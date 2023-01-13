LA Times Today: Stress drains your body’s battery. Here’s how you can recharge it

A 2022 American Psychological Association survey revealed more than a quarter of American adults feel overwhelmed by stress. It can be paralyzing, numbing and drain your energy.



Dr. Elissa Epel says it’s time to break our daily stress routine. She’s a professor and vice chair in psychiatry at UC San Francisco and the author of “The Stress Prescription: 7 Days to More Joy and Ease.”