Alix Earle Says the Goal of Her Skincare Brand Isn’t Perfect Skin, It’s “Relief”

Alix Earle built her name on being unfiltered, and that instinct now extends well beyond her new Netflix show. She’s applying it to her skin, too.

In an interview with LA Times Studios, Earle talked about Reale Actives, the skincare line she spent two and a half years building out of the acne journey she’d already been sharing with her audience for years. She said the goal was never a perfect complexion. It was relief.

“Relief. I want people to feel like they don’t have to overthink their skincare anymore,” Earle said. “That they can trust what they’re using, stay consistent, and stop obsessing over every breakout.” The idea, she said, is for acne to become “something that’s handled simply and gently in the background of your life, not something that takes over how you feel about yourself.”

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That kind of patience didn’t come naturally at first. “As a creator, I am used to moving quickly and sharing things in real time,” she said, “but building Reale Actives over the past two and a half years has taught me the value of slowing down and taking things one step at a time.” It’s a slower, quieter version of unfiltered than the one on display in “Earle Meets World,” which follows her and her family with the cameras rolling, but she said no detail in a formula ever felt too small to obsess over.

The idea traces back to something Earle said came up in nearly every conversation she had with fans in person, not just online. “It was something at the heart of almost every conversation I would have when interacting with my audience,” she said. What she wanted to build was, in her words, “a space where you can treat your skin while still having fun. Serious products but an unserious way of life.”

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That same instinct shows up in how she talks about imperfection now, as something to normalize rather than hide. “Embracing the imperfections is a huge pillar of this brand,” she said. “I want to build a community where ‘imperfections’ are normalized and celebrated.”

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Getting there took longer than she expected. Earle said her own standards, after years of trying every skincare product she could get her hands on, were unusually high, and getting a formula that felt right on sensitive skin while still performing meant starting over more than once. Results take weeks to show up, not days, which made the process slower than the instant feedback she’s used to as a creator.

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Still, she said watching it turn into something real has been the best part. “Seeing everything go from something I used to talk about online to something tangible,” she said. “Testing products, seeing the routine come together, and then watching people actually use it in real life has been surreal.” It doesn’t feel separate from the rest of her life, she said. “It feels like an extension of it in a natural way.”

That’s the throughline between the show and the skincare line, whether it’s her family or her breakouts in frame, Earle isn’t interested in cleaning up the picture. “I want to build a community,” she said, “where ‘imperfections’ are normalized and celebrated.”