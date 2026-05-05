Nicole Kidman’s Skin Stole the 2026 Met Gala. Here’s Every Product Gucci Westman Used

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

There are Met Gala beauty looks, and then there is whatever Nicole Kidman did last night. As one of this year’s co-chairs, Kidman arrived with her daughter, Sunday Rose, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in full command of the evening. And her skin, crafted by makeup artist Gucci Westman exclusively using Clé de Peau Beauté, leaned fully into a skin-first glow that we needed to learn more about. And the brief, if you could call it that, was warmth.

Warmth and ease. A 70s softness (think Jane Birkin) built from peachy bronze tones, a nude lip, and skin prepped to glow rather than perform.

Advertisement

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

“I was so inspired by the craftsmanship of the look, especially working with Chanel. Nicole’s dress was just exquisite. For me, it was about honoring that same level of beauty through her skin, focusing on the radiance, brightness, and tones, and bringing out her lips, skin, and eyes in a way that feels true to her natural tonality. There’s a subtle nod to the 70s in her hair and makeup, that effortless, undone feeling. And knowing she was there with her daughter, experiencing it together for the first time, felt so special. Nicole inviting her into her world like that felt incredibly tender. They both looked so beautiful together.” — Gucci Westman

Face Care Rare Beauty’s Top 5 Products for a Natural, Minimalist Look Rare Beauty’s Director of Global Artistry, Cynthia Di Meo, shares the best products for a no-makeup minimalist look ahead of 4th Annual Rare Beauty Mental Health Summit with Selena Gomez.

On the eyes, the warmth is doing something intentional but never obvious. It draws out Kidman’s blue without tipping into anything that feels overdone. The soft freckles read the same way. Easy to miss at first glance, but essential to the overall effect. And then there’s the layering. Cream, then powder, then a touch of cream pressed back in. It’s what gives the skin that lit-from-within quality, more like light catching the surface than makeup sitting on top.

Gucci Westman broke it down step by step.

“I worked in warm, peachy bronze tones through the eyes, keeping them slightly rusty to bring out her blue eyes, with brown liner along the lower lashes and a touch of liquid liner close to the lash line with a soft kick at the corners. A little mascara on the bottom lashes adds to that subtle 70s feeling. I kept the lip nudey and softly flushed. I love layering, mixing creams and powders, then pressing a bit of cream back on top to bring back that fresh radiance. I also add a few soft freckles for a sense of youthfulness. Everything is softly blended, creating a natural fluidity between the skin, cheeks, lips, and eyes. I’m so grateful for the beautiful color ways and textures of the Clé de Peau Beauté products. It’s really about emphasizing Nicole and all her glory.” — Gucci Westman

Advertisement

For the eyes, Westman kept things warm and contained. The Eye Color Quad in warm ocean sunset did the heavy lifting, pulling rusty bronze tones forward without competing with Kidman’s blue eyes. Brown liner on the lower lashes, a touch of liquid liner with a soft kick at the outer corners and mascara only on the bottoms. On the lips, Westman layered the Lipstick Matte in exuberant and pink petunia with Cream Rouge Shine in calanthe orchid. A nudey, softly flushed finish that’s less “color” and more a better version of your mouth. The Luminizing Face Enhancer in golden galaxy added a barely-there sheen to the high points. Natural fluidity, as Westman calls it. The kind that takes a lot of work to look like none at all.

Shop Nicole Kidman’s Met Gala Look

(Clé de Peau Beauté)

Click here to learn more about Clé de Peau Beauté