Most People Are Still Using Sunscreen Wrong

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You already know to wear it. You’ve known since you were twelve. And yet every summer, the same conversation starts over: Which SPF? Mineral or chemical? Does SPF 100 actually do anything? The sunscreen aisle has become its own kind of anxiety spiral, and the internet has made it worse. Not because the information isn’t out there, but because too much of it is.

Here’s what’s actually worth knowing.

Is SPF 100 Worth It? Why SPF 50 Is the Sweet Spot

The question dermatologists hear most often this time of year isn’t about ingredients or formulas. It’s whether SPF 100 is worth the extra cost. The answer, consistently, is no. “SPF 50 is the sweet spot,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Joel Spitz. “It gives you broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage, and anything beyond that offers only marginal additional benefit.”

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The math bears this out. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, SPF 30 blocks about 97 percent of UVB rays, SPF 50 blocks roughly 98 percent, and SPF 100 gets you to 99. A difference that sounds significant until you remember that no sunscreen, regardless of SPF, performs at its rated protection in real-world conditions. People apply too little, skip reapplication, and sweat it off. The formula on the bottle assumes laboratory application, while your beach day does not.

Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen: Which One Is Safer?

This is the most-searched sunscreen question in skincare right now, and for once, the answer isn’t “it depends on your skin type.” There are meaningful differences, and one has a cleaner safety record. Dr. Spitz, co-founder of Honeydew, a telehealth dermatology company, and who has spent more than a decade as Director of Dermatology Services for the US Open, says the active ingredients in mineral sunscreen, “zinc oxide and titanium dioxide… are physical blockers that don’t penetrate the skin,” and that “chemical sunscreen filters have been shown to absorb into the bloodstream at measurable levels.” He explains that “while we don’t yet have definitive evidence of clinical harm, I’d rather not take that chance when excellent mineral alternatives exist.”

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The FDA has proposed reclassifying chemical filters, oxybenzone, octinoxate, and others, as “not generally recognized as safe and effective,” a designation that prompted a wave of reformulations but didn’t produce a definitive answer about long-term risk. For Dr. Spitz, the uncertainty alone is enough. He extends that calculus more urgently to children. “The American Academy of Dermatology has a particularly strong recommendation for physical blockers for kids,” he says. “That’s where I’d start.”

How to Apply Sunscreen Correctly for Maximum Protection

This is the habit shift that dermatologists keep coming back to. Not which product, but whether patients are using enough of it, often enough. The standard instruction is simple: broad-spectrum SPF 50, applied 15 to 20 minutes before sun exposure, reapplied every two hours. Most people do none of those things correctly. They apply sunscreen on their way out the door, use a fraction of the recommended amount, and consider themselves covered for the day.

“The most important thing is that people actually wear sunscreen consistently,” Dr. Spitz says. Consistency, not SPF number, is what determines long-term protection.

How to Reverse Sun Damage on Skin: Top Dermatologist Treatments

If you’ve accumulated years of sun exposure, and most adults have, the picture isn’t entirely discouraging. Some UV damage can’t be fully reversed, but there are treatments that meaningfully improve skin’s appearance and slow further deterioration.

Retinoids are the most studied option. They stimulate collagen production, smooth fine lines, and accelerate cell turnover in a way that gradually fades hyperpigmentation and dark spots. In-office procedures like laser treatments, chemical peels, and microneedling can address deeper damage that topicals can’t fully reach. But Dr. Spitz returns to the same point. “None of it matters much without daily sun protection,” he says. “So much of what people chalk up to ‘aging skin’ is actually cumulative sun damage… and a broad-spectrum mineral sunscreen worn every single day is the single most important thing you can do to protect whatever ground you’ve gained.”

That’s not a small claim. It reframes what skin aging actually is: not an inevitable process, but largely a preventable one that most people are accelerating without realizing it.

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Best Sun Protection Habits Beyond Sunscreen

Beyond sunscreen, a few evidence-backed additions make a real difference in long-term skin health. Avoiding peak sun hours (roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) reduces exposure meaningfully. Protective clothing, wide-brimmed hats, and, according to Dr. Spitz, UPF-rated fabrics can add another layer. Dr. Spitz also notes that antioxidant-rich diets can support skin health from the inside.

What Dr. Spitz is less interested in are elaborate layering routines that prioritize novelty over fundamentals. “Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30 every single day, regardless of the weather,” he says. Not just beach days. Not just when it feels sunny. Every day. It’s advice that’s been around for decades, which is either boring or reassuring depending on how you look at it.