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Thirty minutes before closing at Guitar Center Hollywood, I was slumped behind the front desk scrolling Instagram, watching other artists win. It was July 2025.

A tall, dark-haired man started walking toward me. A little fairy voice in my head said, “Act cool.”

“I need help finding a microphone.”

“They’re right over there,” I said, pointing.

I had reasons to be jaded. A few weeks earlier, on my 24th birthday, I’d ended things with my boyfriend of a year. He was a co-worker and my music “partner.” He showed up an hour late to my party with no gift, got belligerently drunk and left without saying goodbye. A week later, he appeared at my mom’s house with half-dead flowers from Ralphs. I was done.

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And in two days, I would be playing the first show I’d ever booked myself, my first time performing alone. Earlier that month, two customers had come into the store, and I’d sold them speakers for a show their company was throwing at a little spot in Koreatown. I booked myself as the headliner. It was also the first show where I set up all the equipment myself.

“You’re spicy,” the dark-haired customer said.

He was an actor, of course, buying a microphone so he could make a trailer of himself as Anthony Kiedis, gunning to play him in a Red Hot Chili Peppers movie that didn’t exist yet. My favorite people in L.A. are actors. (They are not. I’d promised myself I would never date one again. As my mom says, they’re all really good liars.)

But this guy asked enough questions about my music to catch me off guard, so I gave him my number. I wanted the ticket sale. Again, me and my show. That was it.

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Two hours later, sitting on my mom’s couch, I got a text: “KC Wolf.” He asked me on a date. I politely told him I was trying to focus on myself.

“Well,” he wrote, “-2 ticket sales for you.”

He came anyway. I wore a pink lace top and lace-up leather pants, and it felt like every person who walked through the door was there for me. KC came in with his friend, Damizza. The show didn’t start until 11 p.m., and before my set, KC told me that he and Damizza had to leave for Snoop Dogg producer Dae One’s party.

Whatever, I thought. At least I got the ticket sale. I played a killer set, and I blocked him not because I thought he was a bad guy. I could tell just by looking at him that he was a romantic, and I had never had that before. If he tried, I knew I would fall for him. So I chose me.

Months later, in November, I ran into Damizza at a music conference. “Hey,” I said, “you’re the guy who left my show for another party!” A few weeks later, he invited me to a release party, and as my friend and I walked up, there was KC walking toward me.

In front of a few people, he announced, “She ghosted me.” So I called him out: “He came to my show and left before I even went on stage.” Everyone went “Ooh.” We kept it light, teasing each other, but I could tell he was a little hurt.

Maybe I was too.

Whatever. I was focusing on me. My career came first.

In January, my first single, “Warhead,” was coming out. I unblocked KC and invited him to the release show on Jan. 27.

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“Oh, that’s my birthday,” he wrote back. “I hope you have a good show!”

Damn, OK, I thought.

On the day of the show, I texted him, “Happy birthday, Red Hot Chili Pepper.” I’ll admit I’d never seen an actor go to such lengths for a role that didn’t exist. Maybe that was a little attractive.

“You’re going to kill it,” he replied.

When I walked off stage that night, he was standing right there. I turned to my best friend. “Was he here the whole time?”

“Yes,” she said. “He was actually.”

He had spent his birthday at my show. I hugged him and then a crowd came up to congratulate me. When I looked again, he was gone. He hadn’t stayed for credit. He had just shown up.

Later that night, he texted: “Do you know Jewel? You remind me so much of her.”

From then on, it never ended: late-night texts about politics, L.A., being an artist, what a man and a woman really want.

Those texts turned into a code. We could practically speak in emojis. The one we sent most was a mirror. It meant “same”: same thoughts, same values, same person, just born in different generations.

There are 13 years between us. After dating an older man who still acted like a child, I swore I’d never go there again. But age was never the problem. I had dated boys, no matter what year they were born. I had never been with a man. With KC, the fear of being betrayed, the fear of being disappointed — all of it just disappeared.

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When he got back from New York, jet-lagged and straight off the plane, he met me at Canter’s Deli on Fairfax Avenue. I ordered a tuna melt with sweet potato fries (I’m not afraid of tuna on a first date), and he got pastrami. I did look really good, though. My mom’s reaction: “Canter’s? I wouldn’t be caught dead in a Canter’s.”

Well, I would. We sat in that booth until “Closing Time” played over the loudspeaker. In the parking lot, he brought up my song “Cool,” which I wrote about my ex. “I want to make a music video that haunts all your ex-boyfriends forever,” he said. And he did. The video is the two of us on the most perfect date, the one I never got.

Before he ever asked me to be his girlfriend, he told me, “I know you’re a little sensitive fairy that has tremendous power pumping through her veins.”

The fairy voice that told me to act cool the day we met? He had heard it all along.

Lifestyle L.A. Affairs submission guidelines L.A. Affairs is a first-person column in the Los Angeles Times chronicling romance and relationships. We are looking for original essays. Here’s how to send us yours.

Nothing between us was rushed. It unfolded so naturally that I started to trust it — and to trust him. Eventually I texted him an apology for how I’d treated him that first summer. I’d been carrying a breakup, a job I hated and the weight of doing music alone, and I didn’t have the words for any of it. He wrote back that he’d misjudged me. Part of him hadn’t liked me at all, he admitted, but he couldn’t deny I was a great artist.

I used to think choosing myself meant shutting love out. It turns out choosing myself is what led me to the love of my life.

Nine months later, I’m writing this in our apartment, our dog curled up beside me. Twice I told him no. Twice he showed up anyway.

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The author is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Los Angeles. She’s on Instagram: @iamsydneyshea.

L.A. Affairs chronicles the search for romantic love in all its glorious expressions in the L.A. area, and we want to hear your true story. We pay $400 for a published essay. Email LAAffairs@latimes.com. You can find submission guidelines here. You can find past columns here.