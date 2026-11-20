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For celebrity makeup artist Rob Sargsyan, the difference between good makeup and exceptional makeup often comes down to what happens before the foundation goes on.

The Los Angeles-based artist, whose clients have included Kim Kardashian, Ashley Graham and Mel B, has built a career around his signature “Rob Glow,” a luminous, carefully sculpted complexion that holds up in person as well as it does on camera.

That look has made him a go-to for brides, who book their wedding-day appointments up to 12 months in advance.

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The Old Hollywood Secret Behind the Rob Glow

Sargsyan’s brides were known for leaving his chair with a tight, firm look to their skin. Ask him how, and he shrugs it off. “It’s not really a secret,” he says. He applied milk of magnesia to the skin before primer and foundation. “So that kind of quote-unquote snatches the face a little bit.”

He picked up the technique from an earlier era of Hollywood glamour. “I guess it was used in old Hollywood before and I discovered that in my career at some point and I started using on my clients and I realized what it does to the skin,” he explains. Sargsyan credits the magnesium for the effect. “The pores and the texture flatten,” he says. “So the foundation goes on smooth, and it looks like it’s a filter.”

When he launched FacesbyRob Cosmetics in 2019, that experience went straight into his Glow Maker primer. “This is why in my primer I have magnesium as well,” he says. “I wanted to make sure that the main ingredient is in my primer.” The $44 formula also includes green tea caffeine, which he uses to depuff the face and under-eyes, along with aloe vera to soothe redness, niacinamide for the look of pores, and “actual 24 carat gold.”

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He has it made at a California lab about 40 minutes from his home so he can approve each new batch in person before filling begins. “Every batch can be different. It shouldn’t be, but it can,” he says.

The glow itself comes from a simple observation about skin. “Highlighter is supposed to mimic what healthy skin looks like,” he explains. “The higher points of the cheeks always glow when the skin is healthy.” Matte looks cycle in and out of fashion, and he hasn’t budged. “I always stick with glow because healthy skin is glowy, not matte.”

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His aim is makeup that reads as skin. “When people look at themselves, they don’t say, ‘Oh my God, I have a mask on.’ They’re like, ‘Oh my God, my skin looks like it’s a filter,’” he says. “That’s the biggest compliment for me when that happens.”

What Working With Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Taught Him About Makeup

Years of high-profile clients left Sargsyan with one lasting lesson. “Every face that I work with teaches me something,” he says.

Stars often came to him with firm ideas about their own faces. “A lot of celebrities, when I used to work with them, they always tell me this is how I like mine to look. This is what I usually do,” he says. “And then sometimes I adopted the same thing and I like to use it continually.”

(Photo Credit: Rob Sargsyan)

He keeps learning outside the studio, too, and not from tutorials. “I learn from my clients all the time or from regular people that I meet and I compliment their makeup,” he says.

That openness shapes how he sculpts. He doesn’t apply one template to every client. He reads the bone structure each person already has, then adjusts to what they want. With the nose, for example, “Some people ask for very narrow noses, so I go narrow,” he says. Clients whose noses are already slim get more space between the contour lines so the shape doesn’t look pinched.

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Sargsyan’s first rule for brides is to leave their skin routine alone . “I tell them not to do anything new to their face,” he says.

That includes spray tans. A bride can tan her body, but he asks her to stop at the neck. “Foundation and the chemical in the spray tan, they just mix and it’s a nightmare,” he says. “It becomes gray and oxidizes.”

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Injectables need more lead time. “If you’re going to do filler or Botox, do not do it at least two months before your wedding day because we don’t want any surprises,” he says. He has had clients deal with bruising and swelling that showed up overnight. The rest of his advice is basic care that’s easy to skip in the final stretch. He tells brides to drink water, use sheet masks and sleep as much as they can . “A lot of brides don’t sleep the night before and their under eyes look a little different,” he notes.

The Art of Sculpting Without Changing Your Face

Contour starts by fixing a problem foundation creates. “When you do apply foundation or tinted moisturizer, no matter what it is, we’re naturally evening out everything,” Sargsyan explains. “And at the same time, we’re covering our own contours.”

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To bring that definition back, he finds the cheekbone by touch, starting near the top of the ear, and draws a line along it that stops well short of the center of the face. Pulling contour in too far is a common mistake, he says, because “it’s harder to blend and it becomes muddy.” He blends with a brush toward the corner of the mouth, then sets the area with a little powder before bronzer and blush so the layers stay clean.

If you’re doing your own, he recommends restraint. “Start very low, start very little, do not put a lot so then you don’t have to blend too hard.” Fingers are a last resort. “I don’t see how that would not disrupt your foundation, but if you’re in a hurry, maybe.”

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For the nose, he draws two lines down the bridge, beginning where the brow starts. “The narrower that part becomes, the narrower the nose will become,” he says. A soft shadow just under the tip can make it look lifted. But he works for real life as much as for the lens. “I have to make sure that it’s not just looking good on camera, but when they’re going to a wedding or to a party, they’re going to sit across somebody,” he says. “I don’t want any lines on their face.”

That’s where he parts ways with social media. Viral TikTok hacks that map out contour lines with tweezers or scissors don’t impress him. “You don’t need to put any metals on your face to do any of that,” he says. “Just be careful. Don’t put your eye out.”

The photos clients bring in have changed, too. Requests used to center on celebrity noses . “They show me AI photos now,” he says. That makes the goal harder to reach, because “AI models, they don’t exist.”

Why He Refuses to Use Strip Lashes on Brides

Every Sargsyan bride gets individual lashes, built to her eye. “I feel like I have more control with individual lashes to shape the eye to their natural look versus strips that can change your eye shape to a different shape that you don’t want,” he says.

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The results regularly fool his followers. Whenever he posts a bride, his DMs fill with people asking which lash brand he used. “I custom stack it to each eye and they’re usually surprised that it’s individuals,” he says.

He isn’t out to ban strips for everyone. “I’m not saying strip lashes are bad, I just don’t use them.” Still, a visible strip is the everyday makeup slip he notices most. “I can see your lash strip corner from a mile away and I just can’t focus.”

The Secret to Keeping Bridal Makeup Fresh All Night

Sargsyan says his makeup holds without touch-ups for up to 18 hours, so his brides go home with just two products: a lip liner and a lipstick.

His one request is that they actually use them. “I always tell them, please touch up. Don’t forget because the photographer is going to forget to remind you,” he says. “When your lips are fresh, your makeup is going to look touched up. If your lips are dry or the lipstick is wiped off, it looks like your makeup needs touch-up.”

It’s a small step that protects everything else he built that morning. For Sargsyan, the work is measured by how a bride feels when she walks out the door. “I’m going to give you my best,” he says. “I want to make sure you look amazing, like a walking filter, and then you leave with a smile on your face.”

Rob Sargsyan is a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist and the founder of FacesbyRob Cosmetics.