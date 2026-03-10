Kendall Jenner’s 818 Outpost Draws Celebrity Brands From Kim Kardashian to Hailey Bieber

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kendall Jenner is turning the cultural spotlight around the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival into a strategic marketing platform for her tequila brand, 818.

The company announced Tuesday the return of 818 Outpost, an invitation-only gathering in Indio, California. Now in its fourth year, the event has evolved from a tequila pop-up into a multi-brand activation space where creators, media, and partner companies gather for live music, hospitality and product launches.

For companies looking to capture that attention, the desert has increasingly become a marketing stage. “818 Outpost is about coming together to celebrate with delicious tequila in a setting that feels intentional and inspiring,” Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila, said in a statement. “Each year we build on what we’ve created the year before.”

Presented this year by Cash App, the Outpost takes place just minutes from the Coachella grounds. Over time, this event has evolved into one of the brand’s most visible annual moments… and a place where other companies can tap into the same cultural energy surrounding the festival.

That shift is part of a larger change around Coachella itself. What was once primarily a music festival has increasingly become a place where companies introduce products, host activations and connect with creators already gathering in the desert. Each year the space is redesigned under Jenner’s creative direction. For 2026, the concept takes cues from Palm Springs’ mid-century desert architecture, with breezeblock walls and sculptural elements that nod to the area’s vintage resort aesthetic.

Cash App, the event’s presenting partner, will stage a poolside experience centered on its group payment feature, which allows users to collect and split shared expenses such as festival tickets or travel. Food and hospitality brands anchor another section of the space. Postmates will return with a food garden featuring Los Angeles restaurants, including Ggiata, Heavy Handed and HomeState, while nightlife and hospitality company The h.wood Group will bring its supper club Delilah to the desert with a VIP lounge serving cocktails made with 818 tequila.

Several beverage brands will also make appearances. Blank Street will serve matcha and coffee drinks alongside tequila cocktails, marking the New York-based chain’s first West Coast appearance at the event. LaCroix will host a diner-style installation offering cocktails and mocktails.

And some companies are using the event to introduce new products. Update, an energy drink backed by Kim Kardashian, will appear ahead of its launch. The drink uses paraxanthine rather than caffeine and contains zero sugar and zero calories. It will debut in five flavors and is expected to arrive at Walmart later this year.

Beauty and wellness brands are also part of the lineup. Rhode, the skincare brand founded by Hailey Bieber, will host product moments on-site, while the supplement company Lemme, launched by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, will distribute gummy vitamins and wellness shots.

The presence of these celebrity-founded brands reflects how closely festival culture has become tied to the beauty and wellness industries. Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics will appear alongside skincare brands Salt & Stone and Youth To The People, while hydration brand HydroJug will offer custom laser-engraved tumblers. Technology platforms are also leaning into the social side of the event as well with Snapchat hosting a photo booth where guests can take photos using custom lenses designed for sharing online.

As companies continue to gather around Coachella each spring, spaces like the Outpost have become one way brands introduce themselves to the mix of creators, media and tastemakers already in the desert

