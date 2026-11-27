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Lacey Chabert, known as the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies, loves the holidays in real life too, especially celebrating with her 10-year-old daughter.

“It brings back some of my favorite childhood memories, and I get to make all of these sweet new memories with my daughter by passing on those treasured traditions. We make cookies for Santa every Christmas Eve, set out carrots for the reindeer and spend Christmas Day in our matching family Christmas pajamas,” said Chabert, who has starred in 45 Hallmark movies.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

Chabert, also known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in 2004’s “Mean Girls,” was around the same age as her daughter Julia when she moved to Los Angeles in 1994 after being cast in Fox’s “Party of Five.” Born in Mississippi, she’s loved living here ever since.

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Ahead of the Saturday premiere of her latest Hallmark flick, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” she walked us through her ideal Sunday in L.A., which includes ogling American Girl dolls, painting ceramics and savoring ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls with her daughter and husband David Nehdar.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

7 a.m.: Coffee and a cozy movie with Julia

I love to make coffee at home. I enjoy the ritual of it, and even if I’m drinking decaf, I just love the flavor. When my daughter gets up, we’ll have a lazy morning. One of my favorite things to do is just cuddle up on the couch and relax. Oftentimes, my daughter is watching the Hallmark movie that’s on Hallmark+ from the night before that we might have missed. She tries to keep up with all of them, whether I’m in them or not. And of course, I watch with her.

9:30 a.m.: Time for those cinnamon rolls

Our favorite thing would be to drive to the Royal Egg Cafe in Malibu, where they make the most incredible homemade cinnamon rolls, with ooey-gooey cream cheese frosting. They make really delicious cheddar jalapeño biscuits and gravy. But my favorite is definitely the cinnamon roll, and I would probably have the country breakfast sandwich and another cup of coffee.

11 a.m.: Pit stop at the beach

I love to go to the beach and sit on the sand under an umbrella, and just stay for an hour or so. We don’t always get in the water if it’s too cold but just being there and having your toes in the sand is so nice. Maybe read a book. There’s something so relaxing about hearing the water. I love Paradise Cove and Zuma Beach.

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12:30 p.m.: Soak up American Girl nostalgia

Then, I would love to stop at the Westfield Century City mall to visit the American Girl doll store. I loved collecting the dolls growing up. I still have the ones that I got around Julia’s age. I loved Molly and Samantha. For my daughter’s 9th birthday, we took her to the American Girl store, and it’s become a tradition for us. She loves the dolls and accessories. We would spend some time there, and then go to lunch.

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1 p.m.: Lunch in Beverly Hills

One of my favorite restaurants is the South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills. They’re known for their incredible spinach and artichoke dip. I love their sushi rolls and they have a phenomenal burger. There’s just a nice vibe inside; it’s always busy, they’re always incredibly kind, and it’s one of those places where you know you’re going to have an amazing meal.

2:30 p.m. : Color Me Mine calls

Ideally, we would then go to Color Me Mine, which is very close to the restaurant. You can choose a ceramic and then paint it. It’s something I used to do as a child. My mom actually just sent me a picture of a bowl that I had painted for her back in the ’90s that she still has. So now, Julia and I go and we each paint something and date it. We have a whole collection that we’ve saved. We’re both very crafty and enjoy having a little arts and crafts time together. I was just going through my Christmas decorations, and there’s this one snowman figurine that she painted a few years ago that I just love and put out every year.

4:30 p.m.: Frolic in fake snow at the Grove

While we’re in that area, I would go to the Grove. Maybe get a piece of cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory. During the holidays, Santa is there for a period of time. It snows. It’s just so festive.

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5:30 p.m.: Dinner at a Beverly Hills icon

If we were going to go for a special occasion dinner, my favorite place in Beverly Hills is Spago. I just love their a gnolotti del p lin . And their Jidori c hicken . My grandmother took me there for my 20th birthday, so it brings back a lot of good memories. I’ve been there with my sisters many times, and now with my husband and daughter.

7 p.m.: Hot chocolate and Christmas lights

My ideal way to end the evening, during the holidays especially, would be to drive to Calabasas, get a coffee or a hot chocolate at La La Land , and go to Holiday Road to walk around and look at the Christmas lights. It’s become a family tradition to walk through the light display, which is extraordinary. Sadly, it’s closed this year because of El Niño, so we’d just head home for the bedtime routine. Something I’m learning is to prioritize what’s most important. On the weekends, I’m really trying to prioritize my family. Most of the time, work can wait.