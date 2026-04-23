Can Natural Skincare Really Work? Tata Harper Weighs In

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At an Earth Day master class in Los Angeles, clean beauty pioneer Tata Harper opened with a myth she hears often. Natural skincare is seen as less effective than lab-made formulas. Speaking alongside Jill Wintersteen, who led a guided meditation ahead of the event, Harper used the launch of her Crème Supreme Moisturizer to explain why that assumption is outdated and what actually matters for skin health.

Tata Harper Master Class | Earth Day Celebration (Photo Credit: Masha Maltsava)

Natural ingredients are as powerful as the science behind them

“I love how there is this misconception that doing natural products and dealing with natural ingredients means you’re just juicing carrots and squeezing oranges,” Harper says laughingly. She emphasized that effectiveness comes down to the compound, not the origin. “The sophistication of an ingredient, whether man-made or natural , has to do with the compound itself.”

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Biotechnology has made that distinction even less relevant. Ingredients can be developed now through natural processes like fermentation and biosynthesis while maintaining high performance. “For example, our hyaluronic acid is produced via fermentation by feeding bacteria root vegetables, and that bacteria then produces hyaluronic acid ,” she said.

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Harper pointed out that many ingredients used in traditional skincare were originally discovered in nature. “For decades, pharmaceutical companies and scientists have gone into nature to find new compounds,” she said. “Those are not the versions we get… we get them directly from nature so you get them in their purest form.”

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Lifestyle drives skin aging more than products

Harper was direct about the limits of skincare. “I feel that lifestyle factors are the most fundamental factors in the way you age,” she said. “Skincare plays a supporting role the same way supplements do.”

Sleep is one of the most important factors. “Getting a good eight hours is amazing because that is when our skin repairs itself.” Stress is another major driver. “Controlling stress and cortisol spiking is another key strategy because cortisol breaks down collagen.”

Tata Harper Master Class (Photo Credit: Masha Maltsava)

She also highlighted hydration, nutrition, and sugar intake as critical. “Avoid things like sugar, because sugar produces glycation that stiffens skin and damages collagen.” While that can be harder than we think, Tata’s message is simple. Products can enhance results, but they cannot replace foundational habits.

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Hydration and barrier care are the foundation of healthy skin

If there is one immediate fix Harper recommends, it’s proper hydration . “There is an overabundance of dehydrated skin in the world because people are not properly moisturizing,” she said. Hydrated skin functions better and appears more resilient. Harper said her latest formula replenishes moisture and can improve elasticity over time. But, the broader takeaway applies across routines.

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And she warned against one of the most common mistakes she sees. Over-exfoliation. “I am a big believer in exfoliation,” she said, noting she prefers gentle daily formulas with enzymes and mild acids. But harsh peels and aggressive routines can do more harm than good. “You are damaging your barrier and degrading the outer layer, which can lead to inflammation, over-sensitization, and breakouts.”

For Harper, the future of skincare is about consistency. Healthy skin comes from supporting its natural processes. “Aging is nothing to be feared if you take care of yourself and prioritize wellness and healthiness,” she said.

The takeaway is less about a single product and more about shifting our perspective. Thinking about how ingredients are sourced to how the skin is supported every day.