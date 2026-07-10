Gen Z Is Apparently Trading Temporary Fillers for Permanent Nose Jobs

(Courtesy of Julien Tell)

For at least a decade, liquid rhinoplasty was sold as the smart shortcut. Why do something permanent if filler could do the trick? Well, there is apparently a shift happening, especially among younger patients who are weighing their options for the first time.

Instead of booking another round of filler, more Gen Z patients are asking whether a single, carefully planned surgical rhinoplasty could get them where they want to go and keep them there.

Surgical rhinoplasty and its injectable cousin are often mentioned in the same breath, but they’re solving two different problems, according to Dr. Deepak Dugar, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills known for his Scarless Nose® Rhinoplasty technique.

Advertisement

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

The rhinoplasty, he says, reshapes the underlying structure of the nose, while filler adds volume that changes its appearance only temporarily. “Rhinoplasty changes the underlying structure of the nose. Filler temporarily changes its appearance by adding volume.”

Dr. Dugar says that a recurring theme among younger patients choosing surgery is fatigue with repetition, and a desire to make the decision once. “I think one reason we’re seeing younger patients choose subtle surgical refinement is that they’re becoming more thoughtful about long-term decisions,” Dugar notes. “Rather than returning every year for maintenance treatments, many are asking whether one carefully planned procedure can achieve the result they’re looking for in a way that feels more natural and enduring.”

RELATED: 2026 Facial Aesthetics Predictions, According to Dr. Cat Chang

Advertisement

He also sees patients treat hyaluronic acid filler as a kind of test run before committing to anything permanent, a strategy he considers reasonable in the right circumstances. “I also see many patients use hyaluronic acid filler as a ‘test drive’ before committing to surgery,” he points out. “That can be a very reasonable approach in appropriately selected patients because it helps them better understand how changes to the nose might affect their overall facial harmony.” His advice to anyone weighing the two options is to zoom out. “I encourage patients to think beyond what they want to look like next month and ask what will serve them best ten or twenty years from now,” according to Dugar. “The best aesthetic decisions aren’t just about immediate gratification but about making thoughtful, lasting choices that age well over time.”

Face Care Face Tape for Wrinkles: TikTok Trend or Anti-Aging Magic? Face tape is the latest beauty hack going viral for its promise of an instant facelift — no needles, downtime, or filters required. But does it reduce wrinkles, or is it just smoke and mirrors? Dermatologists weigh in on the results and risks.

The Hidden Risks and Realities of Long-Term Nose Filler

The idea that filler is the lower-risk option, simply because it doesn’t involve an operating room, is one of the more persistent misunderstandings patients bring into a consultation. The nose has a dense and complicated blood supply, which makes it one of the trickiest places on the face to inject safely.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that because filler is non-surgical, it’s also simple or risk-free,” Dugar describes. Serious complications are uncommon, but they can happen, including skin injury and, in rare cases, vision loss , which is why he stresses experience and a precise understanding of nasal anatomy before anyone picks up a needle near it .

RELATED: What Happens to Filler Years Later? Dr. Paul Nassif Says It May Not Stay Where You Think

Filler isn’t one product, either, and the differences matter more than most patients realize. Some formulations are temporary and reversible. Others are semi-permanent or fully permanent like silicone. “Patients should understand exactly what is being injected because semi-permanent and permanent fillers can be extremely difficult, or even impossible to remove if problems arise or aesthetic preferences change over time,” Dugar explains.

Even the supposedly temporary stuff doesn’t always behave the way people expect, he says. “In some individuals, small amounts of filler may remain much longer than anticipated, particularly after repeated treatments,” according to Dugar, who adds that this lingering fullness “can also contribute to persistent fullness or puffiness that wasn’t part of the original goal.” It can also complicate plans down the road for anyone who eventually decides to have surgery. “I frequently see patients who eventually decide they want rhinoplasty, but before surgery we first have to determine whether any existing filler has altered the anatomy or needs to be dissolved to safely and accurately evaluate the nose,” he explains.

Advertisement

RELATED: How Brows Age After Microblading and What to Do About It

None of this makes filler a bad option on its own. In the right patient, with small amounts of reversible hyaluronic acid handled by an experienced injector, it can work well. The point, as Dugar frames it, is understanding what you’re signing up for. “The key is understanding that every aesthetic procedure has benefits, limitations, and long-term considerations,” he says. “My job isn’t to steer patients toward one treatment over another. It’s to help them choose the option they’ll still feel good about years from now. Every aesthetic decision has long-term consequences, and the best decisions are the ones that continue to feel right long after the trends have changed.”

Healthy Skin The Truth Behind Skincare’s Most Underrated Hero Ceramides aren’t just another moisturizer buzzword. From breakthrough lipid blends to ingestible rice-ceramide capsules, learn how these barrier-building molecules curb dryness, redness, and premature lines.

How Social Media Filters Are Driving Gen Z Plastic Surgery Trends

Younger patients considering any of this are also navigating something previous generations didn’t have to. A constant, high-definition, filtered mirror. Dugar sees that context as essential to understanding why Gen Z is showing up earlier to these conversations.

“They haven’t just grown up comparing themselves to other people, they’ve grown up comparing themselves to digitally altered versions of themselves,” he points out. Smartphones, beauty filters, and platforms built around comparison have been a fixture since childhood for this generation in a way that’s genuinely new. “In many ways, they are the first generation to grow up seeing an edited version of themselves before they fully developed their own sense of self,” according to Dugar. “I think that fundamentally changes the way people experience appearance and self-image.”

RELATED: Doctors Are Pushing Back on Viral Beauty Requests — Here’s Why

“The challenge is learning to distinguish between an insecurity that’s deeply personal and long-standing,” Dugar continues. When he’s meeting with a younger patient, that distinction shapes the entire conversation. “Has this been something they’ve thoughtfully considered for years, or is it a reaction to what they’re seeing online today?” he asks. “Surgery is permanent, while beauty trends inevitably evolve , so it’s important that the decision is rooted in something deeper than what’s popular at the moment.”

Advertisement

He’s also treated plenty of younger patients whose families describe years of teasing or diminished confidence tied to a specific feature, and for those patients, the calculus can look different. “When those concerns are genuine, long-standing, and thoughtfully evaluated, a subtle, natural rhinoplasty can be truly life-changing,” he notes. “It doesn’t change who they are but simply removes a distraction that has kept them from feeling like themselves.”

Transitioning From Liquid Rhinoplasty to Permanent Surgical Refinement

Recovery is where the difference between a subtle refinement and a full structural rebuild becomes most concrete, and Dugar is direct about pushing back on the idea that a bigger operation automatically means a better one. “The best surgery isn’t the biggest surgery,” he says. “It’s the smallest operation that can safely and predictably achieve the patient’s goals.”

Dugar describes rhinoplasty less as a single fixed procedure and more as a spectrum, with some patients needing only minor adjustments. “The operation should be tailored to the patient, not the patient to the operation,” Dugar says.

RELATED: You Don’t Skip Leg Day. So Why Ignore the Muscles in Your Face?

“Some noses genuinely require more complex structural reconstruction to achieve the best functional and aesthetic outcome,” he notes. “The goal should never be to perform less surgery simply for the sake of doing less but should be to perform exactly the amount of surgery the individual patient needs, and no more.”

For patients who’ve already had filler and are now considering surgery, the planning starts well before anyone sets foot in an operating room. What matters most is figuring out exactly what was injected, when, and how the nose has responded since. “That history becomes an important part of surgical planning because filler can change the anatomy we’re working with during rhinoplasty,” Dugar describes.

Advertisement

RELATED: Micro Fat Transfer vs Fillers: Dr. Paul Nassif Explains the Future of Facial Rejuvenation

“Many patients are surprised to learn that ‘temporary’ doesn’t always mean gone in a few months,” he says. “Depending on the product, the amount injected, and the individual patient, residual filler may persist much longer than expected and can influence both surgical planning and the final result.”

What Dugar keeps coming back to is that the work of a good rhinoplasty starts long before anyone is under anesthesia. It starts with understanding the anatomy already in front of him and respecting whatever the nose has already been through. From there, the plan gets built around that particular patient, not a template.

Dr. Deepak Dugar is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills.