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Trent Axelson’s rental sits in the hills above West Hollywood, with a unique history and an unusual layout that would fit right into a Hollywood satire like “Get Shorty” or “Bowfinger.”

But this place isn’t fictional. Only a few blocks from the Sunset Strip and surrounded by some of the area’s largest mansions, the modest guest house is said to have once been used as singer Barry Gibb’s recording studio, according to Axelson’s landlord, David Dubinsky, who has owned the 1978 hillside property since 2013.

In Axelson’s one-bedroom, two-bath apartment, what was likely a former vocal booth is now a bathroom, and the loft where Axelson sleeps could have offered enough space for a soundboard and recording engineers decade ago. (The Times reached out to a representative for Gibb to confirm the guest house was his recording studio but did not receive a reply.)

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Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is said to have used the bedroom and living room as his recording studio. The door from the original recording booth, now a bathroom, is still there.

Axelson, who runs the talent management company Studio 13 MGMT and works as a casting director for Playboy, was living in a West Hollywood townhouse when he found the rental listing on Zillow last year.

After what he calls “a brutal breakup,” the 35-year-old had to quickly find a new home for himself and his beloved dog, River, an Australian cattle and pit bull mix named after the Joni Mitchell song.

“I came and toured the guest house and fell in love with it right away,” says Axelson, who was one of 12 people interested in renting the apartment. “But when I heard the backstory, I loved it even more.”

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“I like places that are unique and have history,” he says, noting the good vibes and the funky floor plan. “A white, modern box isn’t for me. This place had whimsy. I thought I could do something here.”

At 800 square feet, the guest house is small but has its own private entrance, a new kitchen with a dishwasher, a washer and dryer, garage parking and, best of all, amazing views of the Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Griffith Park and downtown L.A.

The views are so impressive that his landlord, a longtime Hollywood producer who lives upstairs, often rents out the main house and its rooftop terrace for photo shoots.

Even after living there for months, Axelson is still captivated by the twinkling lights of Los Angeles. Most evenings, he sits on the small patio outside his front door to watch the sunset.

The panoramic views from Axelson’s patio include the Stahl House, center.

Axelson and River enjoy sunsets from the small patio outside his front door.

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His favorite view, though, comes with even more Hollywood history. Standing by the window above his dining room table, Axelson points across the canyon to the Stahl House (Case Study House #22), widely considered to be one of Los Angeles’ most iconic homes.

“I love architecture,” Axelson says. “If I were Jeff Bezos, I’d buy the Stahl House instead of a mega mansion and keep it just as it is.”

Axelson hasn’t visited the Stahl House yet. It’s usually open for public tours, but it’s closed while it’s for sale for $20 million. “It’s on my bucket list,” he says.

For now, Axelson is happy to just enjoy the view from his apartment. “I can see the globe pendant lights illuminated at night,” he says with delight.

The guest house, which he rents for $2,800 a month, is long and narrow and split into two main living areas: The kitchen and dining room, which you enter first, and the next room, which steps down to a split-level bedroom. Axelson turned the space below the loft into a cozy living room with a sofa, coffee table and TV, and he can also project movies on the wall that separates the loft from the main floor.

To warm up the living areas, he painted the bedroom walls and ceiling a green limewash and chose a Behr sage grey for the kitchen. Both rooms have built-in storage, including a large walk-in closet in the bedroom, which helps with the small footprint. In a nod to the home’s history, the bathroom off the main living area still has the original recording-booth door in place.

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The kitchen includes a dining area, bathroom and built-in storage.

A photograph by Txema Yeste for Numéro magazine adds color to the muted kitchen walls.

Axelson grew up in Orange County and moved to New York after graduating from NYU. While living there, he worked for several publications, including Vogue, Teen Vogue, Allure, V Magazine and Numéro. He says his magazine work has shaped his approach to decorating. His apartment showcases artists he has worked with, including photographer Txema Yeste, as well as a black-and-white geometric painting by Edward Granger and a drawing he won at an auction.

He likes to change the furniture and accessories every month, mixing Midcentury Modern pieces, industrial design, vintage finds and contemporary accessories. He especially likes stainless steel, glass, and the fashion and art memorabilia he’s collected over the years.

After moving several times, his vintage magazines have been his one constant. “My magazine collection is really personal to me,” he says. “Some of the titles are magazines I’ve worked at or cast stories for, so they hold memories of different moments in my career. I also love collecting vintage issues of Vogue, Vanity Fair and Playboy. There’s something special about being able to open a magazine from another era and see what was happening culturally at that moment — the fashion, the photography, the articles, even the advertisements. I can get lost flipping through the pages for hours. They’re little time capsules.”

Axelson has recently been using his film cameras.

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A collection of vintage Playboy magazines, many of them sourced from EBay.

Although the drive up the winding hills to his apartment can be precarious (“My mom always gets lost,” he says), Axelson appreciates the neighborhood’s privacy, especially after he temporarily moved to Laurel Canyon before settling in. “I was miserable there,” he says. “I couldn’t leave the house at certain times because I would get stuck getting in and out. It took about 30 minutes to get to West Hollywood.”

In terms of his new space, his friend Caitlin Lawson says in an email: “When you step into Trent’s apartment it’s like getting to know everything about him in seconds. The layout itself is so unique and Trent made use of every corner while it being majorly CHIC!!! It screams fashion, moody, sexy cozy all at the same time. Then you have the Hollywood Hills views. One of the best apartments I’ve ever been in.”

Axelson now enjoys living on a quiet street, and his unit is soundproof, which is a bonus with all the construction nearby. “My professional life is chaotic, so I really like working from home in a calm space,” he says. “Another bonus is that there are a lot of dogs on the street, and I’ve made friends with all the other dog owners. People look out for one another too.”

A Kravitz Design metal and wood console for CB2 helps keep things organized.

“Stitch,” as Axelson’s friends nicknamed him, fills the cubbies in the entryway cabinets.

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He also likes how easy it is to get to the Sunset Strip, which he estimates is about half a mile away. “We go to the Chateau Marmont pretty much every Sunday,” Axelson says about the dog-friendly hotel for which there’s a Dogs of Chateau Instagram account. “River is friends with all of the doormen.”

At first, the casting agent didn’t want to leave his townhouse off Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of West Hollywood. But now that he’s found a new home in Hollywood Hills West, he feels very lucky.

“I know it sounds cheesy,” Axelson says, “but sometimes I pinch myself because I can’t believe I get to live here.”