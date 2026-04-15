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Plastic Surgeon Highlights the New “Bioidentical” Trend Changing How We Approach Facial Aging

Anti aging cosmetology. Close up of a caucasian mature woman getting cosmetic injection in her cheek.
(Dmytro Adamov/Kostiantyn )

As patients rethink fillers, a new approach is taking hold. Bioidentical aesthetics focuses on treatments that stimulate the body’s own repair processes to restore skin, texture, and subtle volume over time.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
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More volume here, more filler there. For years, aesthetic medicine was about addition. But there has been a noticeable change happening behind consultation room doors. One driven less by what can be put into the body and more by what the body already knows how to make.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Cat Chang tells Melissa Magsaysay on an episode of the Live + Well podcast that she’s been seeing more patients wanting treatments that come from their own biology. What does that mean? Well, the term “bioidentical aesthetics” doesn’t yet have a single clinical definition, but the philosophy behind it is becoming one of the most significant trends in modern cosmetic medicine.

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“With something like filler, you’re typically camouflaging and masking,” Chang said. “You’re not really lifting.” And that distinction matters more than it might initially seem. For example, hyaluronic acid fillers restore volume, but they do not reposition underlying tissue or correct structural descent associated with aging. Patients are catching on and this distinction has been made between volumization and true tissue repositioning, particularly in surgical versus non-surgical approaches to facial aging.

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There’s also a longer-term consideration that patients are now only starting to hear about more. Chang pointed to what happens when filler accumulates in areas like the midface and jawline, where the tissue is meant to move more freely. “When you surgically go in, if there’s too much placed, there’s sometimes scar tissue in planes where there shouldn’t be scar tissue,” she said.

This means future procedures can become more complicated. Research published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery has noted similar challenges, particularly when repeated injections alter the natural structure of these tissue layers.

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PRF and Sculptra: Stimulating Natural Collagen Production

Popular treatments gaining traction in place of traditional fillers share a common premise… instead of introducing a foreign substance, they signal the body to do the work itself. Treatments like platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) are both derived from the patient’s own blood. A sample is drawn, spun in a centrifuge to concentrate growth factors, and then reinjected. Chang uses PRF specifically under the eyes, where traditional filler can pool or migrate. “I’ll always start with PRF and PRP,” she said. “I think it’s a great way to stimulate collagen production, improve skin quality and texture.”

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Studies show that PRP and PRF actually increase fibroblast activity and collagen synthesis which can contribute to improved skin texture, elasticity, and even wound healing. The durability is also part of the appeal. While hyaluronic acid fillers typically last six to eighteen months, depending on placement and metabolism, PRF works differently. Its active phase is short, but it initiates a longer cascade of tissue regeneration. Clinical research suggests that platelet-derived growth factors can continue to influence collagen remodeling for weeks to months after injection.

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Sculptra operates on a similar principle, though through a different pathway. It’s composed of poly-L-lactic acid, a biocompatible material that functions as a collagen stimulator rather than a traditional filler. Chang uses it selectively. “I have some in my temples,” she told Magsaysay. “That’s my favorite place for Sculptra.” This approach is consistent with how Sculptra is understood clinically. Studies in Aesthetic Surgery Journal show that poly-L-lactic acid stimulates gradual collagen production over time, leading to more diffuse and natural-looking volume restoration compared to immediate fillers.

What these treatments have in common is that they work with the body’s own repair mechanisms rather than bypassing them.

The Future of Regenerative Medicine: Patient-Specific Treatments

If PRF and Sculptra represent the current frontier, what’s coming next moves even closer to full biological integration. “Something we’re going to see down the road is really patient-specific filler,” Chang said. “Taking cells… and having the lab create a filler based on the patient’s cellular structure.” The concept isn’t theoretical. Tissue engineering research is already exploring autologous cell-based scaffolds and adipose-derived regenerative therapies designed to integrate seamlessly with a patient’s biology. These approaches aim to minimize immune response while improving long-term tissue compatibility.

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Chang’s perspective isn’t that filler is wrong. Context still matters, and so there are a few questions worth asking. The first is what the treatment is actually designed to address. The second is what the treatment is made of and how it interacts with tissue over time, and the third is whether the approach works with your biology or simply around it.

That distinction, between stimulating what your body already knows how to do versus substituting for it, may be the clearest way to understand why bioidentical aesthetics is no longer just a niche preference.

Click here to listen to the full conversation with Dr. Cat Chang on the Live + Well podcast.

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Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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