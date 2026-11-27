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As she browsed the twinkling collectibles at Downtown Disney District, the glitzy, character-driven shopping destination in Anaheim, Maria Howard picked plenty of goodies to fill a gift basket for a grandchild on the way. At her side, Michelle Lopez pointed to a row of shimmering Mickeys and Minnies, looking for just the right mouse pair to anchor the hamper.

On this Friday, the mother-daughter duo devoted an afternoon to what they called “fun and fantasy.” Howard, a retired restaurant server, was expecting her first granddaughter a few weeks before Thanksgiving. She doesn’t have time “to buy for anyone else,” she says. “I can’t even predict Christmas. In December, I’ll definitely need help checking off my list. I’ll be running around until the last minute.”

It’s the same for Lopez, a medical clerk from South Los Angeles. She already felt tense getting ready to be a new parent. She had hopes of stockpiling presents and crossing off some holiday obligations, yet was resigned to “sending a mall gift card to all my friends and relatives,” she said. “What else can we do?”

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Lifestyle The L.A. Times 2026 Gift Guide The best stocking stuffers, gift shops, gifts under $40, food gifts, experiences, gifts for walkers and hikers, and many more finds are in the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.

My answer: A lot is under your control. Think creatively. Act thoroughly.

I met the pair while filling a bin of baubles — to tick off my own gift list. Season to season, my goal is to stress less, buy early.

This happens to be the time of year when I start wrapping presents. Yes, November. That’s because I started holiday shopping in August. Yes, August. Since Christmas 2001, I’ve experimented with ways to ease into the holly-laden winter minus the mess and achieve more breathing room.

To start with and to simplify, here are my top tips:



Choose three stores. The first should be an all-consuming stop or a department store that sells most everything. The second should be an online shop, so the vendor can handle your big lift — by this, I mean shipping. If possible, order enough to reach the threshold of free shipping — conveniently handled by the seller. None of us needs to spend time standing in endless lines at the post office. Third, go local and support a neighborhood business, charity shop or crafts fair. (Check out The Times’ list of 125 local gift shops as part of the annual Gift Guide.) This trio should cover the majority of your gifting needs so you’re not driving around to a dozen places for, say, 20 gifts, especially in a year when gas prices (gasp!) cause a case of the shudders. (If you like specifics, this year I’ve chosen the Lego Store, Tiny and Snail and Fugetsu-Do).



The first should be an all-consuming stop or a department store that sells most everything. The second should be an online shop, so the vendor can handle your big lift — by this, I mean shipping. If possible, order enough to reach the threshold of free shipping — conveniently handled by the seller. None of us needs to spend time standing in endless lines at the post office. Third, go local and support a neighborhood business, charity shop or crafts fair. (Check out The Times’ list of 125 local gift shops as part of the annual Gift Guide.) This trio should cover the majority of your gifting needs so you’re not driving around to a dozen places for, say, 20 gifts, especially in a year when gas prices (gasp!) cause a case of the shudders. (If you like specifics, this year I’ve chosen the Lego Store, Tiny and Snail and Fugetsu-Do). Create an inventory of gift supplies. Gently hoard assorted rolls of wrapping paper, decorative bags, ribbons, bows, invisible tape, colored twine, gift tags, holiday cards, gift card holders, burlap wine pouches, vessels, vellum paper, cellophane, cookie tins ... You get the idea. I have a closet in my home devoted to this. I keep it well-stocked, matched to holidays or celebrations like a baby shower or a graduation, and popping with patterns so there’s an abundant and colorful supply.



Gently hoard assorted rolls of wrapping paper, decorative bags, ribbons, bows, invisible tape, colored twine, gift tags, holiday cards, gift card holders, burlap wine pouches, vessels, vellum paper, cellophane, cookie tins ... You get the idea. I have a closet in my home devoted to this. I keep it well-stocked, matched to holidays or celebrations like a baby shower or a graduation, and popping with patterns so there’s an abundant and colorful supply. Leverage the deals — like those on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Museum Store Sunday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday — to push you near the finish line. And in the case of the latter, yes, for the friend who “has it all,” wait for that Tuesday and make a donation in their honor.



— like those on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Museum Store Sunday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday — to push you near the finish line. And in the case of the latter, yes, for the friend who “has it all,” wait for that Tuesday and make a donation in their honor. On the first weekend of December, start purchasing the perishables. That means blooms, pastries, potted plants or seasonal gourmet temptations. You also can fill a gold or silver bin with tropical fruits from the Asian supermarket — think cherimoya, rambutan or starfruit — and make sure your gift is delivered fresh to your recipients. (Again, for specifics, I’ve chosen Farmgirl Flowers, Socola Chocolatier and Trader Joe’s). That allows the people you care for to enjoy them in the countdown to jam-packed holiday gatherings (and the little indulgence doesn’t get lost in the bustle of preparations). It’s a small lift in hectic times.

Now, don’t fret. Here’s how to expand and execute the above steps.



Look at the ages of your recipients and group them for streamlined shopping. For example, I choose the same or similar items according to sets I’ve designated. This can range from the elementary school set and the teenage set to the retiree set and the office co-workers set.



For example, I choose the same or similar items according to sets I’ve designated. This can range from the elementary school set and the teenage set to the retiree set and the office co-workers set. Next, look at the shops or vendors that you’ve selected from the tips above and see what set fits where — then buy accordingly. To follow this, I’ve been combing through the aisles and getting gifts like lunch boxes for my friends’ 12-and-under kids at the Lego Store. Think beyond bricks and pieces. They carry fun merchandise.



To follow this, I’ve been combing through the aisles and getting gifts like lunch boxes for my friends’ 12-and-under kids at the Lego Store. Think beyond bricks and pieces. They carry fun merchandise. Keep in mind that a set can refer to a family. If you usually give to your best friend, their partner and children, narrow your selections to one store or one website to save energy and hours.



If you usually give to your best friend, their partner and children, narrow your selections to one store or one website to save energy and hours. If the set method isn’t ideal, try themes. One fall, I pre-shopped based on a coffee theme and bought different flavors coupled with a home-state mug for the whole roster of my favorite board of directors. That same month, I used a “Discover SoCal” theme to order a series of museum tickets for my neighbors. Or buy ethical or fair trade.



One fall, I pre-shopped based on a coffee theme and bought different flavors coupled with a home-state mug for the whole roster of my favorite board of directors. That same month, I used a “Discover SoCal” theme to order a series of museum tickets for my neighbors. Or buy ethical or fair trade. Speaking of tickets, don’t forget that members of your inner circle might relish seeing what’s in their own backyard. As giver, I’d get passes to a home and garden tour organized in the same county as the receiver, or to a food festival. With all these categories, set a budget and stick to it. Know that the gift you share can be an activity for the near future. Not everything has to be experienced in the moment when, perhaps, your gift recipients are completely inundated with festivities. (As part of the Gift Guide, the Times has a list of 19 experiences to give.)

Then there are special requests. A colleague asked me what she should give her cousin marrying in December and honeymooning in France for Christmas. It’s not mandatory to be bound to a wedding registry. I found a vintage travel trunk, and we filled it with guidebooks, a Julia Child cookbook, a basic phrase book, bookmarks, a journal, a Parisian memoir and the pièce de résistance, a portable electronic translator.

Examine the nature of the event. What are the elements tailored to the bride and groom — or to anyone at the center of a celebration? Take your cues and choose to honor the sense of place, the poetry, the colors or the backstory of the person in the spotlight and gift from there.

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Another colleague told me his parents prefer “gifts of a practical nature. No fancy labels. Just something they can use right away.” We settled on separate meat and poultry boxes packaged with dry ice.

I have some aunties who are particular about the scented products they use. At one Christmas Eve gathering, I created a display of Acure, Aveeno and Crabtree & Evelyn lotions, hand washes, ointments and perfumes. I provided a stash of poinsettia- and pine tree-themed bags, and they could stroll around the room, taking their pick. (No gift receipt required for exchange, thank heavens).

Still, like Howard and Lopez, we all face a time crunch. When playing benefactor — but at your wit’s end — go for the presents I consider perennials: luggage tags, hand creams, grocery store gift cards, ginger tea and personalized note cards. Really, everyone uses them. And they’re thoughtful stocking stuffers, a saving grace when my personal list totals as many as 76 people this year. (The Times also has a new list of 28 stocking stuffers.)

Let us remember: Every day is a gift. May we happily unwrap it with others.