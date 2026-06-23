This must be Malibu

Few places are as stamped on the public’s retina as Malibu. The name instantly conjures images of lavish homes and wide beaches bathed in the glow of a warm sun dropping into the Pacific Ocean. But Malibu has always offered more than what’s in your mind’s eye. Scratch the surface and you’ll find independent boutiques, trails winding through peaceful patches of riparian landscape and lots of great restaurants and bars. Yes, there are plenty of ways to spank your credit cards on designer labels or in celeb-packed cafes, but there’s also a fair helping of down-to-earth soul between those Santa Monica peaks and the Pacific waves.

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Tragically, the city has been associated with a less dreamy vision: that of wildfires. Many of those famous oceanside stilt houses were reduced to rubble in the 2025 Palisades fire, and lone brick fireplaces and mailboxes are still among the only signs of erstwhile habitation in some communities. (Malibu has history when it comes to wildfires. The 2018 Woolsey fire scorched slightly less than 100,000 acres, the biggest of some 30 fires in the last 90 years .)

But the city has slowly been recovering. Although the fate of several landmarks, including the Reel Inn, is still uncertain, other celebrated spots such as Duke’s have reopened for business — and now rely on visitors for support. So let this be the call to explore the coastal town. If you want to make a staycation out of it, the upscale boutique Surfrider Malibu is in the heart of the action by the pier. The hotel has partnered with Kind Traveler’s Every Stay Gives Back program, so a portion of your reservation rate goes to the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation.

There are several ways to get here. You can join the hordes heading west on the 10, winding down the windows when it curves into Highway 1 at the Santa Monica pier by the wonderfully named Moomat Ahiko Way (which means “breath of the ocean” in the language of the area’s original inhabitants, the Tongva). Or, you can take the back road in, via Point Mugu at the north — or one of the winding, epic routes that bisect the mountains north to south from Calabasas and the Conejo Valley. Either way, come inhale some of that ocean air and linger a while. Malibu rarely disappoints.

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