As ‘Filler Fatigue’ Grows, Lip Lifts Are Having a Moment

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For years, lip enhancement mostly meant filler , the default way to add volume. Now a different approach is gaining ground: one that changes the lip’s shape rather than adding to it. This surgical procedure, the lip lift, shortens the space between the nose and upper lip, making more of the natural lip visible. Unlike filler, it doesn’t add volume, and the results are permanent.

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The rise in lip lifts tracks with growing talk of “filler fatigue” and a push toward more natural-looking results, lasting shape over sheer volume . Dr. Gary Linkov, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in New York City and founder of City Facial Plastics, explains what the procedure involves and why patients are turning to it instead of filler.

Understanding Filler Fatigue and Migration

Repeated filler treatments over the years can create an unnatural look, straying from the goal of subtle enhancement. Dr. Linkov says it’s a common issue among long-term patients. “Lip filler is an excellent treatment when used appropriately, but repeated treatments over many years can sometimes create problems,” he says.

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Filler does not always stay where it was injected, Dr. Linkov notes. “Instead of remaining confined to the lips, filler may gradually spread beyond the natural lip borders, contributing to what’s commonly called a ‘filler mustache’ or an overfilled appearance,” he notes.

“In some patients, repeated filling can also stretch the tissues, making the lips appear heavier or less well-defined over time,” says Dr. Linkov. He adds, “Not everyone experiences this, but it is something we see often enough that many patients are now looking for alternatives that restore shape rather than simply adding more volume.”

How a Lip Lift Restores Lip Shape and Proportions

The lip lift offers permanent structural change instead of a temporary fix. “A lip lift is a surgical procedure that shortens the distance between the base of the nose and the upper lip,” Dr. Linkov explains. “This increases the amount of pink lip that is visible and often improves upper tooth show, both of which are associated with a more youthful appearance.”

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The difference comes down to anatomy. “Unlike filler, which simply adds volume, a lip lift changes the position and proportions of the lip itself,” he says. “For patients with a naturally long upper lip or one that has lengthened with age, correcting that anatomy often produces a more natural and long-lasting result than continuing to add filler,” Dr. Linkov clarifies.

Minimizing Scarring and Managing Lip Lift Recovery

Scarring is a natural concern with any facial surgery, but modern technique has changed what that healing process looks like. “Scar quality depends on careful planning, meticulous surgical technique, and appropriate healing,” says Dr. Linkov. “To accomplish this, I carefully develop a skin and muscle flap, which allows the tissues to be advanced without excessive pulling at the skin edges,” he details. “I also use tapered needles to minimize tissue trauma and place deep sutures within the SMAS layer to support the lift from beneath the surface, rather than relying on the skin to bear the tension.” The SMAS layer sits beneath the skin; anchoring the lift there keeps the visible scar minimal.

“The incision is also carefully placed within the natural contours at the base of the nose to help camouflage it,” Dr. Linkov notes. “Most swelling and bruising improve over the first one to two weeks, while the scar continues to mature and fade over the following months up to a year.”

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“In most patients, once fully healed with proper surgical technique, the scar is difficult to notice during everyday conversation,” he shares.

Lip Lift vs. Lip Filler: Choosing the Right Procedure

Facial proportions determine who’s a better candidate for surgery versus injections. “The ideal lip lift candidate has a relatively long upper lip, limited upper tooth show, or feels that the upper lip disappears when smiling,” Dr. Linkov explains. “In these patients, filler alone cannot correct the underlying anatomy.”

Injectables still have a place. “Conservative filler remains an excellent choice for patients who have good lip proportions but simply want a modest increase in volume or improved definition,” he notes. “Many patients actually benefit from both, using a lip lift to improve proportions and only a very small amount of filler afterward if additional volume is desired.”

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Prioritizing Facial Harmony Over Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Social media makes it easy to lose perspective on what looks harmonious. “One of the biggest concerns is that patients often mistake volume for beauty,” Dr. Linkov warns. “Attractive lips are about balance, proportion, and harmony with the rest of the face, not simply size.”

Pushing those boundaries carries real risk. “Social media has normalized increasingly exaggerated results, and some patients continue adding filler without recognizing that the lips have already exceeded their natural boundaries,” he explains. “I also worry about people seeking treatment from inexperienced injectors or attempting DIY approaches, both of which can lead to poor cosmetic outcomes and, in rare cases, serious complications such as infection or vascular compromise,” says Dr. Linkov.

“Sometimes the best aesthetic decision is not adding more filler, but instead dissolving excess filler, reassessing the anatomy, and choosing a treatment that addresses the underlying cause rather than simply increasing volume,” he concludes.

Dr. Gary Linkov is the founder of City Facial Plastics, a practice that offers lip lift surgery and other cosmetic procedures.