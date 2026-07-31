Advertisement
Healthy Skin

Shay Mitchell’s Rini Backlash Missed the Point About Kids’ Skin Health

Mom, girl and help for washing face in bathroom, happy and learning with hygiene, routine and love.
(Yuri Arcurs/ People Images /BuyOutFelix01)

As parents push back against “Sephora kids”, Rini’s founder breaks down the critical difference between viral anti-aging routines and essential skin barrier protection.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

When Shay Mitchell’s children’s skincare brand Rini launched in late 2025, it landed in the middle of a heated conversation about kids and beauty. The rise of “Sephora kids” and tweens following 10-step routines designed for adult skin had primed the internet for outrage.

So when Mitchell and co-founder Esther Song introduced a line for children, many people assumed it was part of the same trend. But whether a toddler really needs skincare has far less to do with beauty routines than with basic skin biology.

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

What actually separates a child’s skin from an adult’s has nothing to do with anti-aging, Esther Song told Melissa Magsaysay on the Live & Well podcast. “A child’s skin barrier is around 30% thinner than an adult skin barrier,” Song explains. And that difference is structural, not cosmetic.

Advertisement

Your skin barrier is essentially a brick wall, and your skin cells are the bricks,” she explains, describing a wall with two jobs: locking in moisture and keeping out irritants and allergens. A thinner wall does both jobs less well, and everyday exposures like sun, pool chemicals and air pollution strip it faster than an adult’s.

How Korean Bathhouse Culture Influenced Rini’s Formulations

Song has been paying attention to this for years, not as a researcher but as a parent. She spent two decades in fashion and consumer goods, including a stretch at Tory Burch and a run as CMO of a publicly traded CPG company, before her daughter’s eczema reshaped what she was looking for on a label.

Advertisement

“Nourishing a kid’s skin barrier with the right ingredients and the right products to essentially just bring them back to homeostasis, because they’re losing amino acids and losing vitamins throughout the day, is essentially the whole objective of Rini,” Song explains.

RELATED: The Three-Ingredient Spray Dermatologists Have Known About for Years

It is a framing that draws on her childhood in South Korea’s bathhouse culture, where daily cleansing and moisturizing were just what you did, not the ten-step K-beauty routine most Americans picture. “The ethos of Korean beauty is nourishing your skin barrier wherever you are in your developmental stage,” she says. “This trend of product layering and these ten-step Korean beauty routines, that’s not what actually Korean beauty is.”

Kid Water Organics

Nutrition

Most Kids Are Chronically Under-Hydrated, and the Drinks Designed to Help Are Part of the Problem

Between 25 grams of sugar, Red 40, and adult-strength sodium doses, popular kids’ drinks do more harm than good. Here’s what parents need to know about cellular hydration.

The 3 Stages of Children’s Skin Barrier Development

Song maps that idea onto three rough stages: infants and young children, whose highly permeable skin calls for strict avoidance of fragrance and acids; middle childhood, when the barrier is thickening but still stays away from anything active; and the teen years, when skin reaches adult thickness and hormonal shifts make targeted acne prevention relevant for the first time.

Close-up image of a woman putting on sun lotion, focus on a sun screen and her hand.

Healthy Skin

Most People Are Still Using Sunscreen Wrong

A top dermatologist breaks down mineral vs. chemical sunscreens, why SPF 50 is the ceiling, and how to reverse sun damage.

Why Barrier Protection Is as Essential as Sunscreen

Sunscreen gets a pass from most parents because the stakes feel obvious and binary. A barrier cream doesn’t carry that same immediate cause-and-effect, so it often feels optional or even indulgent, despite children’s skin being more vulnerable than an adult’s. “People know if you don’t use sunscreen, you’re susceptible to skin cancer,” says Song. “It’s a very clear, if you don’t do this, you get this.”

RELATED: Using Retinol? One Habit Could Be Working Against Your Skin

Advertisement

The skin barrier, by comparison, remains an unfamiliar concept for many American parents, even though they experience it every day. “When you get out of the shower and you don’t put lotion on and you feel your skin tightening, well, there’s your barrier speaking to you,” Song explains. “Maybe the name is foreign, but you recognize that you have a skin barrier and it’s saying, ‘Hey, nourish me.’”

That philosophy shapes how she thinks about Rini’s products. Daily essentials, including the foam wash, barrier cream, and lotion, aren’t beauty products in her eyes. They’re basic necessities your skin actually needs.

Kora Organics- Kakadu Plum Vitamin C Serum

Healthy Skin

Layering Actives for Radiant Summer Skin Without the Burn

Master the art of summer skincare layering with expert advice, barrier-boosting ingredients, and science-backed alternatives to retinol. Here’s how to glow without irritation.

That distinction is also rooted in her own experience as a parent. Song says her daughter struggled with irritated skin, leaving the family cycling through the familiar recommendations of cortisone cream and Aquaphor while searching for relief.

“I would try anything I could to ensure she could sleep through the night because it’s really hard watching your child scratch all night,” she says. “When Rini started, it was such a personal thing for me and my co-founder to create products that we knew other parents needed from a solution perspective.”

As for the online criticism that greeted the brand’s launch, Song wasn’t defensive about it. If the debate prompted parents to pay closer attention to what their children were buying, or to start reading ingredient labels more carefully, she sees that as a positive outcome. “If that caused parents to monitor what kids were buying at beauty retailers more or look at ingredients, we welcome it,” she says.

Listen to the full episode of the Live + Well podcast with Esther Song on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Healthy SkinBeautyLive & WellBody HealthCelebrity

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and Hot Property

More from Live & Well

New luxury wellness center, Omnia, opens in the heart of Encino

30 Years of Expertise: Omnia Wellness Center Launches in San Fernando Valley

kid laying in bed on iphone

AI Has Become a Teen’s New Best Friend. Experts Have Concerns.

Los Angeles Dogers All Star Pitcher Justin Wrobleski

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Justin Wrobleski Shares His Workout & Recovery Routine — And We’re Taking Notes

Vials of injectable GLP-1 peptides sold online during shortages, displaying a prominent warning label

Buying Peptides Online? Here’s How to Spot Fake and Dangerous Products

A woman holding a small vial of peptide therapy medication

Inside the Viral Tanning Peptide That Accidentally Created Vyleesi’s FDA-Approved Low Sex Drive Drug

A fit woman in activewear executes an elbow-to-knee crunch with focus.

Halara Promo Codes for August 2026

Body care gynecology and woman's health. peach. woman body

Femtech Founders Confront Tech Giants’ Sexist Ad Censorship: “We Have to Use the Peach Emoji”

SOL DE JANEIRO ENTERS MEN'S FRAGRANCE WITH CHEIROSO COLOGNE MIST, INTRODUCING A NEW VISION FOR PRESTIGE BODY FRAGRANCE

The 5 Best Men’s Body Sprays That Won’t Offend the Person Next to You on the Treadmill

Meaningful jewelry gifts treasured for a lifetime of memories
Paid Program

Why Jewelry Is One of the Few Gifts People Keep Forever

Liquid Rhinoplasty vs Nose Job: Why Gen Z Swaps Filler for Surgery

Gen Z Is Apparently Trading Temporary Fillers for Permanent Nose Jobs

Lion's Mane mushroom growing on a mossy log in a forest. White, shaggy mushroom contrasts with earthy colors around it.

Science Says This Mushroom Could Help Keep Your Brain Sharp as You Age

Relaxed happy girl covering face with straw hat lying on sand beach close up.

Using Retinol? One Habit Could Be Working Against Your Skin

FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS

Advertisement
Advertisement