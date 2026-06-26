Advertisement
Beauty

Holly Madison Admits Why She Waited Years to Get a Facelift

Holly Madison, 47, talking to Dr. Sheila Farhang in an episode of 'Derm Approved' podcast.
(Courtesy of Dear Media)

Former Playboy model Holly Madison details her recent lower facelift and the plastic surgery she avoided at 20.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Holly Madison, 47, has been told she’s getting old since she was 19.

“Old men in the industry would be like, ‘Oh, you’re 19? Well, you better hurry up and make it. You’re getting old,’” she told cosmetic surgeon and dermatologist, Dr. Sheila Farhang in an episode of Derm Approved. “When you’ve been told you’re getting old since you were 19, it starts to lose any power.”

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Madison says she got a lower facelift last year and is now discussing it publicly for the first time in detail. “I love it,” she said. “I’m really happy I got it done.”

After her second child, Madison noticed changes to her jawline that no nonsurgical treatment could address. “There was just nothing I could do,” she said. “There were no lasers or anything that could really do what I wanted it to do.” She did her research, found a surgeon whose before-and-afters she responded to, and went in with a clear brief: jawline definition, a little submental lipo, and nothing that crossed the line into overcorrection. “I’d rather have it not go far enough and then go back and maybe do more, rather than have it go too far and I’m looking like the Joker.”

RELATED: Can You Really Lift Your Face Without Surgery?

Advertisement

Recovery involved two weeks off from filming her podcast, a stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel with a nurse, and a small scar just in front of her earlobe, concealed by makeup and earrings. “If you look close you can totally see it,” she noted. “I’m open about it, so I don’t even care if somebody sees.”

Skin Gym

Face Care

Face Tape for Wrinkles: TikTok Trend or Anti-Aging Magic?

Face tape is the latest beauty hack going viral for its promise of an instant facelift — no needles, downtime, or filters required. But does it reduce wrinkles, or is it just smoke and mirrors? Dermatologists weigh in on the results and risks.

Madison has been public about her breast augmentation and rhinoplasty for years and doesn’t plan to change that approach. What frustrates her are the procedures people attribute to her based on before-and-after TikToks that are really just different camera angles. “Maybe there was a surgery on that face,” she said, “but not 50.”

RELATED: Plastic Surgeon Highlights the New “Bioidentical” Trend Changing How We Approach Facial Aging

Advertisement

The conservative approach she brought to the facelift is consistent with how she’s always approached cosmetic work. In her 20s, living at the Playboy Mansion, she held back partly out of fear of coming home looking bad. “I was so scared of Hef,” she said. “I thought I would, like, get in trouble.” That particular motivation is long gone, but the instinct toward restraint hasn’t moved.

Looking at reflection

Face Care

What the Face Will Look Like in 2026, According to Dr. Cat Chang

Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Cat Chang shares her 2026 new year predictions on facelifts, fillers, skin quality, recovery, and regenerative aesthetics.

What she will call a waste of money: hand rejuvenation. She did the laser-filler combination, watched her hands swell up on day one, and waited for results that never came. “These hands are as bony as the day I walked in,” she said. “It was a complete waste of money.” She does, however, say that if she hadn’t tried it, she’d still be wanting to do it.

Her regular maintenance runs to Botox, IPL laser at the end of every summer, and a CO2 treatment under her eyes over a recent Christmas break that she found genuinely useful for reducing what she calls “static wrinkling.”

RELATED: Preventive Aging Is Less About Doing More — and More About Doing It Earlier

Skincare-wise, she says she’s been on Retin-A since she was 11, started because of teenage acne, and credits that early dermatologist discipline, along with decades of daily sunscreen. Her current routine includes SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic in the morning, AlphaRet a few nights a week, and micellar water to clear her pores. “I try to exfoliate like once a week,” she said. “Nothing fancy.”

Two years ago she would have said she wanted to be perfectly preserved at exactly this moment. She’s past that, she says. “I like how I look better now” than at 25, she said. “Now I’m 47, and it’s like you can’t tell me I’m too old for anything.”

BeautyLive & WellSHOPCelebrity

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

More from Live & Well

High-quality bed sheets made with breathable cotton can improve comfort and sleep quality, regardless of thread count.

Don’t Buy Bed Sheets Until You Understand Thread Count vs. Weave

Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can affect sleep quality.

Your Sleep Tracker Says You Slept Great. Your Hormones Say Otherwise.

Beauty, acne and woman cleaning her face for skincare morning routine in her bathroom in a home or house.

Why Your Adult Acne Keeps Coming Back (and How to Fix It)

Arlan Hamilton, Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 Event at The London West Hollywood, June 16, 2026

Busy and Broke? Arlan Hamilton’s No-Nonsense Guide to Modern Entrepreneurship

Bacteria spore on red background. 3d Illustration render

The Gut Bacteria Researchers Think Could Help You Keep Weight Off

Kendall Jenner ANUA Brand Event

Kendall Jenner, ANUA and the $500M Skincare Strategy

A young woman in a private atmosphere of the home toilet having a diarrhea. Woman, home, toilet, needs

Peeing After Sex Doesn’t Do What You Think It Does (And Other Myths We’re Retiring)

Meal delivery kit with meat and vegetables

Best Blue Apron Promo Codes and Coupons for June 2026

Unisom Sleep Support Gummies

Heather McMahan Quit This Late-Night Habit and Finally Started Sleeping Better

Close-up image of a woman putting on sun lotion, focus on a sun screen and her hand.

Most People Are Still Using Sunscreen Wrong

Immunotec California
Paid Program

Immunotec Opens Experience Center to Boost MLM Growth in California

Immunotec
Paid Program

Immunotec crea Centro de Experiencia para incentivar MLM en California

FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS

Advertisement
Advertisement