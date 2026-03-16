Tatcha’s Secret Lip Balm Makes Its Debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

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Oscars 2026 let us in on a beauty secret already on the lips of Sarah Pidgeon, Alysa Liu, Iris Apatow, Troye Sivan, and Maggie Kang.

Tatcha, the Japanese-inspired skincare brand beloved by Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston, made an intentional entrance Sunday night at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, debuting its brand-new Melting Lip Balm. No billboard. No splashy campaign.

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Sarah Pidgeon attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The formula is the kind of thing that makes you want to clean out your lip drawer. The Melting Lip Balm ($29) is a balm-to-oil that does exactly what it sounds like. It melts on contact and replenishes lipids, visibly volumizes, and restores the lip barrier in a sheer, glassy finish that somehow isn’t sticky, according to a recent press release.

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(Tatcha)

Tatcha’s Global Director of Artistry & Education Daniel Martin said in the release The Melting Lip Balm is truly special “because it melts instantly into the lips with no heaviness or stickiness and “...nourishes lips while delivering an effortless, glassy shine that looks beautiful on every client.”

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The ingredient list, though, is doing real work. According to the release, Japanese Tamanu Oil delivers fatty acids and antioxidants for deep nourishment. A volumizing peptide + algae complex (tripeptide-1, hyaluronic acid, and marine algae) targets plumpness at the source. And vitamin F from safflower oil supports the natural ceramides that keep lips from giving up entirely come winter.

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The lip balm is rooted in a Kyoto geisha tradition of melting candy onto lips for a glossy effect, what Tatcha calls torori, that quiet moment when something solid gives way to softness.

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The Melting Lip Balm drops April 12th on Ulta.com, Tatcha.com, and Sephora.ca, with in-store availability at Ulta and Sephora Canada following on April 19th.

Click here to learn more about Tatcha.