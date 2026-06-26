Holly Madison Admits Why She Waited Years to Get a Facelift

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Holly Madison, 47, has been told she’s getting old since she was 19.

“Old men in the industry would be like, ‘Oh, you’re 19? Well, you better hurry up and make it. You’re getting old,’” she told cosmetic surgeon and dermatologist, Dr. Sheila Farhang in an episode of Derm Approved . “When you’ve been told you’re getting old since you were 19, it starts to lose any power.”

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Madison says she got a lower facelift last year and is now discussing it publicly for the first time in detail. “I love it,” she said. “I’m really happy I got it done.”

After her second child, Madison noticed changes to her jawline that no nonsurgical treatment could address. “There was just nothing I could do,” she said. “There were no lasers or anything that could really do what I wanted it to do.” She did her research, found a surgeon whose before-and-afters she responded to, and went in with a clear brief: jawline definition, a little submental lipo, and nothing that crossed the line into overcorrection. “I’d rather have it not go far enough and then go back and maybe do more, rather than have it go too far and I’m looking like the Joker.”

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Recovery involved two weeks off from filming her podcast, a stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a nurse, and a small scar just in front of her earlobe, concealed by makeup and earrings. “If you look close you can totally see it,” she noted. “I’m open about it, so I don’t even care if somebody sees.”

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Madison has been public about her breast augmentation and rhinoplasty for years and doesn’t plan to change that approach. What frustrates her are the procedures people attribute to her based on before-and-after TikToks that are really just different camera angles. “Maybe there was a surgery on that face,” she said, “but not 50.”

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The conservative approach she brought to the facelift is consistent with how she’s always approached cosmetic work. In her 20s, living at the Playboy Mansion, she held back partly out of fear of coming home looking bad. “I was so scared of Hef,” she said. “I thought I would, like, get in trouble.” That particular motivation is long gone, but the instinct toward restraint hasn’t moved.

What she will call a waste of money: hand rejuvenation. She did the laser-filler combination, watched her hands swell up on day one, and waited for results that never came. “These hands are as bony as the day I walked in,” she said. “It was a complete waste of money.” She does, however, say that if she hadn’t tried it, she’d still be wanting to do it.

Her regular maintenance runs to Botox , IPL laser at the end of every summer , and a CO2 treatment under her eyes over a recent Christmas break that she found genuinely useful for reducing what she calls “static wrinkling.”

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Skincare-wise, she says she’s been on Retin-A since she was 11, started because of teenage acne, and credits that early dermatologist discipline, along with decades of daily sunscreen . Her current routine includes SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic in the morning, AlphaRet a few nights a week, and micellar water to clear her pores. “I try to exfoliate like once a week,” she said. “Nothing fancy.”

Two years ago she would have said she wanted to be perfectly preserved at exactly this moment. She’s past that, she says. “I like how I look better now” than at 25, she said. “Now I’m 47, and it’s like you can’t tell me I’m too old for anything.”

