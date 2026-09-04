Penis Filler Is Going Mainstream. Here’s What Urologists Are Seeing.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When patients walk into a plastic surgeon’s office asking for a nose job or a sharper jawline, they often come armed with a celebrity reference. But in the world of cosmetic urology, does that same Hollywood-obsessed standard apply below the belt?

On a recent episode of the Live + Well podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay begged the question: “If people come in for, like, a facelift, they’re like, oh, I want Brad Pitt’s jaw…but do they want Brad Pitt’s penis?”

RELATED: What Happens to Filler Years Later? Dr. Paul Nassif Says It May Not Stay Where You Think

Advertisement

That exchange gets at something that treating urologists Dr. David Miller and Dr. Joshua Gonzalez are seeing play out in their practices. Men pursuing penile enhancement aren’t coming in with a celebrity reference photo. They’re coming in carrying something quieter and more personal than that, a locker-room comment that stuck, a partner’s offhand remark, years of privately wondering whether what they have measures up to what they’ve seen online.

“Most of the guys that I’m seeing for penile enhancement have average size, sometimes even above average sized penises,” Gonzalez said. “And still they have some degree of insecurity.”

What “Normal” Size Means in an Era of Distorted Expectations

One of the first things both doctors do in a consultation is reset the baseline. “The average erect penile length is roughly 5.1 inches,” Miller said. “So when guys hear that, they’re like, oh, really? That’s not what I’m seeing, you know? But it’s true. And we’ve done population-based studies looking at this.”

Advertisement

Part of that disconnect is pornography, which both doctors named as a primary driver of distorted expectations, and part of it is the simple math of how men have traditionally sized themselves up, in locker rooms, through peer comments, through silence.

Miller actually keeps physical models in his office, the pegs that show girth circumference at different treatment levels. “I’ll hold them up and show them like, here’s two treatments, here’s three treatments,” he said. Gonzalez does something similar. “When you show guys, well, this is actually half an inch compared to a full inch, they’re like, oh, I’d be good with that. And they walk in thinking, oh, I want one to two inches minimum. And then you show them what that is and they’re like, oh, that’s actually a lot bigger than I thought it was.”

The Digital Shift Driving Men’s Cosmetic Urology

Data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery shows global surgical aesthetic procedures for men increased by 95% between 2018 and 2024. Cosmetic urology is part of that wave, but it’s also benefiting from a specific cultural moment.

Online communities devoted to what’s been coined “looksmaxing” have made men more comfortable researching optimization routines privately, from testosterone replacement therapy to peptide protocols to penile fillers, without having to raise the subject with anyone in their actual lives.

“There are conversations happening on people’s phones every day, on their computers, where they maybe don’t have as much shame having these conversations, or they’re allowed to have these conversations somewhat anonymously,” Gonzalez said. “They can ask questions, post comments, without necessarily having to bring up these insecurities with friends in their life or family members or their peers.”

That anonymity is a gateway, according to Gonzalez, who says that a man researching penile filler on Reddit is not that different from a woman who spent two years reading reviews before booking her first lip appointment. The path to a consultation has just moved online.

Advertisement

The parallel to women’s aesthetics is one both doctors raise without prompting. “Women have generally been marketed these sorts of things or at the forefront of these sorts of conversations and have been talking about this for well over ten years at this point,” Gonzalez said. “And now you’re starting to see the conversation focus some on men.”

Why Reversibility and Hyaluronic Acid Softened the Safety Question

“Historically, people were putting in more permanent fillers,” Miller said. “Silicone-based sleeves, PMMA, things that sat there were heavy, cause significant scarring, could cause infection, and then fluid build-up around it.” About six to eight years ago, he said, providers started exploring hyaluronic acid as an alternative.

The shift mattered because of what hyaluronic acid is: “just a normal compound that we all have in our bodies,” Miller said, “a polysaccharide that just absorbs water.” Placing it into the penis, he explained, is safe, looks uniform, and crucially, “it can be reversible with a reversing agent and you can dissolve it.”

Gonzalez echoed that the reversibility is the real selling point. “If you have a little area that settled unevenly with the rest of the tissue nearby, we can inject a substance to partially dissolve the filler in that very specific spot to make it look more even,” he said. “It’s incredibly safe in that way, because even if you had an aesthetic outcome that someone is not happy with, you can correct that without surgery.”

“The advent of incorporating hyaluronic acid is safe,” Miller said. “It can be reversible with a reversing agent and you can dissolve it.”

RELATED: “Muscle Knots” Might Not Be Causing Your Pain — Here’s Where Fascia Comes In

The procedure itself, as performed through the PhalloFill network that both doctors practice under, takes about 15 minutes in-office. The penis is numbed on both sides with lidocaine using a small needle before any filler is placed, and the filler is layered into a specific tissue plane between the dartos and Buck’s fascia, where it sits flat and distributes evenly. A silicone compression sleeve goes on immediately after and stays for three weeks to help the filler settle. Patients are asked to avoid sexual activity for ten days.

Advertisement

“Most men when you’re done are like, wow, that was way easier than I thought it was going to be,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of times they don’t even know. They’re like, oh, have you started yet? And I’m like, I’m halfway done.”

The filler used is a specific formulation called Versa, chosen for its architecture and even absorption. The first treatment is capped at six units, with a second session possible three weeks later. Both doctors say filler in this area tends to last longer than it does in the face, because the tissue layers are more stable and the area is less frequently in motion. “On average we’re seeing two to three years from a single enhancement,” Gonzalez said, noting he’s seen some patients return after five years still showing significant retention.

Proportionality Over Size

The goal, both doctors say, is proportionality, something that looks natural relative to the individual’s anatomy.

“From my perspective, what I think is a good outcome is something that looks symmetrical and natural,” Gonzalez said. “We’re somewhat limited in how we can make a penis based off of someone’s length, based on the size of the head of their penis, because we’re not injecting the head... we’re just injecting the shaft.”

RELATED: Are Health Trackers Making Us Healthier, or Just More Anxious?

Miller put a finer point on what they’re actively trying to avoid. “People recognize that they don’t want their penis to look like a hot dog in a bun. That’s the analogy we tend to use, where the shaft is very girthy, like the hot dog bun, and then you have the head of the penis just sticking out like the small hot dog.”

Most patients, both doctors agree, come in with more reasonable expectations than you might expect. “By and large, guys’ expectations for this are pretty reasonable, I’d say 80 to 90 percent of the time,” Miller said. “And they come in after one treatment and they’re like, doc, that was great. And it’s only a quarter inch wider, something that is not really perceptible necessarily. But they feel the difference. They feel more confident.”

Advertisement

There’s published data to support that. Miller cites research showing that 80 percent of men who have had girth enhancement procedures report high satisfaction and increased confidence.

Longevity & Aging 13 Reasons Why Cold Plunges Are Good for Men Moving beyond the viral headlines, this guide examines how cold water immersion serves as a tool for men looking to optimize recovery, metabolic function, and mental resilience. We explore the science behind the benefits and potential cardiac risks, offering strategies to integrate this powerful physiological reset into a high-performance lifestyle.

Understanding the Patient Profile

Gonzalez says the youngest patient he’s seen was 20 and the oldest was in his late 70s. Age, both doctors say, is not a limiting factor. Blood thinners are, because of the needle work involved, and poorly controlled diabetes can affect healing, but outside of those considerations, most men are candidates.

The insecurities driving them through the door, though, are consistent regardless of age. “Something that caused them to feel insecure about this part of their body,” Gonzalez said. “And if I can provide them a safe and effective way to fix that, I think it can be life-changing for those people.”

RELATED: How Men Are Hacking Rest for Peak Performance

He’s careful not to oversell functional outcomes. Penile filler is an aesthetic procedure, not an erectile one. But he’s seen enough patients report better sex, stronger erections, and more connection with their partners after treatment to take it seriously as a secondary benefit. “I don’t think that’s necessarily that the filler is causing that. It’s just that they may have been having a muted experience because they were in their head, or they’re insecure, or they’re worried about their size or if they’re going to be able to please their partner.”

Mind Health ED is Not Just a Bedroom Problem Once thought to be a condition affecting only older men, erectile dysfunction is increasingly impacting men in their 20s and 30s. A complex mix of hormonal imbalances, chronic stress, and poor sleep are signs ED is less about performance.

How Cosmetic Consultations Uncover Deeper Medical Needs

Both doctors describe something that happens in their offices that goes well beyond filler. Men who haven’t seen a doctor in years, sometimes a decade, end up in a urologist’s chair because they wanted a cosmetic consultation. And once they’re there, the conversation opens up.

“When I’m injecting them and trying to distract them so they don’t feel any of the needles, I ask them, ‘Hey, are you having any issues with your urination? What’s going on with your erections?’” Gonzalez said. “And that’s a real opportunity to potentially help them in other areas of their health, where they may just be thinking they’re going in to get their penis plumped up. And now they’re going to walk away being like, I’m actually going to schedule an appointment with you to talk about my urinary health.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Laser Hair Restoration Alternatives: Try Needle-Free TED

Coronary artery disease, atherosclerosis, diabetes. These are conditions Miller named that routinely get caught in these consultations. Erectile dysfunction, he noted, is often a downstream symptom of cardiovascular problems, not a standalone issue. “A lot of what brings men to the doctor is they didn’t perform in the bedroom. And that is due to other things that are just diagnosed because they came to us for erectile dysfunction. And then we’re like, hey, you should look into your blood sugars. You should look into your blood pressure.”

Women have had a built-in connection to the healthcare system since adolescence, through gynecology visits and well-woman exams. Men don’t have the same on-ramp. “They feel like the first time that they have to go see a doctor about something going on beneath their pants, that something has to be terribly wrong,” Gonzalez said. “Otherwise, they’re admitting that they may not be manly enough.” And so as both doctors point out… a patient’s initial concern may be what gets them there, but the visit can open the door to a much broader conversation about their health.

Listen to the full conversation with Dr. Joshua Gonzalez and Dr. David Miller on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.