restrictions. The study, which analyzed test scores of 3.3 million students at 4,600 schools nationally, estimates modest but real academic gains.

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“While schools should not expect large boosts in achievement immediately, storing students’ phones seems to be a cost-effective way to add 1-2 weeks of instruction each year, which could add up over time, just as the initial declines did,” the study says.

The boost is equal to about half the annual decline in test scores since smartphones became mainstream, the study said.

A fast-moving nationwide trend

In the past few years, more than 40 U.S. states have passed laws that restrict cellphones at schools, according to the Phone Free Schools State Report Card, which tracks state phone legislation. But those laws vary widely and often let schools design their own policies, resulting in a patchwork of rules and enforcement across the country.

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The Los Angeles Unified School District was on the leading edge when it approved its cellphone ban in June 2024. The ban went into effect in mid-February 2025. Schools could choose how to enforce the ban and $7 million was set aside for equipment to help them do so. Most of the money was spent on lockable pouches in which students would have to stow phones while on campus.

L.A. Unified surveyed students and teachers on the cellphone ban but kept the data private until it was requested by LAist.

Per this report, middle school staff estimated that two-thirds of students “mostly” abided by the restrictions. Among high school staff, that number dropped to just over half.

Fewer than half of high school students reported they focused better in class all or most of the time without their phone compared to nearly 58% of their peers in middle school.

More than 160,000 students answered the survey, as did more than 21,000 staff members.

Although it’s early to reach conclusions, researchers have wanted to know if there are measurable differences academically.

Phone bans may help, to a point

Student achievement has been falling globally since 2013, which is roughly when social media-enabled smartphones took off. The researchers sought to determine if the decline is being reversed now that schools have started taking phones away, said Harvard professor Thomas Kane, one of the study’s authors.

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“Our answer is yes, phone bans do have a positive effect on growth. But it’s not a panacea,” Kane said.

Learning loss was gradual over a decade, he notes, and it’s not surprising that gains would also be gradual. The study used math and reading test data for grades four through 10 from the past five academic years.

Still, the connection between phones and learning is not clear-cut. Not only are the bans new, but they are carried out in different ways with different degrees of enforcement. And it’s challenging to separate the effects of cellphone bans from other factors.

In L.A. Unified test scores went up, but then again, they also were rising before the cellphone ban. Various district programs have targeted academic achievement.

A different study published in May concluded strict school phone bans had “close to zero” effect on test scores. It compared schools with bans with tens of thousands of other schools.

The National Bureau of Economic Research study looked at a different set of standardized test scores than Harvard’s study, as well as GPS phone activity, teacher surveys and data from Yondr, the leading provider of lockable phone pouches, at 4,600 schools that use the pouches.

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The study had found “modest positive effects” in high school test scores over three years, particularly in math. But the report’s authors, researchers at Stanford, the University of Michigan, Duke and the University of Pennsylvania, were hesitant to conclude overall learning benefits from the bans.

Both studies point to a similar conclusion, said Stanford education economist Thomas Dee, an author of the NBER study. “The early results from school phone bans are largely disappointing and raise unresolved questions,” Dee said.

Noting that the Harvard study showed learning gains may accumulate over time, Dee said: “I hope they’re right. However, I’m not comfortable making that extrapolation from estimates that are small, sensitive and based on just a few years of phone bans.”

The reasons, Dee said, could be that students are still distracted on other devices at school. Or, he said, “it may be that we see these disappointing results because out-of-school phone use is harming child development.”

Other tech distractions

Just because schools or states have phone bans does not mean they’re being enforced, said Jean Twenge, a psychologist at San Diego State University and author of “10 Rules for Raising Kids in a High-Tech World.”

And even without phones, “Do they have laptops at school? Are they just doing social media on laptops instead?” Twenge said.

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Phone use outside of school affects academics too, Twenge said. “If they have that phone available when they’re studying, how much are they really taking in?”

Kane, of the Harvard study, agrees the effect of cellphone use outside of school is “the big question.” But researchers have not been able to investigate parents and educators’ suspicions that late-night binges on YouTube and other platforms are costly for students.

“I find it astonishing that social media companies know how much time kids spend on their platforms, but that data has never been linked to student outcomes,” Kane said. “We can’t provide answers until the social media companies share data.”

Gecker writes for the Associated Press.