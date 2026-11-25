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People look forward to the holidays because they expect to take a break. But in reality, schedules are packed leading up to the season, and many end up sacrificing sleep. That strain can show up on the skin either as breakouts or dry, sensitive patches. Those can be especially stressful when there are upcoming holiday parties, so it’s tempting to consider extra treatments.

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Dr. Claudia Kim, a board-certified cosmetic surgeon and chief medical officer at New Look New Life in NYC, often sees patients who assume a sudden change in their skin calls for a new product.

According Dr. Kim, skin changes can definitely be linked to emotions. “While we often think of stress as something we feel emotionally, it can also have a very real impact on our skin,” she explains. When stress builds up in the body, we release hormones such as cortisol. Higher cortisol levels can push the skin to make more oil, which leads to breakouts.

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“Stress can also affect the skin’s protective barrier and worsen inflammation, which may leave skin feeling drier, more sensitive or more prone to irritation,” she adds. “If you’re already dealing with acne, eczema or rosacea, you may find that those conditions become harder to manage.”

The American Academy of Dermatology has also linked stress to flare-ups of some skin conditions like hair shedding or hives. “Your skin doesn’t exist separately from your overall health, and stress can play a bigger role than people realize.”

It’s Better To Keep the Holiday Routine Simple

Dr. Kim’s biggest piece of advice for the season is to keep things simple . “You don’t need to overhaul your entire routine for the holidays. Stick with what works, pay attention to what your skin needs and try to get enough sleep. Those habits are going to do more for your skin than chasing a last-minute miracle product.

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There are so many products promising glowing skin fast, but Dr. Kim emphasizes that “consistency matters much more than having an elaborate skincare routine.”

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“Start with the basics: a gentle cleanser, a good moisturizer and sunscreen every day. During the colder months, dry air and indoor heating can leave skin feeling tight or irritated, so I like moisturizers with ingredients like ceramides, glycerin or hyaluronic acid to help maintain hydration.”

There is a common misconception that we no longer need sunscreen when it’s winter. Dr. Kim argues against that, stating that that mineral sunscreen “is just as important in December as it is in July.” She also warns patients of introducing too many new products.“I would be careful about introducing several new products at once, particularly if you’re already noticing dryness or sensitivity. The last thing you want before a holiday party is to find out that a new exfoliating acid or retinol is irritating your skin.”

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When it comes to cosmetic treatments, Dr. Kim encourages patients to plan ahead. “Timing is just as important as the treatment itself. Even treatments that are considered minimally invasive can cause temporary redness, swelling, or bruising, and some results take time to develop.” For Botox, she generally suggests at least three to four weeks before a planned event. “Most people begin noticing results within several days, but the extra time allows the results to settle and any temporary bruising or swelling to resolve,” she says.

Chemical peels vary by depth and how aggressive the treatment is. A light peel would need one to two weeks to properly go away. For a medium-depth peel, Dr. Kim prefers “three to four weeks or more, depending on the patient.”

“Laser treatments require the most individualized planning because there’s such a wide range of options,” Kim notes. Intensive resurfacing can mean weeks of healing, so depending on the laser, she may recommend booking several weeks to several months ahead.

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One of the biggest mistakes Dr. Kim sees among her patients is trying to fix irritated skin by doing more to it. “When skin starts looking dry, red or irritated, the instinct is often to reach for a stronger exfoliant, try a new retinol, or schedule a facial because they want their skin to look better quickly,” she says. “But irritated skin usually needs the opposite. Aggressive exfoliation, chemical peels, microneedling or certain laser treatments may make things worse. The skin needs time to recover.”

Her advice is to keep things “very basic for a while,” starting with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser and daily sunscreen. “If you’re using retinoids or exfoliating acids and they’re making the irritation worse, take a break until your skin settles down,” she adds. If a patient comes in with skin that’s already irritated, Dr. Kim may even recommend postponing a procedure. “I know that’s not always what someone wants to hear when they have an event coming up, but sometimes giving your skin a break is the best thing you can do.” If irritation is severe or isn’t improving, she recommends seeing a qualified medical professional to find out what’s causing it.

How Lost Sleep Catches Up With the Skin

Dr. Kim notes that a rough night’s sleep tends to show in the morning. “Your skin may look duller, your eyes may appear puffy, and fine lines can seem more noticeable, especially if you’re also dehydrated.” She goes on to explain that sleep is the time when the body carries out many of its normal repair processes. Over time, “sleepless nights can weaken your skin barrier function and can slow down recovery from certain types of skin stress.”

Of course, Dr. Kim acknowledges that getting eight hours of sleep every night is not something everyone gets to do during the holidays. “ If you’re running on less sleep than usual, focus on keeping your skin hydrated and avoiding anything that might make it more irritated.” A cool compress may help with puffy eyes for a while, and she recommends maintaining a fairly consistent sleep schedule.

“I always tell patients that skincare products can help support your skin, but they can’t completely make up for a lack of sleep,” Dr. Kim notes. “It’s easy to focus on what we’re putting on our faces, but taking care of the rest of our health is just as important.”